Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • EA Is Delisting Battlefield 1943, Bad Company 1 and 2 From Online Stores in April: Details

EA Is Delisting Battlefield 1943, Bad Company 1 and 2 From Online Stores in April: Details

The news comes in preparation for EA retiring online services/ servers for the said titles on December 8.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 March 2023 15:24 IST
EA Is Delisting Battlefield 1943, Bad Company 1 and 2 From Online Stores in April: Details

Photo Credit: EA

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Highlights
  • Battlefield: Bad Company 1 & 2’s offline campaign will remain accessible
  • Bad Company 2 was an entry point for most existing Battlefield fans
  • A previous version of the list included Mirror’s Edge but it was an error

EA is permanently delisting three legacy Battlefield games from its digital storefronts. Starting April 28, Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company, and Bad Company 2 will no longer be available for purchase. The news comes in preparation for EA retiring online services for the titles on December 8. The offline campaign segments/ features from Bad Company 1 and 2 will still be accessible after that date. An earlier version of the statement also mentioned Mirror's Edge in the list, though EA later clarified that it was an error — only the Battlefield games are being removed.

The multiplayer-only Battlefield 1943 was released exclusively on PS3 and Xbox 360, digitally, with this upcoming removal highlighting the perks of physical media over digital. Casting up to 24 players as either Marines or the Imperial Japanese Navy, it took you to World War II's terrain on its signature Conquest mode. Both Bad Company games, however, came with both single and multiplayer modes and marked the birth of the Frostbite Engine. Unlike the others on the shortlist, Battlefield: Bad Company 2 is available on PC as well and can be accessed for free if you have an EA Play subscription. “While these titles hold a special place in our heart, we're now looking forward to creating new memories alongside you as we shift our focus towards our current and future Battlefield experiences,” the blog post from EA reads.

While neither of these games were popular in 2023, it's still a shame to see them go — given Battlefield: Bad Company 2 was a key entry point for most existing fans of the franchise. The company previously announced that it was shutting down Apex Legends Mobile in May. The statement from developer Respawn Entertainment read, “Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence.” The company also halted development on the Battlefield mobile game. Even Sony is shutting down its 19-game PlayStation Plus Collection in the same month, demanding PS5 owners claim those PS4 titles for free before May 9. Meanwhile, Nintendo will no longer allow digital purchases for the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS platforms, starting March 27.

Last year, EA established a new Seattle-based studio Ridgeline Games, tasked with creating a proper campaign experience in the Battlefield universe. Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto is leading the charge at the company, which is composed of industry veterans. The publisher first spoke about building a new campaign-focused team for Battlefield, just weeks after Battlefield 2042's launch, with Vince Zampella, CEO, Respawn Entertainment, being put in charge of the series to build a “connected Battlefield universe.”

Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company, and Bad Company 2 will be removed from online storefronts on April 28.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Battlefield: Bad Company

Battlefield: Bad Company

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 3 (PS3), Xbox 360
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Battlefield
PEGI Rating 16+
Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 3 (PS3), Xbox 360, iOS, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Battlefield
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ea, battlefield, battlefield 1943, battlefield bad company, battlefield bad company 2, ea delisting battlefield, ea battlefield shut down, xbox 360, playstation 3, ps3, pc
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
OnePlus 11 5G Tipped to Launch in New Colour Variant: Details

Related Stories

EA Is Delisting Battlefield 1943, Bad Company 1 and 2 From Online Stores in April: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. AIS for Taxpayer Mobile App Launched by Income Tax Department
  3. Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update Is Now Rolling Out on These Redmi Phones
  4. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Renders, Specifications Leak Again
  5. You Can Use ChatGPT on Your Wear OS Smartwatch With This Free App
  6. Apple May Soon Launch MacBook With OLED Display
  7. iQoo Z6 5G Gets Price Cut in India: Check New Price
  8. Redmi Note 12 to Launch in India on This Day
  9. Nothing Ear 2 Earphones with ANC, LHDC 5.0 Debut in India at This Price
  10. Google Releases AI Chatbot Bard: Here's How It's Different From ChatGPT
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 2 With ANC, Improved Battery Life, LHDC 5.0 Support Launched in India: All Details
  2. AIS for Taxpayer Mobile App Launched by Income Tax Department to Share TDS, Transaction Information
  3. Realme GT Neo 5 SE Spotted on AnTuTu Benchmark With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, April 3 Launch Tipped: Report
  4. Adobe Firefly Family Of Creative AI Generators Announced: All You Need To Know
  5. Apple Watch's Newly Patented NFC Integration for Bands Could Instantly Match Colour Schemes, Open Apps: Report
  6. Apple To Launch MacBook With OLED Display in 2024: Report
  7. Microsoft Activision Takeover Deal: Firm's EU Remedies Target Only Cloud Streaming Rivals, Sources Say
  8. ChatGPT, Other AI Models Said to Have Complicated EU’s Efforts to Form Landmark Rule
  9. Adobe Adds AI Features to Photoshop and Illustrator, Nvidia Unveils 'Picasso' AI Image Generation Service
  10. Instagram Rolling Out Reminder Ads, Testing Ads in Search Results: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.