Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 web-slinging odyssey, Marvel's Spider-Man, will release in September. That's according to the Venom voice actor Tony Todd, who responded to a fan sharing their excitement on Twitter. “Looks like September! Massive publicity coming in August,” he replied, asking fans to hold their breath. Todd rose to prominence in Hollywood with the Candyman series of slasher horror films, and this information was by no accounts tweeted in an official capacity. Developer Insomniac Games might very well change it, but having the detail drop from someone directly involved with the game is reassuring.

The release window puts Spider-Man 2 in a direct contest against Bethesda's upcoming space RPG Starfield, which recently got delayed to September 6. Post-credits scenes in Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales set up Venom as the new antagonist, possibly inhabited by Harry Osborn, whose presence was limited to audio logs and calls in the first game. His voice actor Scott Porter — who also played Heimdall in God of War Ragnarök — won't be returning, claiming that the studio wanted to go photo real in Spider-Man 2 and the age difference between the actor and the character posed a problem for the facial model. The studio previously recast Peter Parker's actor so it results in a youthful appearance — switching from John Bubniak to Yuri Lowenthal.

Looks like September! Massive publicity coming in august. Commercials start dropping in august so I'm told. Hold on to your … and hold breath! Gonna be necessary — Tony Todd (@TonyTodd54) March 21, 2023

Spider-Man 2 sees Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter reprising their roles as Parker and Miles Morales, respectively, in a blockbuster epic, with the promise of new suits, villains, and a “cool dialogue technology,” as it pushes the PS5 hardware to its limits. Late last year, before even Sony confirmed a fall/ autumn release window for the same, one of the writers, Jamie Mayer, had inadvertently revealed it on their personal website. “Much of the development team” who worked on Spider-Man has returned for the sequel, including creative director Bryan Intihar and game director Ryan Smith. “We've been fortunate to work with so many incredibly talented actors in our Spider-Man games, and Tony has been such a wonderful addition to the cast,” Ryan Schneider, Head of Franchise Strategy & Studio Relations, Insomniac Games, said in a 2021 blog post.

Insomniac Games is also working on a standalone Wolverine game, with creative director Brian Horton and game director Cameron Christian leading development. Both previously led work on Spider-Man: Miles Morales. “In the vein of our Spider-Man games, our goal here is to not only respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular but also look for opportunities to make it feel fresh and truly reflect the Insomniac spirit,” Schneider said during the initial reveal. Insomniac's Spider-Men will also make an appearance in the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie, though it's unclear how big of a role they have.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will release sometime in September, exclusively on the PS5.

