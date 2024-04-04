Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's Season 3 update has dropped, bringing a variety of new modes, maps, weapons and more. The update also includes major gameplay improvements and bug fixes. Call of Duty: Warzone is getting new content as part of the Season 3 update, as well, with new Battle Pass, a training mode, new weapons and more. The Season 3 update is now live across all platforms and can be downloaded to access new content.

Developers Sledgehammer Games and Treyarch detailed the changes and improvements coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 in the patch notes on Wednesday. In addition to new content, the major update promises “significant gameplay improvements,” with changes to aiming down sights across all input devices. Here's everything that's new in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 3:

New maps

The Season 3 update adds six new 6v6 multiplayer maps to the game, three of which are completely new locations. Four of the new maps — Emergency, 6 Star, Tanked, and Growhouse — are live right now, whereas two more — Grime and Checkpoint — will be added later as part of a mid-season update.

New modes

The new season is adding four multiplayer modes, two of which — Capture the Flag and One in the Chamber — are available at launch. Minefield and Escort modes will be added later via the mid-season update. The developers have promised more modes later in the season.

New weapons

Season 3 brings fresh Battle Pass progression, which unlocks four new base weapons. These include the compact SMG FJX Horus, the MORS sniper rifle, the Gladiator knife and BAL-27 bullpup assault rifle, which will be added later in the season. The MORS and BAL-27 are returning weapons from Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. The update also adds eight new aftermarket parts for further weapon customisation.

New perks and equipment

Season 3 also brings new perks and equipment to fit unique playstyles. New perks include Compression Carrier (Vest) for assisted healing and gas protection, Modular Assault Rig (Vest) for scavengers, Gunslinger Vest for secondary weapon specialists, Reinforced Boots that are immune to movement reduction effects and High-Gain Antenna (Gear) that zooms out the mini map for players and nearby allies.

A mid-season update will add two new equipment items. These include an EMD Mine, a sticky mine with proximity sensors that shoots out trackers that reveal the enemy location and direction until removed, and an Enhanced Vision Goggles which highlights targets.

Warzone

Rebirth Island map returns to Warzone with new destructible environments. The battle royale mode also gets a new Warzone Bootcamp mode, which allows players to train their skills and tactics against other players and bots. Rebirth Resurgence mode also returns. This mode gives players a chance to redeploy after a short countdown, as long as one of their teammates is still alive.

The Season 3 update includes new Battle Pass weapons, perks and more

Photo Credit: Activision

Additionally, the Season 3 update brings sweeping changes to gameplay, along with bug fixes. The patch notes detail balancing changes brought to weapons, UI and UX improvements and bug fixes. The update also promises to improve the feeling of aiming across all input devices in Modern Warfare 3. According to the developers, the update removes variance from aimed down sight idle sway, making the action more predictable and consistent.

Season 3 also brings new operators, progression improvements, fixes for map issues and more. There are also updates to Ranked Play and Zombies. For the full list of changes and improvements, players can check out the detailed patch notes on the Call of Duty website.

