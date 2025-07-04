Helldivers 2, the co-op shooter from Sony that was released on PS5 and PC in 2024, is coming to Xbox Series S/X next month. The live service game will launch on Xbox on August 26 and is now up for pre-order on the Xbox Store. While Microsoft has been releasing several of its first-party games on PS5, Helldivers 2 will become the first PlayStation-published game to launch on Xbox.

Helldivers 2 Coming to Xbox

Developer Arrowhead Game Studios announced the Xbox release of the game on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday. The studio's chief creative officer, Johan Pilestedt, said that for the past year, Helldivers 2 players had been requesting reinforcements, and confirmed the game was coming to Xbox.

“We know gamers have been asking for this for some time and we are so excited to bring more Helldivers into our game. We have so much more in store for the future months and years – and the more players we have the more stories we can tell! The fight for Super Earth has only just begun,” Helldivers 2 director Mikael Eriksson said in the Xbox Wire announcement.

A new dawn is upon us. Super Earth is expanding its operations and opening new enlistment centres.



Xbox players, your opportunity to enlist is coming when HELLDIVERS 2 deploys to Xbox Series X|S on August 26. Pre-order Standard Edition and the Super Citizen Edition of Helldivers… pic.twitter.com/gLoQrSK8ut — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) July 3, 2025

Helldivers 2 also marks the first time a Sony-published game is crossing over to the Xbox platform. The game was published by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) and launched on PS5 and PC simultaneously. The live service game is PlayStation's biggest launch on PC in history. Helldivers 2 is also PlayStation's fastest-selling game ever, with 12 million copies sold across PC and PS5 in the first 12 weeks.

With its upcoming Xbox launch, the game is primed to sell more and could pave the way for future live service PlayStation games to launch on Xbox Series S/X.

Helldivers 2 on Xbox Series S/X will support crossplay across all platforms. The third-person online shooter will be available in Standard and Super Citizen editions on the Xbox Store, both of which can be pre-ordered now. The Standard Edition is price $39.99 (Rs. 2,499 in India), while the Super Citizen Edition comes in at $59.99 (Rs. 3,999 in India). Helldivers 2 launches on Xbox Series S/X on August 26.