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iPhone 18 Pro Series Could Bring Back Silver Colour, New Leak Suggests

iPhone 18 Pro was recently spotted in a purported marketing poster, showing the phone in four colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 September 2026 11:54 IST
iPhone 18 Pro Series Could Bring Back Silver Colour, New Leak Suggests

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 18 Pro will succeed last year's iPhone 17 Pro

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Highlights
  • iPhone 18 Pro is said to go on sale in three colourways
  • iPhone 18 Pro could be powered by the new A20 Pro chipset
  • iPhone 18 Pro might feature a triple rear camera setup
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iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are set to launch globally, including India, next week, during Apple's ‘Surprise and Shine' event. Apart from its next-generation iPhone models, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also planning to unveil its first book-style foldable, iPhone Ultra, along with the Apple Watch Series 12 and AirPods 5. Leading up to their debut, various leaks and reports have been hinting at what the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will offer. Recently, the colour options of the handsets surfaced online. Now, a new image has been leaked, suggesting that the phone could also ship in a silver shade.

iPhone 18 Pro Colour Options Leak Again

In a post on X, tipster Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) has shared an image which seemingly shows the SIM trays of the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. In the image, the purported SIM tray of the iPhone 18 Pro series appears in burgundy, blue, and silver shades, hinting that the lineup could be available for purchase in the same silver colourway as its predecessor.

VoltIphone 18 Pro Discussion
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Interestingly, the new leak contradicts a recent report, which also suggested that the iPhone 18 Pro series will be launched in three new colour options. A different tipster recently claimed that the lineup will arrive in “Burgundy, Pure Black, and Sky Blue” (translated from Chinese) shades, while also stating that the phone will not be available in the silver colourway. However, the image shared online did show the iPhone 18 Pro series in four colour options, including the silver shade.

However, it is worth noting that Dickson did not specify whether the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be launched in a black colour option or not. Earlier reports have also suggested that Apple is planning to bring its flagship smartphones in a black shade, darker than the one found on the iPhone 17. However, Apple has yet to confirm these details. Hence, one should take them with a pinch of salt.

Apple will be revealing all the information on September 9 at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST) at Apple Park in Cupertino during its ‘Surprise and Shine' event. In terms of specifications, the iPhone 18 Pro is said to be launched with the new A20 Pro chipset. The phone is also said to sport the same design as its predecessor, with a triple rear camera system.

iPhone 18 Pro

upcoming
iPhone 18 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A20 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
OS iOS 27
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iPhone 18 Pro Max

upcoming
iPhone 18 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A20 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
OS iOS 27
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
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Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple, iPhone 18 Pro Colourways, iPhone 18 Pro Series, iPhone 18 Pro Launch, iPhone 18 Pro Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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