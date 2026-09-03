Vivo Buds India Launch Teased: Expected Features and Details

Vivo appears to be preparing to launch a new pair of true wireless stereo earbuds in India. The company has teased the Vivo Buds through its India social media account, but has not revealed the launch date, price or availability details yet. The teaser confirms the Vivo Buds name and hints at an upcoming India launch. A global Vivo product page describes a model with a 10mm driver, 50-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.4 and AI call noise reduction, although it is unclear if the same version is headed to India.

Vivo Buds India Launch Teased

Vivo has teased the India launch of the Vivo Buds in an X post. The teaser video shows the earbuds and charging case, with the company indicating that the product is coming soon. Vivo has not announced when the earbuds will launch in the country or how much they will cost.

The teaser does not reveal the specifications of the Indian model. However, a Vivo global product webpage provides details about a Vivo Buds model that could offer some indication of what the upcoming earbuds may feature. Vivo has not confirmed that the product shown on the global page is the same one being teased for India.

The listed Vivo Buds model features 10mm high-resolution drivers, a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency range, DeepX 3.0 sound effects, four sound modes and AI call noise reduction. It also has a Cross-Flow Duct Design, Wind Noise Reduction Chamber, Bluetooth 5.4 and multipoint connectivity. Vivo lists an 88ms gaming latency and an IP54 rating for the earbuds. The TWS headset includes Google Fast Pair, Find My Vivo Buds, Google Voice Assistant and remote camera control on compatible Vivo and iQOO phones.

The global Vivo Buds is claimed to offer up to 50 hours of music playback with the charging case, while each earbud is rated for up to 12 hours on a single charge. Vivo also claims up to six hours of call time and up to three hours of music playback from a 10-minute charge.

The global Vivo Buds model shares several specifications with the recently launched iQOO Buds. The latter arrived in India in August at Rs. 1,899, featuring 10mm drivers, AI call noise reduction, Bluetooth 6.1, 42ms gaming latency, an IP54 rating and a claimed 50-hour battery life.

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