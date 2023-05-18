Technology News

The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 1 Arrives This July: Details

The remaining four episodes will drop every two weeks from launch day.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 May 2023 16:28 IST
The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 1 Arrives This July: Details

Photo Credit: Telltale Games

You'll be forced to pick between dialogue and other major choices

Highlights
  • Pre-orders go live on June 1 for both standard and deluxe editions
  • The Expanse: A Telltale Series’ deluxe edition promises DLC in the future
  • Cara Gee from The Expanse show reprises the role of Camina Drummer

The Expanse: A Telltale Series finally gets a release date. In a tweet, developer Telltale Games confirmed that episode one of the space-set narrative adventure will be out July 27, across PC via Epic Games Store, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. The remaining four episodes will drop gradually, every two weeks, with the developer promising an experience ‘like never before.' Pre-orders are scheduled to go live on June 1 on all platforms, but unlike past Telltale titles, there are multiple editions. The Standard Edition is priced at $39.99 (about Rs. 3,301), while the Deluxe Edition costs $44.99 (about Rs. 3,714) and promises some DLC in the future.

While the title is based on the eponymous Syfy/ Amazon Prime Video series, Telltale Games assured that players can dive straight in, without prior context. The Expanse: A Telltale Series is designed as a prequel, with star Cara Gee reprising the role of Camina Drummer, Tycho Station's Belter head of security. You'll be thrust into a murder mystery aboard the Artemis ship, forced to survive a mutiny, combat fearsome pirates, and scavenge wreckages in low-gravity areas by using zero-G thrusters to float in space. It is touted to feature the ‘largest and most immersive exploration' seen in any Telltale game to date, with a gameplay trailer from last year revealing magnetic boots to walk on metallic walls.

As mentioned before, the episodes will be released once every two weeks — on a regular basis, unlike previous Telltale entries where you had to wait for months until development finished. There is no word on what kind of DLC to expect from The Expanse: A Telltale Series, but pre-orders on PC and PlayStation will grant 24-hour early access. There might be some regional pricing in play as well, so the aforementioned currency conversions could prove invalid. We'll have to wait and see. This would also be Telltale's first new IP since its revival in 2019 by LCG Entertainment, following its bankruptcy that led to massive layoffs and cancellation of planned releases. It is being developed with support from Deck Nine Games, best known for the Life is Strange spinoff games.

One of the big projects in the pipeline was The Wolf Among Us 2, which was later announced at The Game Awards 2019. The game was originally planned for a 2023 release, but got pushed out of that window as the team switched from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5 for development. The title is set six months after the events of the first game, against a wintry New York City backdrop, as protagonist Bigby Wolf leads an investigation into a new mystery involving Tim-Man and Scarecrow from ‘The Wizard of Oz.'

The Expanse: A Telltale Series releases July 27, across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Expanse: A Telltale Series

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the expanse, the expanse telltale series, the expanse telltale, the expanse telltale series release date, the expanse telltale series game, the expanse telltale series episode 1, the expanse telltale series editions, the expanse telltale series pre order, cara gee, deck nine games
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Swiggy Says Its Food Delivery Business Turned Profitable in March

Related Stories

The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 1 Arrives This July: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Live Images Leaked
  2. Croma Apple Days Sale: Don’t Miss These Great Deals
  3. Oppo Reno 10 Series to Go Official on This Date; Specifications Teased
  4. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design, Mini Capsule Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Here’s When the Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Will Launch in India
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Get This Snapdragon SoC: Check Here
  7. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G May Debut With This Price Tag
  8. Realme Narzo N53 Review: Sleek and Shiny, but Does It Stand Out?
  9. New Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specs
  10. iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Feature a Reworked Camera Layout: Here's Why
#Latest Stories
  1. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, GeForce RTX 4060 With Ray Tracing, DLSS 3 Support Launched in India
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: All Details
  3. Richa Chadha to Star in International Film Aaina Alongside William Moseley
  4. Paytm Partners With SBI Card, NPCI to Launch RuPay Credit Cards: All Details
  5. UK Telecom Firm BT to Cut 55,000 Jobs by 2030 After 5G Network, Fiber Broadband Rollout
  6. Binance Australia Says Deposits, Withdrawals Disrupted After Third-Party Payment Provider Cuts Off Service
  7. Airtel Surpasses 2 Million 5G Customers in Tamil Nadu; 5G Services Available in Over 500 Towns in State
  8. Google Pixel Phones Could Soon Be Used as Dashcams: All Details
  9. iQoo Neo 8 Series Launch Date Set for May 23, Key Specifications Revealed: All Details
  10. The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 1 Arrives This July: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.