Technology News
English Edition

Helldivers 2 is Coming to Xbox Series S/X Next Month, Pre-Orders Now Live

Helldivers 2 launched on PC and PS5 last year.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 July 2025 12:45 IST
Helldivers 2 is Coming to Xbox Series S/X Next Month, Pre-Orders Now Live

Photo Credit: Sony/ Arrowhead Game Studios

Helldivers 2 is PlayStation's fastest-selling title

Highlights
  • Helldivers 2 sold 12 million copies in 12 weeks after launch
  • The game is Sony's biggest launch on PC
  • Helldivers 2 will be available on Xbox in two editions
Advertisement

Helldivers 2, the co-op shooter from Sony that was released on PS5 and PC in 2024, is coming to Xbox Series S/X next month. The live service game will launch on Xbox on August 26 and is now up for pre-order on the Xbox Store. While Microsoft has been releasing several of its first-party games on PS5, Helldivers 2 will become the first PlayStation-published game to launch on Xbox.

Helldivers 2 Coming to Xbox

Developer Arrowhead Game Studios announced the Xbox release of the game on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday. The studio's chief creative officer, Johan Pilestedt, said that for the past year, Helldivers 2 players had been requesting reinforcements, and confirmed the game was coming to Xbox.

“We know gamers have been asking for this for some time and we are so excited to bring more Helldivers into our game. We have so much more in store for the future months and years – and the more players we have the more stories we can tell! The fight for Super Earth has only just begun,” Helldivers 2 director Mikael Eriksson said in the Xbox Wire announcement.

Helldivers 2 also marks the first time a Sony-published game is crossing over to the Xbox platform. The game was published by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) and launched on PS5 and PC simultaneously. The live service game is PlayStation's biggest launch on PC in history. Helldivers 2 is also PlayStation's fastest-selling game ever, with 12 million copies sold across PC and PS5 in the first 12 weeks.

With its upcoming Xbox launch, the game is primed to sell more and could pave the way for future live service PlayStation games to launch on Xbox Series S/X.

Helldivers 2 on Xbox Series S/X will support crossplay across all platforms. The third-person online shooter will be available in Standard and Super Citizen editions on the Xbox Store, both of which can be pre-ordered now. The Standard Edition is price $39.99 (Rs. 2,499 in India), while the Super Citizen Edition comes in at $59.99 (Rs. 3,999 in India). Helldivers 2 launches on Xbox Series S/X on August 26.

Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fun and engaging gameplay
  • Tongue-in-cheek tone
  • Explosive weapons
  • Simple, effective mission structure
  • Diverse environments
  • Fair pricing
  • Bad
  • Server issues
  • Jumping into online matches can take time
  • Needs more diverse missions
Read detailed Playstation Helldivers 2 review
Genre Shoot 'em up
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Helldivers 2, Xbox, Xbox Series, PlayStation, PS5, PC, Sony, SIE
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X200 FE Price in India Leaked Ahead of Debut on July 14

Related Stories

Helldivers 2 is Coming to Xbox Series S/X Next Month, Pre-Orders Now Live
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Kaalidhar Laapata, Thug Life, The Good Wife, and More
  2. Apple Plans to Launch M5-Powered MacBook Pro This Year: Report
  3. Here's How Much the Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE Might Cost in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Hands-On Images Suggest It Might Sport This Design
  5. Oppo Reno 14 Pro First Impressions
  6. Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X200 FE to Launch in India On This Date
  7. Tecno Spark 40 Pro+, Spark 40 Pro and Spark 40 Launched: All Details
  8. Android 16's Live Updates to Show Navigation, Phone Calls, and More
  9. iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped to Get a Battery Upgrade Over Its Predecessor
  10. Google to Offer $100 Cash or $150 Store Credit for Pixel 6a Trade-Ins
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Owners Eligible for $100 Cash or $150 Store Credit Under Battery Performance Programme
  2. Meta AI Chatbots Will Soon Send Users Proactive Follow-Up Messages to Boost Engagement: Report
  3. Android 16’s Live Updates to Show Active Navigation, Ongoing Phone Calls, and More on Lock Screen
  4. Helldivers 2 is Coming to Xbox Series S/X Next Month, Pre-Orders Now Live
  5. Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X200 FE Price in India Leaked Ahead of Debut on July 14
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Design Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images Ahead of July 9 Launch
  7. iPhone 17 Pro Max Could Get a Battery Upgrade Over Its Predecessor; May ‘Reach’ 5,000mAh Capacity
  8. Apple MacBook Pro With M5 Chip to Launch This Year; 15 Mac Computers in Development: Report
  9. Tecno Pova 7 5G Series Launching Today: Expected Features and Specifications
  10. A Planet with a Death Wish: How HIP 67522 b Is Forcing Its Star to Explode
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »