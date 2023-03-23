Technology News

Counter-Strike 2 Revealed by Valve, Releasing This Summer

The game will run on the Source 2 engine, with limited testing now open to select players.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 March 2023 11:25 IST
Counter-Strike 2 Revealed by Valve, Releasing This Summer

Photo Credit: Valve

In Counter-Strike 2, a smoke cloud's shape reacts to gunfire and highly explosive grenades

Highlights
  • Select players will be notified of the limited test on CS:GO’s main menu
  • Classic maps in CS2 have been rebuilt from scratch, with better assets
  • Counter-Strike 2 relies on a sub-tick architecture update

Counter-Strike 2 is officially a thing, and it is slated for release this summer (American). Running on the Source 2 engine, which also served as a foundation for the acclaimed Half-Life: Alyx, the game will be available as a free upgrade to the existing CS:GO. Limited testing for CS2 is now live and will present itself to select players as a special notification on CS:GO's main menu. Serving as the “largest technical leap forward in Counter-Strike's history,” the game includes several visual and technical upgrades, with the promise of more to come. The news comes after a leak from earlier this month, where a recent Nvidia driver update added support for ‘cs2.exe' and ‘csgo2.exe.'

In a series of videos, developer Valve addressed what distinguishes CS2 from CS:GO. First up, you've got the classic maps — Dust 2, Inferno, Train, and more — which come with lighting and visual improvements, leading to reflections on tiles, puddles, and better shadows. This is all thanks to the new Source 2 lighting, which includes a “physically based rendering system.” The oldest maps have been fully rebuilt from scratch to feature new assets and physics changes, giving a fresh aesthetic to a beloved game, by making use of the Source 2 tools. The tools will be available to community map makers as well, letting them build and experiment with details as tiny as textures or lighting colours.

Counter-Strike is known for its pinpoint, precise gunplay, evaluating movement and shooting in specific time intervals or ticks. On CS:GO's official in-game servers, this was hard-locked to 64hz, albeit one could bump it up to 128hz on third-party servers, resulting in a streamlined competitive experience. The metric essentially measures the frequency at which the server refreshes to process and update new information. Counter-Strike 2, however, introduces a new sub-tick architecture that Valve claims to negate the purpose/ value of a tick rate. “Now, the tick rate no longer matters for moving and shooting, so the server will know the exact moment you fired your shot, jumped your jump, or peeked your peek,” the narrator in the video describes. “... the server will calculate your precise actions between ticks. So what you see is what you get.”

Smokes are getting upgraded too, starting by creating volumetric 3D fogs that interact with the environment and any physical obstructions. Instead of just forming a static cloud of smoke, as we're used to from CS:GO, it now grows to fill spaces naturally, accommodating entire vents and tight spaces, and sometimes seeping through broken windows. The smoke cloud's shape can also be manipulated via gunfire and highly explosive grenades, with its impact clearing out the smoke, as it would realistically. Not only will your entire CS:GO inventory — weapon skins and stickers — be brought over to Counter-Strike 2, but they will benefit from Source 2 engine's lighting and high-resolution model upgrades. There's more gore, better ragdoll effects when dead opponents flop over, and enhancements to the UI.

How to gain access to Counter-Strike 2 limited test

As per Valve's FAQ page, players are selected based on numerous factors including their Steam profile standing, recent playtime on official servers, ban history, and “trust factor.” If chosen, players will receive a notification on their CS:GO main menu, asking to “ENROLL” and begin their download. “When the download is complete, launch CS:GO and select the ‘Limited Test' option to play the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test,” the post adds. Valve claims that more players will be added to the limited test over time and that it's a good idea to keep a check on your main menu occasionally. There is no third-party website to gain access to CS2's limited test, nor are there any beta testing keys to redeem.

Both CS:GO and CS2 will be accessible to the chosen few, but they can only play with and against players on the same version. So, Counter-Strike 2 players will only get matched with other CS2 players, and vice versa. Any XP earned in the limited test will be carried over to CS:GO, while competitive cooldowns are shared across both versions. While this goes without saying, Valve also reiterated that “Accounts with VAC or game bans in CS:GO cannot play Counter-Strike 2 on VAC-secured servers.”

Counter-Strike 2 releases this summer on PC. That's American summer (June-August), mind you, not Indian.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: counter strike 2, source 2, cs2, counter strike 2 release date, counter strike 2 limited test, counter strike 2 beta, counter strike 2 download, counter strike 2 trailer, how to play counter strike 2 limited test, counter strike 2 limited test invite, valve, csgo, counter strike global offensive, steam, pc
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
India Must Take Lead in 6G Technology, Says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Chinese Startup Invents Kissing Machine for Long-Distance Lovers Inspired by Lengthy Lockdowns

Related Stories

Counter-Strike 2 Revealed by Valve, Releasing This Summer
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M54 5G 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Details
  2. Realme GT Neo 5 SE Set to Launch on April 3: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Go on Sale Today in India: See Offers
  4. Toshiba Accepts $15 Billion Buyout Bid From Japanese Consortium: Report
  5. How Snapchat's AR Creators Are Developing, Monetising AR Content in India
  6. WhatsApp Launches New Desktop App for Windows With Improved Calling
  7. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Nothing Ear 2 Earphones with ANC, LHDC 5.0 Debut in India at This Price
  9. Google, Gujarat Sign MoU; Will Work on Internet Access, Digital Literacy
  10. Moto G Stylus (2023) Promo Images Leak; Specifications, Design Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Arm Plans to Charge Device Makers for Chips Based on Device Value in Bid to Boost Revenue: Report
  2. Ananya Panday to Headline as a Fashionista in Call Me Bae, a New Amazon Prime Video Series
  3. State of Unreal 2023 Announcements: Fortnite’s Unreal Editor, Unreal Engine 5.2, and More
  4. Pebble Might Be Working on Keeping Pocket-Sized Android Smartphones Alive via a Community Project: Report
  5. Infosys Announces Retirement of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as Independent Director: All Details
  6. Toshiba Accepts $15 Billion Buyout Bid From Private Equity Firm Japan Industrial Partners: Report
  7. Telegram Enables Users to Send, Receive Tether Stablecoin Within Chats: Details
  8. Senior Official of Chinese Smartphone Maker Arrested in Thane for ITC Fraud of Rs. 19 Crore
  9. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Go on Sale in India via Live Commerce Event: Check Price, Offers
  10. Redmi Note 12 4G Teased in a New Colour Option Ahead of March 30 Launch: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.