Technology News

Dyson WashG1 Wet Floor Cleaner Unveiled With Dual Microfiber Rollers

Dyson’s WashG1 is claimed to clean up 290 square meter area with a one-litre clean-water tank.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 May 2024 11:59 IST
Dyson WashG1 Wet Floor Cleaner Unveiled With Dual Microfiber Rollers

Photo Credit: Dyson

Dyson WashG1 will soon be available in India

Highlights
  • India price details of Dyson WashG1 is not available
  • Dyson WashG1 is Dyson’s first dedicated wet floor cleaner
  • Dirty water is extracted from the rollers of by extraction plates
Advertisement

Dyson has launched the WashG1 wet floor cleaner as the company's first dedicated mop. The new device comes with cleaning and mopping capabilities and can pick up wet and dry debris in one go from hard floors. The cordless Dyson WashG1 has dual microfiber rollers that apply the water and counter-rotate removing stains and dirt from hard floors. Each roller packs motors that spin in opposite directions to clean in both directions. The wet floor cleaner can perform a self-clean after each use.

India price details of Dyson WashG1 wet floor cleaner have not been announced yet. It is confirmed to be available soon in the country. In Australia, the device is listed for sale with a price tag of AUD 999 (roughly Rs. 83,000)

Dyson WashG1 specifications, features

Dyson WashG1 uses hydration, absorption, and extraction methods to pick up wet and dry debris in a single sweep. It is claimed to clean up to a 290 square meter area with a one-litre clean-water tank. The device features two individually powered microfiber rollers with 64,800 filaments per square centimetre. The rollers, placed at the front and back of the machine, counter-rotate whilst a pulse-modulated pump distributes water across 26 precisely positioned hydration points, along the full width of each roller. The mop uses the company's latest separation technology to divide wet and dry debris at the source.

The Dyson WashG1 has been designed with in-use hydration control and users can select it based on the type of debris, flooring and personal preference. There are low, medium, and high hydration modes. Each motor will spin at a consistent speed following the hydration mode selected. Each mode also features an additional three sensitivity settings and a separate boost mode button to purge each roller with the maximum amount of hydration when pressed, to remove stubborn dirt and dried-on stains.

Dirty water is extracted from the rollers of Dyson WashG1 by extraction plates. It includes a secondary nylon-bristled inner brush to scrape out dirt from the microfibre rollers and flick it straight into a removable debris tray. The tray designed with 500-micron mesh can separate dirty water from the large debris. With the help of an extraction pump, dirty water is collected in a 0.8-litre capacity dirty water tank with openings to allow for easy maintenance and cleaning.

Dyson WashG1 also comes with a self-cleaning mode that uses clean water to flush out the system and clean the brushes in preparation for the next clean in 140 seconds.

 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Dyson WashG1, Dyson WashG1 Specifications, Dyson
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google I/O 2024 Starts Today: How to Watch Keynote Livestream, What to Expect
Dyson WashG1 Wet Floor Cleaner Unveiled With Dual Microfiber Rollers
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OpenAI Launches GPT-4o With Real-Time Responses and Video Interactions
  2. Jio Launches ‘Ultimate Streaming Plan' with 15+ OTT Subscriptions
  3. Poco F6 5G to Launch in India on This Date; Design Teased
  4. HMD Bringing Its First Smartphone to India Soon; Name Revealed
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Might Not Feature a 3x Telephoto Lens
  6. iPad Mini Tipped to Launch by the End of 2024
  7. Vivo X100s, Vivo X100s Pro With 100W Fast Charging Launched: See Price
  8. Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Key Features Suggested Via Google Play Console Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. Bharat Web3 Association Calls for Teamwork in Building Ironclad Anti-Money Laundering Laws
  2. Meta Rolls Out Travel Mode for Quest 2 and Quest 3, to Work Similarly to the Apple Vision Pro
  3. Assassin's Creed Codename Red Is Now Assassin's Creed Shadows, Set for Full Reveal on May 15
  4. Dyson WashG1 Wet Floor Cleaner Unveiled With Dual Microfiber Rollers
  5. Vivo X100s, X100s Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoCs, 100W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Google I/O 2024 Starts Today: How to Watch Keynote Livestream, What to Expect
  7. Multi-Chain Memecoin ‘Dogeverse’ Raises Over $15 Million in ICO Ahead of Exchange Listing: Details
  8. OpenAI GPT-4o With Real-Time Responses and Video Interaction Announced, GPT-4 Features Now Available for Free
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Feature a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  10. PUBG to Get 120 FPS Support on Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 Lineup, Galaxy Z Fold 5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »