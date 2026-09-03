Oukitel has unveiled the WP600, WP70 Ultra and WP63 smartphones ahead of IFA 2026. The new rugged smartphones are designed for users who need longer battery life. The Oukitel WP600 is a gaming-focused model and features an active cooling system. The Oukitel WP70 Ultra houses a 16,000mAh battery, and it is claimed to be the slimmest 16,000mAh rugged smartphone. The Oukitel WP63 features an electronic outdoor igniter and carries a 20,000mAh battery.

The company has not yet announced prices and availability details for the Oukitel WP600, WP70 Ultra and WP63. Oukitel is expected to disclose details about the two rugged smartphones around IFA 2026, which is scheduled to take place between September 4 and September 8 in Berlin, Germany.

Oukitel WP600, WP70 Ultra, WP63 Features and Specifications

As mentioned, the Oukitel WP600 is a rugged, gaming-focused smartphone with customisable RGB lighting. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset and features a dual-fan active cooling system for thermal management during highly demanding games. It houses a 10,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging. It carries up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The Oukitel WP600 features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Other specifications include a 108-megapixel rear camera unit, IP68 and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance and certification to MIL-STD-810H standards (via GSMarena).

The Oukitel WP70 Ultra features a rugged build and carries a 16,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 66W wired charging. It measures 16.4mm thick. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. This smartphone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Oukitel WP70 Ultra features a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 64-megapixel night-vision camera.

The Oukitel WP63 features a 20,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging, and 18W reverse charging through an integrated Type-C cable. It also includes a high-brightness camping light and loudspeaker.

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