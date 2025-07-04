Technology News
English Edition

EA Is Shutting Down BioWare's Anthem Next Year

Anthem launched on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on February 22, 2019.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 July 2025 15:27 IST
EA Is Shutting Down BioWare's Anthem Next Year

Photo Credit: EA/ BioWare

Anthem was BioWare's first live service title

Highlights
  • Players can no longer purchase Anthem
  • EA is no longer selling Anthem's in-game currency
  • Players who own Anthem can play it until January 12, 2026
Advertisement

Electronic Arts (EA) has decided to shut down Bioware's multiplayer action game, Anthem, years after its underwhelming launch. The company announced Thursday it would sunset the game on January 12, 2026. Anthem will remain playable until it is taken offline, but EA is halting sales of the game's in-game premium currency. Anthem, BioWare's first live service title, launched on PC and consoles in 2019, but failed to attract a strong player base.

EA to Shut Down Anthem

In an update posted on its website, EA said Anthem's servers will remain online till January 12, 2026, after which the game will no longer be playable. Players won't be able to log in and play since the game is an online-only title.

“We have an important update to share regarding Anthem. After careful consideration, we will be sunsetting Anthem on January 12, 2026,” EA said in its update. “This means that the game will still be playable online for the next 180+ days. As of today, you can no longer purchase in-game premium currency, but you can still use your remaining balance until the servers go offline.”

While Anthem can no longer be purchased on digital storefronts, players who previously bought the game will be able to install it from their digital libraries and play until the servers are online. Anthem will also be removed from the EA Play playlist on August 15, 2025. EA also confirmed that shutting down Anthem would not result in any layoffs at BioWare.

Anthem launched across PC, PS4 and Xbox One on February 22, 2019, and marked a departure from BioWare's portfolio of single-player RPGs. The multiplayer title struggled to find a consistent player base, before BioWare stopped all future development on the game in 2021.

BioWare has since struggled to recapture its strong footing as a developer of acclaimed single-player franchises like Dragon Age and Mass Effect. The studio was hit with layoffs after Dragon Age: The Veilguard fell short of EA's sales expectations. The developer was reportedly downsized to less than 100 employees after several members of staff were laid off or relocated to other EA teams earlier this year.

The studio is now working on the next Mass Effect title under the leadership of veterans from the original trilogy, including Mike Gamble, Preston Watamaniuk, Derek Watts, Parrish Ley, and others.

Anthem

Anthem

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Flying is fun
  • Combat is entertaining
  • Bad
  • Poor plot progression
  • Unimaginative missions
  • Grating characters
Read detailed Electronic Arts Anthem review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Anthem, BioWare, EA
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
NxtQuantum Announced as India’s Home-Grown Mobile Operating System, to Debut on AI+ Pulse and Nova 5G

Related Stories

EA Is Shutting Down BioWare's Anthem Next Year
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  5. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  6. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  7. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  8. iPhone 16e Available at a Discounted Price in India: See Offer
  9. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. X&Y Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About This Comedy Kannada Drama Movie
  7. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  8. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  9. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »