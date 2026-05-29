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Acer Predator Atlas 8 Launched With Up to Intel Arc G3 Extreme Processor, 8-Inch 120Hz Display

Acer Predator Atlas 8 will go on sale in select global markets in October 2026.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 May 2026 13:17 IST
Acer Predator Atlas 8 Launched With Up to Intel Arc G3 Extreme Processor, 8-Inch 120Hz Display

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Predator Atlas 8 features up to an Intel Arc B390 GPU

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Highlights
  • Acer Predator Atlas 8 features up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM
  • Acer Predator Atlas 8 sports two 2W speakers
  • Acer Predator Atlas 8 packs up to an 80Wh battery
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Acer Predator Atlas 8 was launched in select global markets on Thursday as the tech firm's latest gaming handheld. Slated to go on sale globally later this year, the new Predator Atlas 8 will be available for purchase in the sole Black colourway. The gaming handheld will ship with two processor options, configurable up to an Intel Arc G3 Extreme processor. Moreover, it will feature up to 24GB of RAM and a dedicated Intel GPU. The Acer Predator Atlas 8 is also equipped with a dual-fan cooling system for thermal management. It also sports an 8-inch touchscreen that refreshes at 120Hz.

Acer Predator Atlas 8 Availability

The new Acer Predator Atlas 8 will go on sale in North America, EMEA, and Australia in October 2026 via the company's online store. It will be offered in a single Black colourway. However, the tech firm has yet to reveal the price of the gaming handheld. The company says that the exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary depending on the region. Whether the Acer Predator Atlas 8 will be launched in India or not is currently unknown.

Acer Predator Atlas 8 Specifications, Features

The Acer Predator Atlas 8 runs on Windows 11 Home. The gaming handheld is equipped with an 8-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) IPS display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100 percent sRGB, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and up to 500 nits peak brightness. Additionally, the handset device sports two 2W speakers.

On top of this, the Acer Predator Atlas 8 gets an ABXY button layout, along with a D-Pad, two full-size analogue joysticks, an Xbox Game Bar Widget button, a PredatorSense button, two bumper triggers, a View button, a power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor for security, volume controls, two hall-effect analogue triggers, two Macro buttons, and two adjustable trigger switches on either side of the device.

Its base model is powered by an Intel Arc G3 processor, paired with an Intel Arc B370 GPU. However, the Acer Predator Atlas 8 is configurable up to the Intel Arc G3 Extreme processor, coupled with an Intel Arc B390 GPU. It also features up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD for onboard storage. For heat management, the handheld device boasts a dual-fan cooling system, comprising one Predator AeroBlade metal fan and one plastic fan.

The Acer Predator Atlas 8 is backed by up to an 80Wh battery. However, there will also be a variant with a 60Wh battery. The list of I/O ports includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handheld will also support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless connectivity. It measures 299x127.4x58.37mm and weighs about 810g.

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Further reading: Acer Predator Atlas 8, Acer, Acer Predator Atlas 8 Launch, Acer Predator Atlas 8 Specifications, Acer Predator Atlas 8 Availability
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Acer Predator Atlas 8 Launched With Up to Intel Arc G3 Extreme Processor, 8-Inch 120Hz Display
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