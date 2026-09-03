Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung One UI 9 Beta Reportedly Rolls Out to Galaxy A57 5G in India, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in South Korea

Samsung One UI 9 Beta Reportedly Rolls Out to Galaxy A57 5G in India, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in South Korea

Samsung expanded the One UI 9 beta programme for the Galaxy S26 series.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 September 2026 13:42 IST
Samsung One UI 9 Beta Reportedly Rolls Out to Galaxy A57 5G in India, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in South Korea

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G features a triple rear camera unit

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A57 5G was launched in March
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 was unveiled in 2024
  • The One UI 9 update carries the August security patch
Advertisement

Samsung announced the One UI 9 beta programme for select smartphones earlier this year. Since the announcement, the company has expanded the availability of the latest beta firmware version to a number of handsets, including the Galaxy S26 series and Galaxy S25 lineup. Now, a tipster claims that the company has expanded its One UI 9 beta programme to include the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A57 5G in India. On top of this, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, which were launched in 2024, have also reportedly started receiving the latest beta version in South Korea.

Samsung Expands One UI 9 Beta Programme to Include More Phones

In a post on X, tipster Tarun Vats has shared that the tech giant has started rolling out the One UI 9 beta update, based on Android 17, to the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G with the built numbers A576BXXU5ZZHJ, A576BODM5ZZHJ, and A576BXXU5BZHI. The beta version upgrades the smartphone to Android 17, introducing new features and a new design. As per the screenshot, the size of the update is 2.3GB. It also brings the latest August 2026 security patch to the handset.

Separately, the tipster has also shared that the One UI 9 beta programme has been expanded to include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in South Korea. The clamshell-style foldable has received firmware version F741NKSU4ZZHP. Similar to the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, the two foldables will now be upgraded to Android 17 with the new feature and the latest security patch.

However, it is worth noting that the One UI 9 update is only being rolled out to devices that have already been enrolled in Samsung's beta programme. This comes shortly after the smartphone maker announced the expansion of its One UI 9 beta programme to include last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 FE in select global markets.

Samsung is expected to roll out the stable version of the Android 17-based One UI 9 update later this year. However, the exact list of eligible devices that will receive the update is yet to be announced. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A57 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 6.30-inch
Cover Resolution 968x2376 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slimmer and lighter design
  • Excellent cover display and FlexWindow
  • Polished One UI 9 experience
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Very little changed compared to Flip 7
  • Indian model gets Exynos 2600, not Snapdragon
  • Battery life, charging are weak point
  • Expensive for an incremental upgrade
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Samsung, One UI 9 Update, One UI 9
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Qualcomm’s Next-Gen Snapdragon Chip to Feature New Adreno GPU With Matrix Cores, Neural Fusion

Related Stories

Samsung One UI 9 Beta Reportedly Rolls Out to Galaxy A57 5G in India, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in South Korea
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Qualcomm Details Next-Gen Adreno GPU With Matrix Cores
  2. iPhone 18 Pro Series Could Be Launched in This Familiar Colour Option
  3. iOS 27's Upcoming iPhone Handoff Feature Demoed by Developer
  4. Redmi 17 5G With a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC Debuts in India at This Price
  5. Mivi One 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. IFA 2026: Acer Swift Blade 14, Swift Air 16 (2026) Launched With Up to Intel Core 7, Aspire G 3D 16 Tags Along
  2. JioPC Expands Beyond JioHome, Lets Users Turn Existing Computers Into Cloud PCs
  3. Vivo X500 Camera Details Officially Revealed; Teased to Feature Sony LYTIA-828 Main Sensor
  4. iPhone Handoff Could Be Coming to iOS 27, Letting Users Share a Number Across Two iPhones
  5. Bitcoin Holds Around $77,700 as Investors Await US Jobs Report for Fed Rate Clues
  6. Samsung One UI 9 Beta Reportedly Rolls Out to Galaxy A57 5G in India, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in South Korea
  7. Qualcomm’s Next-Gen Snapdragon Chip to Feature New Adreno GPU With Matrix Cores, Neural Fusion
  8. Anthropic Claude Fable 5.1, Claude Mythos 5.1 Models Announced for Advanced Coding, Scientific Research
  9. IFA 2026: Acer Predator Atlas 7 Unveiled With Intel Arc Graphics, Up to 80Wh Battery
  10. iPhone 18 Pro Series Could Bring Back Silver Colour, New Leak Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »