Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Marvel’s Spider Man 2 Will Release Sometime in September, Venom Voice Actor Reveals

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Will Release Sometime in September, Venom Voice Actor Reveals

Voice actor Tony Todd claims that commercials for Spider-Man 2 will start dropping in August, this year.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 March 2023 11:24 IST
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Will Release Sometime in September, Venom Voice Actor Reveals

Photo Credit: Insomniac Games

Miles Morales and Peter Parker return in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Highlights
  • Spider-Man 2 will release exclusively on the PS5
  • Bryan Intihar and Ryan Smith return to lead development on the sequel
  • The store page for Spider-Man 2 is live — you can wishlist

Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 web-slinging odyssey, Marvel's Spider-Man, will release in September. That's according to the Venom voice actor Tony Todd, who responded to a fan sharing their excitement on Twitter. “Looks like September! Massive publicity coming in August,” he replied, asking fans to hold their breath. Todd rose to prominence in Hollywood with the Candyman series of slasher horror films, and this information was by no accounts tweeted in an official capacity. Developer Insomniac Games might very well change it, but having the detail drop from someone directly involved with the game is reassuring.

The release window puts Spider-Man 2 in a direct contest against Bethesda's upcoming space RPG Starfield, which recently got delayed to September 6. Post-credits scenes in Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales set up Venom as the new antagonist, possibly inhabited by Harry Osborn, whose presence was limited to audio logs and calls in the first game. His voice actor Scott Porter — who also played Heimdall in God of War Ragnarökwon't be returning, claiming that the studio wanted to go photo real in Spider-Man 2 and the age difference between the actor and the character posed a problem for the facial model. The studio previously recast Peter Parker's actor so it results in a youthful appearance — switching from John Bubniak to Yuri Lowenthal.

Spider-Man 2 sees Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter reprising their roles as Parker and Miles Morales, respectively, in a blockbuster epic, with the promise of new suits, villains, and a “cool dialogue technology,” as it pushes the PS5 hardware to its limits. Late last year, before even Sony confirmed a fall/ autumn release window for the same, one of the writers, Jamie Mayer, had inadvertently revealed it on their personal website. “Much of the development team” who worked on Spider-Man has returned for the sequel, including creative director Bryan Intihar and game director Ryan Smith. “We've been fortunate to work with so many incredibly talented actors in our Spider-Man games, and Tony has been such a wonderful addition to the cast,” Ryan Schneider, Head of Franchise Strategy & Studio Relations, Insomniac Games, said in a 2021 blog post.

Insomniac Games is also working on a standalone Wolverine game, with creative director Brian Horton and game director Cameron Christian leading development. Both previously led work on Spider-Man: Miles Morales. “In the vein of our Spider-Man games, our goal here is to not only respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular but also look for opportunities to make it feel fresh and truly reflect the Insomniac spirit,” Schneider said during the initial reveal. Insomniac's Spider-Men will also make an appearance in the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie, though it's unclear how big of a role they have.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will release sometime in September, exclusively on the PS5.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series Marvel’s Spider-Man
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: spider man, marvels spider man 2, spider man 2, spider man game, spider man 2 game, spider man 2 release date ps5, spider man 2 release window, tony todd, insomniac games, bryan intihar, ryan smith, playstation 5, ps5, marvel, playstation studios
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
TikTok Never Shared US Data With Chinese Government, Says CEO Shou Zi Chew Amid Growing Security Concerns

Related Stories

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Will Release Sometime in September, Venom Voice Actor Reveals
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Launch Date, Design Revealed Ahead of Debut
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Display Specifications Leaked
  4. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Renders, Specifications Leak Again
  5. Microsoft's 'Bing Image Creator' Powered by OpenAI's DALL-E Is Here
  6. Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: An Impressive Debut
  7. Oppo's Enco Free 3 Use Drivers Made From Bamboo Fiber: All Details
  8. Dwayne Johnson Nixed Shazam 2 Post-Credits Scene, Zachary Levi Confirms
  9. Google Releases AI Chatbot Bard: Here's How It's Different From ChatGPT
  10. Acer Nitro 5 With AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Launched in India At This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G Tipped to Launch in New Colour Variant: Details
  2. Magic Eden Bitcoin Marketplace for Ordinal NFTs Rolled Out: All You Need to Know
  3. Huawei Mate X3 Specifications Leaked, Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  4. Moto G13 to Launch in India in March, Price Leaked Ahead of Debut: Report
  5. Intel's Graphics Chief Raja Koduri to Depart at End of March, Will Start New Software Company to Rival Nvidia
  6. Dwayne Johnson Nixed Shazam! Fury of the Gods Post-Credits Scene, Lead Zachary Levi Confirms
  7. Microsoft Rolls Out 'Bing Image Creator' Based on OpenAI's DALL-E for Bing and Edge Browser
  8. Moto G Stylus (2023) Promo Images Leaks Online; 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras, More Tipped
  9. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Sale Tipped to Begin On March 28, Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. ChatGPT With Voice Input Comes to Wear OS Smartwatches via Free 'WatchGPT' App: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.