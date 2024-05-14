Dyson WashG1 Wet Floor Cleaner Unveiled With Dual Microfiber Rollers

Dyson has launched the WashG1 wet floor cleaner as the company's first dedicated mop. The new device comes with cleaning and mopping capabilities and can pick up wet and dry debris in one go from hard floors. The cordless Dyson WashG1 has dual microfiber rollers that apply the water and counter-rotate removing stains and dirt from hard floors. Each roller packs motors that spin in opposite directions to clean in both directions. The wet floor cleaner can perform a self-clean after each use.

India price details of Dyson WashG1 wet floor cleaner have not been announced yet. It is confirmed to be available soon in the country. In Australia, the device is listed for sale with a price tag of AUD 999 (roughly Rs. 83,000)

Dyson WashG1 specifications, features

Dyson WashG1 uses hydration, absorption, and extraction methods to pick up wet and dry debris in a single sweep. It is claimed to clean up to a 290 square meter area with a one-litre clean-water tank. The device features two individually powered microfiber rollers with 64,800 filaments per square centimetre. The rollers, placed at the front and back of the machine, counter-rotate whilst a pulse-modulated pump distributes water across 26 precisely positioned hydration points, along the full width of each roller. The mop uses the company's latest separation technology to divide wet and dry debris at the source.

The Dyson WashG1 has been designed with in-use hydration control and users can select it based on the type of debris, flooring and personal preference. There are low, medium, and high hydration modes. Each motor will spin at a consistent speed following the hydration mode selected. Each mode also features an additional three sensitivity settings and a separate boost mode button to purge each roller with the maximum amount of hydration when pressed, to remove stubborn dirt and dried-on stains.

Dirty water is extracted from the rollers of Dyson WashG1 by extraction plates. It includes a secondary nylon-bristled inner brush to scrape out dirt from the microfibre rollers and flick it straight into a removable debris tray. The tray designed with 500-micron mesh can separate dirty water from the large debris. With the help of an extraction pump, dirty water is collected in a 0.8-litre capacity dirty water tank with openings to allow for easy maintenance and cleaning.

Dyson WashG1 also comes with a self-cleaning mode that uses clean water to flush out the system and clean the brushes in preparation for the next clean in 140 seconds.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.