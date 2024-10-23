Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows Collector's Edition Gets $50 Price Cut After Season Pass, Early Access Cancellation

Assassin's Creed Shadows Collector's Edition Gets $50 Price Cut After Season Pass, Early Access Cancellation

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set to launch across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on February 14, 2025.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 October 2024 12:48 IST
Assassin's Creed Shadows Collector's Edition Gets $50 Price Cut After Season Pass, Early Access Cancellation

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

The Collector's Edition includes a Naoe and Yasuke figurine

Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows is set in 16th-century Japan
  • The game was initially supposed to launch on November 15
  • Ubisoft delayed Assassin's Creed Shadows last month
Advertisement

Ubisoft delayed Assassin's Creed Shadows last month, announcing that the action-adventure title would launch in February 2025 instead of its planned November 15 release. In addition to the delay, the company announced it was cancelling Season Pass and early access plans for the game. Now, Ubisoft is cutting the price of Assassin's Creed Shadows Collector's Edition to reflect those changes.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Collector's Edition Price Cut

Assassin's Creed Shadows was announced in May and was confirmed to be available in Standard, Gold, Ultimate and Collector's editions. The Collector's Edition, which includes physical items like a steelbook, the world map, Naoe and Yasuke figurine, life-size Naoe's Katana Tsuba, a Wall Creed Scroll, an 84 pages collector's artbook and two sumi-e lithographs, was priced at $279.99.

In a Discord Q&A (via IGN), Ubisoft has confirmed that the Collector's Edition is getting a $50 price cut and will now be priced at $229.99. With early access and Season Pass — both of which were part of the Collector's Edition bundle — cancelled, the new pricing reflects the reduced value of the edition.

The contents of the Collector's Edition, however, will remain the same as initially advertised, but some design elements of physical items may change, Ubisoft reportedly said.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Delay

Assassin's Creed Shadows was delayed last month despite being in a “feature complete” state. Ubisoft had said the delay would allow developers to further polish the next Assassin's Creed game. “This will enable the biggest entry in the franchise to fully deliver on its ambition, notably by fulfilling the promise of our dual protagonist adventure, with Naoe and Yasuke bringing two very different gameplay styles,” Ubisoft had said.

In addition to the delay, the French company had also confirmed that Assassin's Creed Shadows would be available on Steam on the day of its launch. All pre-orders for the game were refunded and Ubisoft said that all future pre-orders would be granted the first expansion for free.

The delay was announced after the underwhelming launch of Star Wars Outlaws. The company had said the game's commercial performance had been “softer than expected.” Based on Outlaws' sales and the decision to delay Assassin's Creed Shadows, Ubisoft had also revised its financial outlook for fiscal year 2024-25.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is now set to launch across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on February 14, 2025.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Assassins Creed Shadows, Ubisoft, Assassins Creed
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Apple Reportedly Developing Gaming Hub Focused on Apple Arcade and App Store Games

Related Stories

Assassin's Creed Shadows Collector's Edition Gets $50 Price Cut After Season Pass, Early Access Cancellation
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces New Logo and 7 New Services for Indian Consumers
  2. Managing Contacts on Linked Devices on WhatsApp to Get Easier
  3. OnePlus Diwali Sale Brings Big Discounts on OnePlus 12R, Nord 4, More
  4. Huawei Nova 13, Nova 13 Pro With 60-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  5. Insta360 Ace Pro 2 With 8K Recording, AI Features Launched at This Price
  6. Poco C75 Launch Set for October 25, Price, Specifications Teased
  7. Samsung Tri-Fold Phone Reportedly in Development; Could Debut in 2025
  8. NASA Crew-8 Mission Delayed Due to Bad Weather Conditions in Florida
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 13 Pro Tipped to Feature 3x Periscope Telephoto Sensor, 50W Wireless Charging
  2. Google Messages Rolls Out Sensitive Content Warning, Enhanced Spam Detection and More Features
  3. Anthropic Introduces Upgraded Claude 3.5 Sonnet AI Model With Capability to Complete Tasks on PCs
  4. Assassin's Creed Shadows Collector's Edition Gets $50 Price Cut After Season Pass, Early Access Cancellation
  5. New Spoofed Calls Prevention System Blocked 1.35 Crore International Calls in 24 Hours, Says DoT
  6. Huawei Nova 13, Nova 13 Pro With 60-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Pixel 9a Will Reportedly Use 48-Megapixel Primary Camera From Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  8. Apple Reportedly Developing Gaming Hub Focused on Apple Arcade and App Store Games
  9. Insta360 Ace Pro 2 With 8K Video Recording and AI Features Launched: Specifications, Price
  10. WhatsApp Will Soon Make It Easier to Add or Manage Contacts on Web and Other Linked Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »