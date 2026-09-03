iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are set to launch globally, including India, next week, during Apple's ‘Surprise and Shine' event. Apart from its next-generation iPhone models, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also planning to unveil its first book-style foldable, iPhone Ultra, along with the Apple Watch Series 12 and AirPods 5. Leading up to their debut, various leaks and reports have been hinting at what the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will offer. Recently, the colour options of the handsets surfaced online. Now, a new image has been leaked, suggesting that the phone could also ship in a silver shade.

iPhone 18 Pro Colour Options Leak Again

In a post on X, tipster Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) has shared an image which seemingly shows the SIM trays of the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. In the image, the purported SIM tray of the iPhone 18 Pro series appears in burgundy, blue, and silver shades, hinting that the lineup could be available for purchase in the same silver colourway as its predecessor.

Interestingly, the new leak contradicts a recent report, which also suggested that the iPhone 18 Pro series will be launched in three new colour options. A different tipster recently claimed that the lineup will arrive in “Burgundy, Pure Black, and Sky Blue” (translated from Chinese) shades, while also stating that the phone will not be available in the silver colourway. However, the image shared online did show the iPhone 18 Pro series in four colour options, including the silver shade.

However, it is worth noting that Dickson did not specify whether the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be launched in a black colour option or not. Earlier reports have also suggested that Apple is planning to bring its flagship smartphones in a black shade, darker than the one found on the iPhone 17. However, Apple has yet to confirm these details. Hence, one should take them with a pinch of salt.

Apple will be revealing all the information on September 9 at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST) at Apple Park in Cupertino during its ‘Surprise and Shine' event. In terms of specifications, the iPhone 18 Pro is said to be launched with the new A20 Pro chipset. The phone is also said to sport the same design as its predecessor, with a triple rear camera system.