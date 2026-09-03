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  • Redmi 17 5G Launched in India With 7,900mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Chipset: Price, Specifications

Redmi 17 5G Launched in India With 7,900mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Chipset: Price, Specifications

Redmi 17 5G will be available for purchase in India in Absolute Black, Endless Blue, and Eternal Orange colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 September 2026 12:04 IST
Redmi 17 5G Launched in India With 7,900mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Chipset: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Redmi

Redmi 17 5G has been launched with an 8-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Redmi 17 5G features a 50-megapixel rear camera
  • Redmi 17 5G sports a 6.9-inch display
  • Redmi 17 5G will go on sale in India via Amazon
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Redmi 17 5G was launched in India on Thursday as the new budget handset from the Xiaomi sub-brand. The smartphone is set to go on sale in the country later this month via an e-commerce platform. The phone will be available for purchase in three distinct colour options, similar to its global counterpart, which was launched early last month. The Redmi 17 5G is equipped with a 7,900mAh battery, which is notably larger than the global model. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 series chipset, too. It carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel main shooter.

Redmi 17 5G Price in India, Availability

Redmi 17 5G price in India starts at Rs. 39,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 41,999. However, the company has set the net effective price of the two variants at Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively.

The new phone is set to go on sale in India on September 10 via Amazon and the Xiaomi online store. The Redmi 17 5G is offered in three colour options, namely Absolute Black, Endless Blue, and Eternal Orange.

Redmi 17 5G Specifications, Features

The Redmi 17 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone that ships with Xiaomi's latest HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16. The phone sports a 6.9-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 825 nits peak brightness, up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 16.7 million colours, 83 percent NTSC coverage, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Circadian Friendly, and Flicker Free certifications.

Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process, powers the Redmi 17 5G. The SoC delivers a peak clock speed of up to 2.4GHz. It also features an Adreno GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, which is expandable by up to 2TB via a microSD card. The tech firm claims that the handset ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

For optics, the Redmi 17 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, paired with an unspecified secondary camera. The handset also boasts an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls with an f/2.05 aperture. The phone is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps.

The Redmi 17 5G is backed by a 7,900mAh battery. The smartphone also supports 45W wired fast charging, along with 22.5W reverse wired charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and GPS for connectivity. The handset also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for security. It measures 170.12x78.42x8.8mm and weighs about 232g.

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Further reading: Redmi 17 5G, Redmi, Redmi 17 5G Price in India, Redmi 17 5G India Launch, Redmi 17 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Redmi 17 5G Launched in India With 7,900mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Chipset: Price, Specifications
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