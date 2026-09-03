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Exclusive: Netflix Launches Southverse as a Dedicated Hub for Easier Discovery of South Indian Content

Southverse is available to members in India through the Netflix homepage or by searching for it on the streaming app.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 September 2026 11:02 IST
Exclusive: Netflix Launches Southverse as a Dedicated Hub for Easier Discovery of South Indian Content

Photo Credit: Netflix

The feature will help users discover discover their next favourite across genres, moods and stars

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Highlights
  • Southverse organises titles by language, genre, stars, and moods
  • Users can access the new collection directly from the homepage
  • The hub includes both theatrical releases and Netflix Original titles
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Netflix is introducing Southverse, a new collection page for members in India, the company told Gadgets 360. It is a dedicated hub that is claimed to bring films and series from southern India together in one place. Netflix says the new experience is available directly on the Netflix homepage and organises titles across languages, genres, stars and moods. Southverse includes theatrical releases such as Peddi, Blast, Amaran, Maharaja, Court: State vs A Nobody and Lucky Bhaskar, alongside Netflix Originals titles.

Netflix's New Southverse Hub

Southverse is primarily a content-discovery feature within Netflix. The video streaming platform says it has been designed to reduce the effort involved in finding films and series from southern India's different regional industries. Instead of requiring viewers to search separately for Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam titles, the selection is available through a dedicated interface on its homepage.

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As per the company, the collection has been organised across different discovery points, including languages, genres, stars and moods. This means users can approach the catalogue based on what they want to watch rather than necessarily knowing the name of a particular title.

Southverse includes recent theatrical titles such as Peddi, Blast, Amaran, Maharaja, Court: State vs A Nobody and Lucky Bhaskar. It also features Netflix Originals, including the recently premiered Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, Made in Korea and Super Subbu. Netflix says Made in Korea was the first title from southern India to reach the number one position on its Global Top 10 Non-English Films list. Super Subbu, meanwhile, is Netflix's first Telugu Original series.

The collection is expected to expand with additional genres and stories from the region in the future.

According to Netflix, southern Indian content is already performing strongly on the platform. Its India Top 10 Films list featured at least one film from the region every week in 2025. Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films appeared on the Global Top 10 Non-English Films list in 39 of 52 weeks last year, while titles from southern India reached Top 10 lists in 59 countries outside India.

Southverse is now available to members in India through the Netflix homepage or by searching for it on the streaming app.

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Further reading: Netflix, Netflix Southverse
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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