EA is permanently delisting three legacy Battlefield games from its digital storefronts. Starting April 28, Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company, and Bad Company 2 will no longer be available for purchase. The news comes in preparation for EA retiring online services for the titles on December 8. The offline campaign segments/ features from Bad Company 1 and 2 will still be accessible after that date. An earlier version of the statement also mentioned Mirror's Edge in the list, though EA later clarified that it was an error — only the Battlefield games are being removed.

The multiplayer-only Battlefield 1943 was released exclusively on PS3 and Xbox 360, digitally, with this upcoming removal highlighting the perks of physical media over digital. Casting up to 24 players as either Marines or the Imperial Japanese Navy, it took you to World War II's terrain on its signature Conquest mode. Both Bad Company games, however, came with both single and multiplayer modes and marked the birth of the Frostbite Engine. Unlike the others on the shortlist, Battlefield: Bad Company 2 is available on PC as well and can be accessed for free if you have an EA Play subscription. “While these titles hold a special place in our heart, we're now looking forward to creating new memories alongside you as we shift our focus towards our current and future Battlefield experiences,” the blog post from EA reads.

An update about Battlefield 1943, Bad Company and Bad Company 2 👇https://t.co/mqYW5VVi2i



An earlier version of this announcement included Mirror's Edge. That was an error. We currently have no plans to remove Mirror's Edge from digital storefronts. — Battlefield (@Battlefield) March 21, 2023

While neither of these games were popular in 2023, it's still a shame to see them go — given Battlefield: Bad Company 2 was a key entry point for most existing fans of the franchise. The company previously announced that it was shutting down Apex Legends Mobile in May. The statement from developer Respawn Entertainment read, “Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence.” The company also halted development on the Battlefield mobile game. Even Sony is shutting down its 19-game PlayStation Plus Collection in the same month, demanding PS5 owners claim those PS4 titles for free before May 9. Meanwhile, Nintendo will no longer allow digital purchases for the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS platforms, starting March 27.

Last year, EA established a new Seattle-based studio Ridgeline Games, tasked with creating a proper campaign experience in the Battlefield universe. Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto is leading the charge at the company, which is composed of industry veterans. The publisher first spoke about building a new campaign-focused team for Battlefield, just weeks after Battlefield 2042's launch, with Vince Zampella, CEO, Respawn Entertainment, being put in charge of the series to build a “connected Battlefield universe.”

Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company, and Bad Company 2 will be removed from online storefronts on April 28.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.