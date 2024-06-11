Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows Gameplay, Dual Protagonists Detailed at Ubisoft Forward

Assassin's Creed Shadows Gameplay, Dual Protagonists Detailed at Ubisoft Forward

Assassin's Creed Shadows releases November 15 on PC, Xbox Series S/X and PS5.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 June 2024 15:13 IST
Assassin's Creed Shadows Gameplay, Dual Protagonists Detailed at Ubisoft Forward

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Shadows features dual protagonists

Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows is set in 16th-century Japan
  • The game will be available on PC via Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store
  • Gameplay deep dive was revealed at Ubisoft Forward on Monday
Advertisement

Assassin's Creed Shadows received a 13-minute gameplay deep dive at Ubisoft Forward on Monday, detailing its dual protagonists and their distinct playstyles. The gameplay walkthrough, which included both open combat and stealth sections, showed the two protagonists, Naoe and Yasuke, working in tandem through a mission in the castle town of Fukuchiyama in Japan's Tamba Province. The gameplay also provided a glimpse of bustling towns and villages we can expect in the game.

Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay details

The walkthrough began with Yasuke, the hulking, armoured samurai, who rides into Fukuchiyama, on the trail of a corrupted daimyo. The intimidating samurai walks through town and encounters a group of samurai harassing villagers. We see Yasuke dispatch his foes with brutal efficiency. Using his club and sword, he crushes and cuts the other samurais down.

Yasuke's abilities are focussed on head-on combat, and it seems he can easily take on multiple enemies at once. While he's not nimble, his brute strength batters everything that's in his path. Yasuke's combat abilities continue the action-RPG ethos of recent Assassin's Creed games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

ACSH Screenshot UI SamuraiShowdown 240610 1pm PST 1 shadows

Yasuke takes enemies head-on
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Shadows dual protagonists

To address the concerns of loyal fans, however, Ubisoft is also emphasising stealth and assassinations in Assassin's Creed Shadows. This is achieved via the second protagonist, Naoe, a shinobi who works from the shadows and utilises nimble parkour mechanics and stealth-focussed tools to reach her targets.

While the two protagonists can be swapped at will while free roaming, the game will let us choose between the two during certain mission sections, which will decide if we confront enemies directly or take the stealthier route. In the gameplay demo, we see the shinobi infiltrate the Fukuchiyama castle and utilise her grappling hook, kunai and her custom Hidden Blade to sneak in and assassinate the daimyo.

ACSH Screenshot UI StealthAssassination 240610 1pm PST 1 ac shadows

Naoe's abilities are stealth-focussed
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

The stealth gameplay in Shadows is reminiscent of older Assassin's Creed titles and the more recent Assassin's Creed Mirage. With dual protagonists offering distinct playstyles, the next title in the stealth-action franchise seems to be taking a best-of-both-worlds approach to please both loyal AC fans and the audience that prefers the action-RPG elements of recent games in the series.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is set in 16th-century feudal Japan and allows players to explore an expansive open world with diverse environments and changing seasons. The game will release November 15 on PC (via Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store), PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. It will also launch on Mac computers with Apple silicon via the Mac App Store.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft Forward 2024, Assassins Creed Shadows, Assassins Creed, Ubisoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
VisionOS 2 to Introduce Spatial Photo Conversion, New Hand Gestures, More on Apple Vision Pro
Acer ALG Gaming Laptop With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Launched in India

Related Stories

Assassin's Creed Shadows Gameplay, Dual Protagonists Detailed at Ubisoft Forward
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra With AI Features to Launch in India on This Date
  2. CMF Phone 1 Price Leaked, It May Cost This Much in India
  3. All the Apple Intelligence Features Announced at WWDC 2024
  4. Acer ALG Gaming Laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU Launched in India
  5. iOS 18 With Home Screen Customisation, Improved Privacy Unveiled at WWDC
  6. HMD Skyline, HMD Atlas Leaked Design, Price, Features Surface Online
  7. With Snapdragon X Elite, Qualcomm Looks to Break Intel, AMD's PC Hegemony
  8. Google Pixel Watch 3 Design Renders Surface Online: See Here
  9. Apple Unveils watchOS 11 With Vitals App, Activity Rings Customisation
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer ALG Gaming Laptop With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Launched in India
  2. Assassin's Creed Shadows Gameplay, Dual Protagonists Detailed at Ubisoft Forward
  3. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing New Feature That Offers Better Privacy Control Over Status Updates
  4. VisionOS 2 to Introduce Spatial Photo Conversion, New Hand Gestures, More on Apple Vision Pro
  5. watchOS 11 With Vitals App, Activity Rings Customisation and Live Activities Unveiled
  6. HMD Skyline With Nokia Lumia 920-Like Design Leaks; Price, Features Surface Online Alongside HMD Atlas
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Fails to See Notable Gains, Most Altcoins Hit by Losses
  8. Apple Vision Pro Will Be Available in China and Other International Markets Starting June 28
  9. Apple Unveils iPadOS 18 With AI-Powered Calculator App and Math Notes, Smart Script in Notes
  10. Google Pixel Watch 3 Design Renders Surface Online, Suggests Thicker Build
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »