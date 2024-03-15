Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be launched globally next week. Ahead of the launch, Activision has shared a new trailer of the game that shows off the gameplay, visuals, and some of the locations in the game. After spending months in limited release, Activision will finally make the game available on March 21. The game is touted to bring enhanced graphics and a similar gameplay as its PC and console counterparts. Further, it will become the first Call of Duty game to support cross-progression across all platforms.

The launch trailer was posted on YouTube on Thursday. The video teases the Verdansk and Rebirth maps, weapons, missile system, vehicles, as well the drop mechanism. While the majority of the trailer was filled with cinematic shots, it also mentioned the much-talked-about cross-progression system that will allow players to level up themselves, their weapons, carry-over battle pass progression and in-game purchases across PC, console, and mobile on Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and Call of Duty: Warzone. The game will be released on both Android and iOS.

Activision's upcoming battle royale mobile game will deploy 120 players on a single map in a last-man-standing match-up. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will introduce two large-scale maps — Verdansk and Rebirth Island, which should be familiar to CoD enthusiasts.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will also offer other multiplayer modes including Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed (on the Scrapyard map), El Asilo, Hotel, Shipment, and Shoot House. The Rebirth Island map also brings a Resurgence mode that will allow players to redeploy eliminated teammates.

A season-wise Battle Pass will also be included in the game on day one, according to Activision. It will have a free tier and a premium tier, similar to Call Of Duty: Mobile. The paid tier can be purchased using COD Points (CP) in the game, which will offer better rewards than the free tier. The Battle Pass will offer more than 100 unlockable rewards, the game's original bonus rewards, as well as a chance to earn up to 1,400 CP by completing daily and weekly challenges. The Battle Pass is priced at 1,100 CP.

To pre-register for the game, users can go to the App Store on iOS and Play Store on Android, search for the game and click on the Install icon. The publisher is offering rewards for pre-registering as well. One can get Foes Flame vinyl, Dark Familiar emblem, M4 Archfiend weapon Blueprint, X12 Prince of Hell weapon Blueprint, Ghost Condemned operator skin, and more. Activision says that more than 50 million people have pre-registered for the game, ahead of its release next week.

