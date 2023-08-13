Technology News

Oppo A58 4G vs Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

The 5,000mAh battery on the Oppo A58 4G supports 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging. The Galaxy F34 packs a large 6,000mAh battery.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 13 August 2023 12:22 IST
Oppo A58 4G vs Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Oppo A58 4G is available in a lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant

Highlights
  • The two colour options for Galaxy F34 5G are Electric Black, Mystic Green
  • Oppo A58 4G comes with a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display
  • Galaxy F34 5G gets an in-house octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC

Oppo A58 4G was launched in India on August 8. The smartphone, priced under Rs. 20,000, is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It is available in the country in a singular storage configuration. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G debuted in India a day earlier on August 7. It is equipped by an in-house octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC. The smartphones packs a 6,000mAh battery, while Oppo A58 4G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Here is a comparison of both the smartphones, which launched in India this month under Rs. 20,000 segment.

Oppo A58 4G vs Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Price in India

From the Chinese smartphone company, the Oppo A58 4G is available in a lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, priced at Rs. 14,999. It is being offered in two colour variants — Black and Green. It can be purchased through Flipkart with additional discounts on bank cards.

On the other hand, Samsung offers the Galaxy F34 5G in two RAM and storage configurations — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs. 18,999, and an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option marked at Rs. 20,999. It is available on Flipkart, and can offer discounts on select bank cards. The two colour options for Samsung Galaxy F34 5G include Electric Black and Mystic Green.

Oppo A58 4G vs Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G was launched in India sporting a 6.46-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED display. The smartphone also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the display. Meanwhile, the Oppo A58 4G comes with a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. For processor, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with Mali G52 MC2 GPU, while Galaxy F34 5G gets an in-house octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC.

Both smartphones run on Android 13-based OS. The Oppo A58 4G ships with ColorOS 13.1, whereas the Galaxy F34 5G runs on One UI 5.1.

For optics, the Galaxy F34 5G sports a triple rear camera unit, which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it get a 13-megapixel front camera sensor. The Oppo A58 4G features a dual rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor, alongwith an 8-megapixel front camera sensor.

The 5,000mAh battery on the Oppo A58 4G supports 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging. The Galaxy F34 packs a large 6,000mAh battery. Both phones feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and gets connectivity support for GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3 and USB Type-C.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo A58 4G vs Samsung Galaxy F34 5G comparison
  Oppo A58 4G
Oppo A58 4G
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G
Key Specs
Display6.72-inch6.46-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G85Samsung Exynos 1280
Front Camera8-megapixel13-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 2-megapixel50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB6GB, 8GB
Storage128GB128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh6000mAh
OSAndroid 13Android 13
Resolution2400x1080 pixels2340x1080 pixels
See full Comparison »
Oppo A58 4G

Oppo A58 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.46-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 1280
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Oppo A58 4G, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G
Oppo A58 4G vs Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
