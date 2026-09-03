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Vivo Buds India Launch Teased: Expected Features and Details

A Vivo global product webpage provides details about a Vivo Buds model that could offer some indication of what the upcoming earbuds may feature.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 September 2026 11:51 IST
Vivo Buds India Launch Teased: Expected Features and Details

Photo Credit: X/Vivo_India

Vivo has teased the Vivo Buds India launch

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Highlights
  • Vivo Buds earbuds could feature 10mm high-resolution drivers
  • The earbuds could offer multipoint connectivity
  • The Vivo Buds may carry an IP54 dust and splash resistance rating
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Vivo appears to be preparing to launch a new pair of true wireless stereo earbuds in India. The company has teased the Vivo Buds through its India social media account, but has not revealed the launch date, price or availability details yet. The teaser confirms the Vivo Buds name and hints at an upcoming India launch. A global Vivo product page describes a model with a 10mm driver, 50-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.4 and AI call noise reduction, although it is unclear if the same version is headed to India.

Vivo Buds India Launch Teased

Vivo has teased the India launch of the Vivo Buds in an X post. The teaser video shows the earbuds and charging case, with the company indicating that the product is coming soon. Vivo has not announced when the earbuds will launch in the country or how much they will cost.

The teaser does not reveal the specifications of the Indian model. However, a Vivo global product webpage provides details about a Vivo Buds model that could offer some indication of what the upcoming earbuds may feature. Vivo has not confirmed that the product shown on the global page is the same one being teased for India.

The listed Vivo Buds model features 10mm high-resolution drivers, a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency range, DeepX 3.0 sound effects, four sound modes and AI call noise reduction. It also has a Cross-Flow Duct Design, Wind Noise Reduction Chamber, Bluetooth 5.4 and multipoint connectivity. Vivo lists an 88ms gaming latency and an IP54 rating for the earbuds. The TWS headset includes Google Fast Pair, Find My Vivo Buds, Google Voice Assistant and remote camera control on compatible Vivo and iQOO phones.

The global Vivo Buds is claimed to offer up to 50 hours of music playback with the charging case, while each earbud is rated for up to 12 hours on a single charge. Vivo also claims up to six hours of call time and up to three hours of music playback from a 10-minute charge.

The global Vivo Buds model shares several specifications with the recently launched iQOO Buds. The latter arrived in India in August at Rs. 1,899, featuring 10mm drivers, AI call noise reduction, Bluetooth 6.1, 42ms gaming latency, an IP54 rating and a claimed 50-hour battery life.

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iQOO Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

iQOO Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Balanced sound signature
  • Quick to connect
  • Long battery life
  • Clear mids and low-end sounds
  • Great for watching movies and shows
  • Responsive touch controls
  • Value for money
  • Bad
  • Lack of wear detection
  • Does not have any noise cancellation
  • Cheap plastic charging case
  • Easily scratched charging case
  • Inconsistent call experience
Read detailed iQOO Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Yellow
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

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Further reading: Vivo Buds, Vivo Buds India launch, iQOO Buds, Vivo, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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