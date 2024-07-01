Assassin's Creed is the jewel in Ubisoft's crown, with games in the franchise reportedly selling over 200 million units since it started in 2007. The action-adventure series has gone through several changes over 13 mainline titles, transitioning from its stealth-focussed historical adventure roots to an open-world RPG approach seen in recent games. Ubisoft is set to release the next game in the series later this year, but there are more on the way. The studio has confirmed that multiple remakes of older Assassin's Creed games are in the works.

Assassin's Creed remakes

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, in an interview published on the company's website last week, shed light on the future of Assassin's Creed and the studio's upcoming portfolio of games. The executive confirmed that fans can expect several AC remakes to arrive, without divulging any details about the titles or their launch timelines.

“Firstly, players can be excited about some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games we've created in the past and modernize them; there are worlds in some of our older Assassin's Creed games that are still extremely rich,” Guillemot said.

The Ubisoft CEO promised more variety in Assassin's Creed titles, saying the series will focus on bringing different experiences with each release. Last year's Assassin's Creed Mirage, for instance, offered a leaner, stealthier experience that harkened back to early games in the series. Meanwhile, the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows will continue the expansive open-world RPG approach of recent titles like Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

“The goal is to have Assassin's Creed games come out more regularly, but not for it to be the same experience every year,” he said. Guillemot also talked about the already announced Assassin's Creed Hexe. The game was announced at Ubisoft Forward in 2022 and will explore a period setting focussed on the 16th-century witch trials. While Ubisoft has kept its cards close to the chest when it comes to details about the game and its release window, Guillemot confirmed that Assassin's Creed Hexe would be very different from Assassin's Creed Shadows. “We're going to surprise people, I think,” he said.

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Guillemot also shared a few details about the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows. The Japan-set open-world action-adventure title is set to release November 15 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The Ubisoft CEO talked about the dynamic weather system in the game, promising the mechanic would go beyond superficial visual changes to impact gameplay.

“In Assassin's Creed Shadows, for example, we have a weather system that will affect its gameplay; ponds that were once swimmable might freeze, for instance,” he said. “Visually, we're also seeing a big step forward,” the Ubisoft CEO added.

The studio executive also reiterated Ubisoft's commitment to live service titles and touted the potential use cases of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in video game development.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.