Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile was not scheduled to go live for a couple more hours at the time of writing this. However, many users reported that the battle royale game was available to download almost 12 hours ahead of its schedule. The information was also officially confirmed by the developers. As the game is now available, users can play regular battle royale matches. However, they will still have to wait till March 22 for the first campaign of the game called Operation Day Zero.

After several users posted about the game being available in the early hours of March 21, the official account of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), confirming that the game was made available ahead of its scheduled launch time. Notably, the game was slated to be available at 9:00am PT (9:30pm IST). However, due to a heavy inflow of players joining, the game servers went down temporarily. A separate post addressed the issue and said, “For players where Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is already available, you may experience some delays with matchmaking and connectivity as our servers come online.”

The servers went online after a few hours and the game is now working normally. Players can enjoy the different maps and game modes, as well as participate in the battle royale featuring 120 people. However, there are no campaigns live at the moment. The game will introduce its first event called Operation Day Zero on March 22, which will allow users to win rewards by completing challenges.

Operation Day Zero requires players to play in different maps and complete in-game challenges across six zones to earn individual as well as community rewards. The Verdask and Rebirth Island maps will have these zones where players will have to enter and complete Event Action to accrue Event Points (EP). A zone will be considered cleared once players have cumulatively collected the required EP displayed in-game. The EP collected by a player will go towards both the individual reward as well as community reward.

A large number of rewards can be won by clearing these zones. Some of the individual rewards include the Crimson Blaze emblem, the Nightmare Rift calling card, the Demon's Claw combat knife weapon blueprint, the Nightmare Inferno large decal, and the Bloody Reaper Ghost Operator. Some of the community rewards include the Gilded Devil King large decal, the Heavy Thunder M4 weapon blueprint, and the Golden Phantom Ghost Operator Skin.

