Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft to Lay Off 1,900 Staff at Gaming Division, Including Recently Acquired Call of Duty Maker Activision

Microsoft to Lay Off 1,900 Staff at Gaming Division, Including Recently Acquired Call of Duty Maker Activision

The cuts represent about 8 percent of the overall Microsoft Gaming division and will mostly happen at Activision Blizzard.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 January 2024 13:43 IST
Microsoft to Lay Off 1,900 Staff at Gaming Division, Including Recently Acquired Call of Duty Maker Activision

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft closed its $69 billion deal for Activision Blizzard late last year

Highlights
  • Blizzard President Mike Ybarra is also leaving the company
  • Microsoft also cancelled Blizzard's previously announced survival game
  • Microsoft acquired Activision to better compete with industry leader Sony
Advertisement

Microsoft will let go of 1,900 employees at Activision Blizzard and Xbox this week, it said on Thursday, the latest cuts in the technology sector that has extended massive layoffs over the past years into 2024.

The cuts represent about 8 percent of the overall Microsoft Gaming division and will mostly happen at Activision Blizzard.

Blizzard President Mike Ybarra and Chief Design Officer Allen Adham are also leaving the company, while a previously announced survival game by Blizzard has been canceled, Microsoft said.

The news comes months after Microsoft closed its $69 billion (roughly Rs. 5,73,621 crore) deal for Activision Blizzard, boosting its heft in the videogaming market with best-selling titles, including Call of Duty, to better compete with industry leader Sony.

"Microsoft's announcement that it will be laying off 1,900 video game workers makes clear that, even when you work at a successful company in an extremely profitable industry, your livelihood is not protected without a voice on the job," Communications Workers of America (CWA) said.

"We will continue to support workers at Microsoft and across the video game industry who want to have a union voice on the job," it added.

Several other big firms such as Alphabet, Amazon.com and ebay have also laid off thousands of staff in recent weeks to lower costs and boost profitability.

Overall, more than 21,000 workers have been let go of in 76 tech companies in January, according to tracking website Layoffs.fyi.

The tech sector shed 168,032 jobs in 2023 and accounted for the highest number of layoffs across industries, according to a report by Challenger, Gray and Christmas earlier this month. That included more than 10,000 cuts at Microsoft.

Analysts and industry experts have said they expect fewer layoffs this year, with firms that are racing to catch up in the AI space more likely to downsize to offset the billions of dollars they are spending on the technology.

The Verge was the first to report the news on the latest job cuts by Microsoft.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Xbox, Activision Blizzard, Activision, Call of Duty, Microsoft Layoffs, Xbox Layoffs
Fortnite Will Return to iOS in Europe as Apple Plans to Allow Third-Party App Stores on iPhone

Related Stories

Microsoft to Lay Off 1,900 Staff at Gaming Division, Including Recently Acquired Call of Duty Maker Activision
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 8 Series Goes on Sale in India via Vijay Sales: See Price
  2. Samsung Could Add a Blood Sugar Monitor to its Wearables Before Apple
  3. iPhone 16 Pro Max May Feature Improved Primary Camera With These Upgrades
  4. Infinix Note 40 Pro Leak Suggests 12GB RAM, 256GB Inbuilt Storage Variant
  5. Moto G24 Power to Launch in India Next Week, Specifications Confirmed
  6. Samsung Might Release a Cheaper Version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6: Here's Why
  7. Realme Note 50 Launched as Brand's First-Ever Note-Branded Smartphone
  8. Samsung Galaxy Ring to Launch Later This Year, Could Come in 3 Finishes
  9. Google Pixel 9 Pro Breaks Cover via Leaked Renders; See Design
  10. Samsung Introduces a New 20,000mAh, 45W Power Bank: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft to Lay Off 1,900 Staff at Gaming Division, Including Recently Acquired Call of Duty Maker Activision
  2. Fortnite Will Return to iOS in Europe as Apple Plans to Allow Third-Party App Stores on iPhone
  3. Asus ROG Phone 8 Series Goes on Sale in India via Vijay Sales: Price, Specifications
  4. Six Classic Indian Films Shot Before 1947 to Stream This Republic Day
  5. Solana Foundation, CoinDCX Announce Rs. 25-Crore Grant for India’s Web3 Developers
  6. Tecno Spark 20 Design Teased Ahead of Launch in India; Might Debut in Two Colour Options
  7. Google Chrome to Get Generative AI Features; Will Help Organise Tabs, Customise Browser Experience
  8. Meta Brings Stricter Message Settings for Teens on Instagram, Facebook Messenger
  9. AI Investments Help Microsoft Reach $3 Trillion Market Value, Second to Apple
  10. iPhone Shipments in China Drop 2 Percent in Q4 as Apple Battles Huawei for Market Share
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »