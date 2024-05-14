Technology News
Assassin's Creed Codename Red Is Now Assassin's Creed Shadows, Set for Full Reveal on May 15

Assassin's Creed Shadows will be set in feudal Japan.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 May 2024 12:19 IST
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Shadows was previously known as Assassin's Creed Red

Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows will be an open-world action-RPG
  • The game will be fully revealed on May 15 at 5pm BST (9:30pm IST)
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows can be wishlisted on Ubisoft Store
Assassin's Creed Codename Red finally has an official name. The game, first announced in September 2022, has been revealed as Assassin's Creed Shadows. Ubisoft announced late Monday that Shadows will be fully revealed on May 15. As previously confirmed, Assassin's Creed Shadows will be set in feudal Japan and is likely to be an open-world action-RPG along the lines of 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Alongside the game's title, Ubisoft also revealed the logo for Shadows.

In a press release, Ubisoft confirmed that Assassin's Creed Shadows would be the next instalment in the AC franchise. Previously known as Assassin's Creed Red, Shadows will be fully revealed on May 15 at 5pm BST / 9am PT (9:30pm IST) on Ubisoft's YouTube channel. The reveal should likely come with a trailer that confirms more details about the game's setting, protagonist and possibly a release date or window.

Ubisoft has also started countdown on Assassin's Creed social media channels, inviting players to solve an hourglass puzzle with promised rewards. Assassin's Creed Shadows can also now be added to wishlist on the Ubisoft store.

While the publisher has not revealed more details about AC Shadows in its initial reveal, a dataminer has since detailed the pricing for the upcoming game and its planned post-launch content. X user @Ubisoft_Frax claimed the Assassin's Creed Shadows will be priced at GBP 59.99 (roughly Rs. 6,290), and the game' season pass would come in at $40 (roughly Rs. 3,340). Additionally, according to the dataminer, Shadows will get two post-launch expansions, priced at $25 (roughly Rs. 2,087) each.

RED Vertical ColorBlackACSH logo vertical 13052024 6PM CEST ac shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows logo has been revealed
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Last year in October, a female character, presumed to be the protagonist, from Assassin's Creed Shadows was leaked via a Ubisoft writer's LinkedIn profile. Shadows is also said to return to expansive open-world RPG ethos, as seen in games in the series preceding Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Ubisoft launched AC Mirage in October last year, promising a return to the franchise's roots. The game ditched a large map and RPG design for a leaner, stealthier experience reminiscent of early Assassin's Creed games.

In addition to Assassin's Creed Shadows, Ubisoft is also working on Assassin's Creed Hexe, said to be the “darkest Assassin's Creed game ever.” Codename Hexe is set during the waning years of the Holy Roman Empire, specifically during the 16th-century witch trials.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Assassins Creed Shadows, Assassins Creed Red, Assassins Creed, Ubisoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul

In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don't bring up his video game backlog.
