Another model of Vivo's V80 Lite has now been spotted online. This Vivo V80 Lite model, set to go on sale in Malaysia, packs a 10,000mAh battery. The handset looks very different from the Vivo V80 Lite recently announced in Pakistan. Oddly, the model launched in Pakistan earlier was identical to the Vivo S2 launched in India. Both of these handsets packed a 7,050mAh battery. The Malaysian model of the Vivo V80 Lite has currently been listed for pre-order and will be available in three memory variants.

Vivo V80 Lite 10,000mAh Pre-Order Pricing and Availability

The Vivo V80 Lite is currently listed for pre-order on Vivo's Malaysia website and will be officially launched on September 3 in the country. The device can be pre-booked till the end of the day, and buyers stand a chance to win a Vivo V80 Lite and some exclusive vouchers. The handset comes with a placeholder price tag, and the listing reveals different configurations, including 6+128GB, 6+256GB and 8+256GB variants. The handset will be available in Pink, Green and Black finishes.

Vivo V80 Lite 10,000mAh Specifications and Features

Not all the specifications of the Vivo V80 Lite model have been revealed. The pre-order landing page shows only the highlights, without revealing the phone's processor, display, or other details. The handset has been confirmed to offer IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance. Its design looks very different from the Vivo V80 Lite launched in Pakistan in September. It will have a 1.5K OLED display, a 50-megapixel “Sony” primary camera, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The headlining feature is its 10,000mAh BlueVolt battery.

By contrast, the Vivo V80 Lite model launched in Pakistan featured a 6.83-inch, 120Hz curved AMOLED panel. It was powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor. The smartphone was offered with 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage options. The phone features a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. You can take selfies with the 32-megapixel front-facing hole-punch camera. The handset has a 7,050mAh battery and supports 44W wired charging.

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