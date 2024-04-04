Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Plunge Continues, Most Cryptocurrencies Hit by Losses

Bitcoin on Thursday, April 4 recorded a loss of 1.62 percent. This took its trading value to $64,354 (roughly Rs. 53.7 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2024 13:11 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Plunge Continues, Most Cryptocurrencies Hit by Losses

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

The current crypto market valuation stands at $2.47 trillion

Highlights
  • Tether, Solana saw losses
  • Avalanche, Shiba Inu recorded price dips
  • Uniswap, Stellar saw gains
Advertisement

The crypto market volatility is only getting heated up by the day but is also spelling losses for majority altcoins on an almost regular basis. Bitcoin on Thursday, April 4 recorded a loss of 1.62 percent. This took its trading value to $64,354 (roughly Rs. 53.7 lakh). In the last 24 hours, the value of Bitcoin slipped by $1,134 (roughly Rs. 94,625). With Bitcoin's next halving slated for later this month, market analysts have predicted volatility in the coming weeks.

“The largest cryptocurrency has reflected a slump in price momentum after experiencing negative net flows into the spot ETFs. The spot ETFs were the main reason for rallies during the first quarter of 2024. With just around two weeks left for halving, we can expect more volatility due to the favourable change in supply dynamics,” said Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, commenting on the market situation.

Ether saw a price drop of 2.15 percent on Thursday, April 4. At the time of writing, Ether was trading at $3,190 (roughly Rs. 2.66 lakh). Over the last 24 hours, the value of ETH had dropped by $72 (roughly Rs. 6,007).

“ETH like BTC also traded sideways in a smaller timeframe, with $3,200 (roughly Rs. 2.67 lakh) being a key level to hold. Tomorrow's announcement of the US monthly unemployment rate may bring further volatility to the market,” the CoinDCX markets desk told Gadgets360.

Solana, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, Avalanche, Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Cash, and Polkadot recorded losses alongside BTC and ETH.

Tron, Polygon, Litecoin, Near Protocol, Uniswap, Leo, and Cosmos also saw losses.

“While the possibility of a Fed rate cut in June has subdued gains, the consistent rise in stablecoin supply provides a strong reassurance to Bitcoin enthusiasts amid market fluctuations,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets360.

The overall crypto market cap dipped by 0.93 percent in the last 24 hours. It's valuation currently stands at $2.47 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,06,14,496 crore), data by CoinMarketCap showed.

Meanwhile cryptocurrencies that recorded profits on Thursday included Binance Coin, USD Coin, Monero, and Bitcoin SV.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold FE, Galaxy Z Flip FE Key Details Tipped; May Get Both Snapdragon, Exynos SoCs

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Plunge Continues, Most Cryptocurrencies Hit by Losses
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Pro First Impressions
  2. OnePlus Unveils AI Eraser Tool, Joining Google, Samsung in AI Race
  3. Samsung Releases Galaxy Time Watch Faces; Will Tell You the Time on Mars
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Prototype Image Surfaces, Dimensions Leaked
  5. Nothing Could Announce the Nothing Ear 3 on April 18
  6. HP Omen Transcend 14 With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Debuts in India: See Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold FE, Galaxy Z Flip FE Key Specifications Tipped
  8. DALL-E Users Will Now Be Able to Edit AI Images Within ChatGPT
  9. iQoo Z9
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Update Brings New Maps, Modes and More: See What's New
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Plunge Continues, Most Cryptocurrencies Hit by Losses
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold FE, Galaxy Z Flip FE Key Details Tipped; May Get Both Snapdragon, Exynos SoCs
  4. Honor X7b 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Listed Online
  5. OpenAI Will Now Let Users Edit AI-Generated DALL-E Images Within ChatGPT
  6. Google Circle to Search Feature Updated With In-Line Text Translation
  7. OnePlus Launches AI Eraser Tool, Follows Google and Samsung's Footsteps in AI Race
  8. Nothing's Next Community Update Scheduled for April 18; New Product Announcement Expected
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Run on Snapdragon and Exynos Chipsets: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Pro Tipped to Get Bigger Battery Than Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »