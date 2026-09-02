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Vivo V80 Lite with 10,000mAh Battery Listed for Pre-Order in Malaysia, Key Details Revealed

This model of the Vivo V80 Lite is very different from the one launched in India

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 September 2026 14:50 IST
Vivo V80 Lite with 10,000mAh Battery Listed for Pre-Order in Malaysia, Key Details Revealed

Photo Credit: Vivo Malaysia

The 10,000mAh battery model of the Vivo’s V80 Lite has a different design compared to the standard model

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Highlights
  • This Vivo V80 Lite has a different design with an IP69 durability rating
  • It has a flat 1.5K OLED display
  • Memory variants of the 10,000mAh battery model have also been listed
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Another model of Vivo's V80 Lite has now been spotted online. This Vivo V80 Lite model, set to go on sale in Malaysia, packs a 10,000mAh battery. The handset looks very different from the Vivo V80 Lite recently announced in Pakistan. Oddly, the model launched in Pakistan earlier was identical to the Vivo S2 launched in India. Both of these handsets packed a 7,050mAh battery. The Malaysian model of the Vivo V80 Lite has currently been listed for pre-order and will be available in three memory variants.

Vivo V80 Lite 10,000mAh Pre-Order Pricing and Availability

The Vivo V80 Lite is currently listed for pre-order on Vivo's Malaysia website and will be officially launched on September 3 in the country. The device can be pre-booked till the end of the day, and buyers stand a chance to win a Vivo V80 Lite and some exclusive vouchers. The handset comes with a placeholder price tag, and the listing reveals different configurations, including 6+128GB, 6+256GB and 8+256GB variants. The handset will be available in Pink, Green and Black finishes.

Vivo V80 Lite 10,000mAh Specifications and Features

Not all the specifications of the Vivo V80 Lite model have been revealed. The pre-order landing page shows only the highlights, without revealing the phone's processor, display, or other details. The handset has been confirmed to offer IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance. Its design looks very different from the Vivo V80 Lite launched in Pakistan in September. It will have a 1.5K OLED display, a 50-megapixel “Sony” primary camera, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The headlining feature is its 10,000mAh BlueVolt battery.

By contrast, the Vivo V80 Lite model launched in Pakistan featured a 6.83-inch, 120Hz curved AMOLED panel. It was powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor. The smartphone was offered with 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage options. The phone features a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. You can take selfies with the 32-megapixel front-facing hole-punch camera. The handset has a 7,050mAh battery and supports 44W wired charging.

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Vivo V80 Lite 5G

Vivo V80 Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo S2

Vivo S2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great standby battery life
  • Impressive viewing angles
  • Decent night-time photography
  • Lag-free UI
  • Marble-like finish on the rear panel looks good
  • Bad
  • Tends to capture softer images in daylight
  • Lack of a telephoto camera
  • Sub-par fingerprint scanner response
Read detailed Vivo S2 review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Vivo V80 Lite, Vivo V80 Lite 5G, Vivo, Vivo V80 Lite 10000mAh, Vivo V80 Lite 10000mAh Battery, Vivo V80 Lite 10000mAh Design, Vivo V80 Lite 10000mAh Specifications
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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