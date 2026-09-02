Mivi started teasing the launch of its first smartphone in India last month, and it is confirmed to go on sale through Flipkart. Now, the company has officially confirmed that its debut smartphone will be called the 'Mivi One 5G'. As the name suggests, the upcoming phone will offer 5G connectivity. The brand has also hinted at the chipset. A dedicated landing page for the phone is currently live on Flipkart, offering an early look at its design and colour.

Mivi One 5G Set to Debut in India Soon

The Flipkart microsite for the Mivi One 5G shows that the handset will be "dropping soon" in India. The exact launch date is still under wraps. It supports 5G connectivity and is confirmed to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G chipset. The brand, however, has not revealed the chipset name.

The listing shows the Mivi One 5G in a green colour option with rounded corners. It is teased with a “Pretty Powerful” tagline. We can expect Mivi to disclose details about the smartphone, including its specifications, pricing and launch date, in the coming days. Recent leaks claimed that Mivi One 5G will be placed in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment in the country.

Mivi already has earphones, soundbars, Bluetooth speakers, home theatre systems and other audio products in its portfolio. Mivi One 5G will be the inaugural handset from this Hyderabad-based consumer tech brand.

With this launch, the brand will be joining a list of Indian consumer electronics brands entering the smartphone segment in India. Wearable brand Fire-Boltt recently forayed into the smartphone category with the launch of the Boltt Ace and Boltt Evo, with starting prices of Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 10,999, respectively. Another consumer electronics brand, Philips, also launched its S7221 5G smartphone in India with an initial price tag of Rs. 20,499.

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