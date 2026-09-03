Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Anthropic Claude Fable 5.1, Claude Mythos 5.1 Models Announced for Advanced Coding, Scientific Research

Anthropic Claude Fable 5.1, Claude Mythos 5.1 Models Announced for Advanced Coding, Scientific Research

Anthropic's Claude Mythos 5.1 model will be offered through Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program and Life Sciences Verification Program.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 September 2026 13:09 IST
Anthropic Claude Fable 5.1, Claude Mythos 5.1 Models Announced for Advanced Coding, Scientific Research

Photo Credit: Anthropic

Fable 5.1 is confirmed to cost an estimated 25 percent less than Fable 5

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Claude Mythos 5.1 is identical to Fable 5.1
  • Fable 5.1 outperforms Fable 5 in science and agentic coding tasks
  • Anthropic said Fable 5.1 has been used in complex real-world problems
Advertisement

Anthropic has introduced Claude Fable 5.1 and Claude Mythos 5.1 as its latest models designed for advanced coding and knowledge work. Fable 5.1 is confirmed to be generally available, while Mythos 5.1 is accessible through trusted programmes. The two models work on the same system, but have different safety safeguards. As per Anthropic's benchmarks, Claude Fable 5.1 surpassed Fable 5 and Opus 5 in science and agentic coding tasks by scoring 52.6 percent on Terminal-Bench-Science and 73.4 percent on CursorBench.

Anthropic Claude Fable 5.1 and Mythos 5.1

In a blog post, Anthropic announced the Claude Fable 5.1 and Claude Mythos 5.1 models for coding, knowledge work and long-running problem-solving tasks. As mentioned, Claude Fable 5.1 is generally available, while Mythos 5.1 is available only through Anthropic's trusted access programs. The company says its safeguards are specifically designed to support work in cybersecurity and the life sciences. It adds that the new model is designed based on user feedback on price, data retention, and safeguards.

The Claude Mythos 5.1 is identical to Fable 5.1, but it has more permissive safeguards for vetted users and organisations working with cybersecurity and life sciences restrictions. It will be offered through Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program and Life Sciences Verification Program.

Fable 5.1 is confirmed to cost an estimated 25 percent less than Fable 5 for typical workloads due to reduced cache read pricing, wherever usage is billed by token. For highly agentic work, it is said to cost 45 percent less than Fable 5.

Anthropic's benchmarks show that Fable 5.1 outperforms Fable 5 and Opus 5 in science and agentic coding tasks. It scores 52.6 percent on Terminal-Bench-Science. Fable 5 scored 24.7 per cent, and Opus 5 scored 29 percent. Fable 5.1 received 73.4 percent on CursorBench compared with 70.5 percent for Fable 5 and 70 percent for Opus 5.

Anthropic said Fable 5.1 has been used in complex real-world problems. It claims that in a test by investment firm Millennium, Fable 5.1 identified a long-standing software crash caused by a bug in an external vendor library. It also claimed to have tested its capabilities in Computational analysis and modelling, Scientific research, and computational biology. Mythos 5.1 said to have achieved high-affinity protein design with hit rates near 50 percent. It claimed to have accelerated seven open-source deep learning models by up to 2.5 times with identical outputs.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Claude Fable 5.1, Claude, Anthropic
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi 17 5G Launched in India With 7,900mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Chipset: Price, Specifications
IFA 2026: Acer Predator Atlas 7 Unveiled With Intel Arc Graphics, Up to 80Wh Battery
Anthropic Claude Fable 5.1, Claude Mythos 5.1 Models Announced for Advanced Coding, Scientific Research
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mivi One 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  2. Anthropic Launches Claude Fable 5.1 and Mythos 5.1
  3. iPhone 18 Pro Series Could Be Launched in This Familiar Colour Option
  4. Redmi 17 5G With a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC Debuts in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. IFA 2026: Acer Swift Blade 14, Swift Air 16 (2026) Launched With Up to Intel Core 7, Aspire G 3D 16 Tags Along
  2. JioPC Expands Beyond JioHome, Lets Users Turn Existing Computers Into Cloud PCs
  3. Vivo X500 Camera Details Officially Revealed; Teased to Feature Sony LYTIA-828 Main Sensor
  4. iPhone Handoff Could Be Coming to iOS 27, Letting Users Share a Number Across Two iPhones
  5. Bitcoin Holds Around $77,700 as Investors Await US Jobs Report for Fed Rate Clues
  6. Samsung One UI 9 Beta Reportedly Rolls Out to Galaxy A57 5G in India, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in South Korea
  7. Qualcomm’s Next-Gen Snapdragon Chip to Feature New Adreno GPU With Matrix Cores, Neural Fusion
  8. Anthropic Claude Fable 5.1, Claude Mythos 5.1 Models Announced for Advanced Coding, Scientific Research
  9. IFA 2026: Acer Predator Atlas 7 Unveiled With Intel Arc Graphics, Up to 80Wh Battery
  10. iPhone 18 Pro Series Could Bring Back Silver Colour, New Leak Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »