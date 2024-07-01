Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Multiple Remakes of Older Assassin's Creed Games in the Works, Ubisoft CEO Confirms

Multiple Remakes of Older Assassin's Creed Games in the Works, Ubisoft CEO Confirms

Assassin's Creed Shadows is set to release November 15 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 July 2024 14:06 IST
Multiple Remakes of Older Assassin's Creed Games in the Works, Ubisoft CEO Confirms

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

The first Assassin's Creed title was released in 2007

Highlights
  • Ubisoft CEO did not reveal the Assassin's Creed titles being remade
  • There are no details about launch windows for Assassin's Creed remakes
  • Ubisoft CEO also shared details about Assassin's Creed Hexe
Advertisement

Assassin's Creed is the jewel in Ubisoft's crown, with games in the franchise reportedly selling over 200 million units since it started in 2007. The action-adventure series has gone through several changes over 13 mainline titles, transitioning from its stealth-focussed historical adventure roots to an open-world RPG approach seen in recent games. Ubisoft is set to release the next game in the series later this year, but there are more on the way. The studio has confirmed that multiple remakes of older Assassin's Creed games are in the works.

Assassin's Creed remakes

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, in an interview published on the company's website last week, shed light on the future of Assassin's Creed and the studio's upcoming portfolio of games. The executive confirmed that fans can expect several AC remakes to arrive, without divulging any details about the titles or their launch timelines.

“Firstly, players can be excited about some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games we've created in the past and modernize them; there are worlds in some of our older Assassin's Creed games that are still extremely rich,” Guillemot said.

The Ubisoft CEO promised more variety in Assassin's Creed titles, saying the series will focus on bringing different experiences with each release. Last year's Assassin's Creed Mirage, for instance, offered a leaner, stealthier experience that harkened back to early games in the series. Meanwhile, the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows will continue the expansive open-world RPG approach of recent titles like Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

“The goal is to have Assassin's Creed games come out more regularly, but not for it to be the same experience every year,” he said. Guillemot also talked about the already announced Assassin's Creed Hexe. The game was announced at Ubisoft Forward in 2022 and will explore a period setting focussed on the 16th-century witch trials. While Ubisoft has kept its cards close to the chest when it comes to details about the game and its release window, Guillemot confirmed that Assassin's Creed Hexe would be very different from Assassin's Creed Shadows. “We're going to surprise people, I think,” he said.

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Guillemot also shared a few details about the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows. The Japan-set open-world action-adventure title is set to release November 15 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The Ubisoft CEO talked about the dynamic weather system in the game, promising the mechanic would go beyond superficial visual changes to impact gameplay.

“In Assassin's Creed Shadows, for example, we have a weather system that will affect its gameplay; ponds that were once swimmable might freeze, for instance,” he said. “Visually, we're also seeing a big step forward,” the Ubisoft CEO added.

The studio executive also reiterated Ubisoft's commitment to live service titles and touted the potential use cases of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in video game development.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Assassins Creed, Assassins Creed Shadows, Assassins Creed Hexe, Assassins Creed Mirage, Assassins Creed Remake, Ubisoft, PS5, PC, Xbox Series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Solos AirGo Vision Smart Glasses With GPT-4o and Google Gemini Integration Reportedly Unveiled

Related Stories

Multiple Remakes of Older Assassin's Creed Games in the Works, Ubisoft CEO Confirms
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 13 ProÂ 5G Series India Launch Confirmed
  2. Xiaomi 14 Civi Review: Homecoming
  3. Honor 200 5G Series Amazon Page Goes Live; India Launch Imminent
  4. iPhone 16 Lineup to Get New Battery That Could Last Longer: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPUs Debut in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy Ring May Allow Users to Measure Temperature via Skin
  7. TRAI's New Guidelines for SIM Swap After Porting Come Into Effect Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple’s Cheaper Version of Vision Pro May Use Larger but Lower-Resolution Displays: Report
  2. Apple AirPods With Camera for Better Spatial Audio Capabilities Said to Launch Soon: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Honor 200 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India; Amazon Page Goes Live
  4. Samsung One UI 6 Watch Beta for Select Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 4 Models Reportedly Released
  5. YouTube for Android Reportedly Testing Custom Thumbnails for Playlists Created by Users
  6. iOS 19 Development Reportedly Begins at Apple for 2025 Release; Said to Be Codenamed Luck
  7. Multiple Remakes of Older Assassin's Creed Games in the Works, Ubisoft CEO Confirms
  8. Solos AirGo Vision Smart Glasses With GPT-4o and Google Gemini Integration Reportedly Unveiled
  9. Realme C61 4G Global Variant Price, Design Surface Online; Key Features Tipped
  10. Bitcoin Surges Amid EU's MiCA Law Rollout; Altcoins Also See Profits Due to Market Optimism
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »