Ubisoft delayed Assassin's Creed Shadows last month, announcing that the action-adventure title would launch in February 2025 instead of its planned November 15 release. In addition to the delay, the company announced it was cancelling Season Pass and early access plans for the game. Now, Ubisoft is cutting the price of Assassin's Creed Shadows Collector's Edition to reflect those changes.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Collector's Edition Price Cut

Assassin's Creed Shadows was announced in May and was confirmed to be available in Standard, Gold, Ultimate and Collector's editions. The Collector's Edition, which includes physical items like a steelbook, the world map, Naoe and Yasuke figurine, life-size Naoe's Katana Tsuba, a Wall Creed Scroll, an 84 pages collector's artbook and two sumi-e lithographs, was priced at $279.99.

In a Discord Q&A (via IGN), Ubisoft has confirmed that the Collector's Edition is getting a $50 price cut and will now be priced at $229.99. With early access and Season Pass — both of which were part of the Collector's Edition bundle — cancelled, the new pricing reflects the reduced value of the edition.

The contents of the Collector's Edition, however, will remain the same as initially advertised, but some design elements of physical items may change, Ubisoft reportedly said.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Delay

Assassin's Creed Shadows was delayed last month despite being in a “feature complete” state. Ubisoft had said the delay would allow developers to further polish the next Assassin's Creed game. “This will enable the biggest entry in the franchise to fully deliver on its ambition, notably by fulfilling the promise of our dual protagonist adventure, with Naoe and Yasuke bringing two very different gameplay styles,” Ubisoft had said.

In addition to the delay, the French company had also confirmed that Assassin's Creed Shadows would be available on Steam on the day of its launch. All pre-orders for the game were refunded and Ubisoft said that all future pre-orders would be granted the first expansion for free.

The delay was announced after the underwhelming launch of Star Wars Outlaws. The company had said the game's commercial performance had been “softer than expected.” Based on Outlaws' sales and the decision to delay Assassin's Creed Shadows, Ubisoft had also revised its financial outlook for fiscal year 2024-25.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is now set to launch across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on February 14, 2025.