India Must Take Lead in 6G Technology, Says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The IT minister said that over 127 patents for 6G technologies had been obtained by people in India.

By ANI | Updated: 23 March 2023 11:03 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

The event brought together Communication Ministers and senior government officials

  • 'India is confidently developing products and technology,' Vaishnaw said
  • Vaishnaw also inaugurated the 17th India Telecom 2023
  • PM Narendra Modi unveiled the 'Call Before u Dig' mobile app

Highlighting the country's stride in technology and innovation Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday asserted that India should lead the world in 6G technology. Vaishnaw attended the Communication Ministers' Conclave held in New Delhi, with the theme of 'Enabling Innovation in Telecommunications to Ensure Digital Transformation of the Society'.

"Sometime back our Prime Minister gave us a target that in 5G we must stand shoulder to shoulder with the world and in 6G we must take the lead. On the basis of the target, all of us...the country has worked, the academia, and the entrepreneurs have worked and the 6G vision was inaugurated today. By now more than 127 patents for 6G technologies have been obtained by our people," Vaishnaw said.

"Today, India is confidently developing products and technology. Take the case of defence, steel, railways and renewable energy, in every sector India is embarking on developing technology rather than consuming technology. That is the mindset shift that happened in the last eight years," he said.

The event brought together Communication Ministers and senior government officials from across the South Asia region, as well as representatives of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The discussions converged on the latest developments in the field of telecommunications, with a focus on emerging technologies, regulatory issues, and the role of governments in driving innovation and growth. They also addressed the challenges faced by the telecommunication sector.

The discussions emphasized the need for sustained investment in broadband infrastructure, development of education and digital skills as well as the importance of collaboration between governments, the industry and society in creating an enabling environment for digital innovation.

The Conclave concluded with a commitment to promote a more inclusive and sustainable digital future and to collaborate on a range of issues, including 5G, cybersecurity, and the use of digital technologies for social and economic development.

Vaishnaw also inaugurated the 17th India Telecom 2023, an international business expo organized by Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC).

The main objective of the event was to provide opportunities to startups, MSMEs and Indian telecom stakeholders to meet prospective overseas buyers. Additionally, the Indian innovators were also felicitated on the occasion. These included innovators of the 5G Hackathon, the Advance Optical Communication Testbed Project, the 5G O-RAN Project and the Digital Communication Innovation Square, said the Ministry of Communications statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Area Office and Innovation Centre of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a United Nation body.

PM Modi also launched key initiatives of the central government in the same event, including the unveiling of Bharat 6G Vision Document and launched 6G Testbed Project and 'Call Before u Dig' mobile app.

