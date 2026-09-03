Samsung announced the One UI 9 beta programme for select smartphones earlier this year. Since the announcement, the company has expanded the availability of the latest beta firmware version to a number of handsets, including the Galaxy S26 series and Galaxy S25 lineup. Now, a tipster claims that the company has expanded its One UI 9 beta programme to include the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A57 5G in India. On top of this, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, which were launched in 2024, have also reportedly started receiving the latest beta version in South Korea.

Samsung Expands One UI 9 Beta Programme to Include More Phones

In a post on X, tipster Tarun Vats has shared that the tech giant has started rolling out the One UI 9 beta update, based on Android 17, to the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G with the built numbers A576BXXU5ZZHJ, A576BODM5ZZHJ, and A576BXXU5BZHI. The beta version upgrades the smartphone to Android 17, introducing new features and a new design. As per the screenshot, the size of the update is 2.3GB. It also brings the latest August 2026 security patch to the handset.

Separately, the tipster has also shared that the One UI 9 beta programme has been expanded to include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in South Korea. The clamshell-style foldable has received firmware version F741NKSU4ZZHP. Similar to the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, the two foldables will now be upgraded to Android 17 with the new feature and the latest security patch.

However, it is worth noting that the One UI 9 update is only being rolled out to devices that have already been enrolled in Samsung's beta programme. This comes shortly after the smartphone maker announced the expansion of its One UI 9 beta programme to include last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 FE in select global markets.

Samsung is expected to roll out the stable version of the Android 17-based One UI 9 update later this year. However, the exact list of eligible devices that will receive the update is yet to be announced. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.