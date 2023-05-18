The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 1 Arrives This July: Details

The Expanse: A Telltale Series finally gets a release date. In a tweet, developer Telltale Games confirmed that episode one of the space-set narrative adventure will be out July 27, across PC via Epic Games Store, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. The remaining four episodes will drop gradually, every two weeks, with the developer promising an experience ‘like never before.' Pre-orders are scheduled to go live on June 1 on all platforms, but unlike past Telltale titles, there are multiple editions. The Standard Edition is priced at $39.99 (about Rs. 3,301), while the Deluxe Edition costs $44.99 (about Rs. 3,714) and promises some DLC in the future.

While the title is based on the eponymous Syfy/ Amazon Prime Video series, Telltale Games assured that players can dive straight in, without prior context. The Expanse: A Telltale Series is designed as a prequel, with star Cara Gee reprising the role of Camina Drummer, Tycho Station's Belter head of security. You'll be thrust into a murder mystery aboard the Artemis ship, forced to survive a mutiny, combat fearsome pirates, and scavenge wreckages in low-gravity areas by using zero-G thrusters to float in space. It is touted to feature the ‘largest and most immersive exploration' seen in any Telltale game to date, with a gameplay trailer from last year revealing magnetic boots to walk on metallic walls.

As mentioned before, the episodes will be released once every two weeks — on a regular basis, unlike previous Telltale entries where you had to wait for months until development finished. There is no word on what kind of DLC to expect from The Expanse: A Telltale Series, but pre-orders on PC and PlayStation will grant 24-hour early access. There might be some regional pricing in play as well, so the aforementioned currency conversions could prove invalid. We'll have to wait and see. This would also be Telltale's first new IP since its revival in 2019 by LCG Entertainment, following its bankruptcy that led to massive layoffs and cancellation of planned releases. It is being developed with support from Deck Nine Games, best known for the Life is Strange spinoff games.

One of the big projects in the pipeline was The Wolf Among Us 2, which was later announced at The Game Awards 2019. The game was originally planned for a 2023 release, but got pushed out of that window as the team switched from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5 for development. The title is set six months after the events of the first game, against a wintry New York City backdrop, as protagonist Bigby Wolf leads an investigation into a new mystery involving Tim-Man and Scarecrow from ‘The Wizard of Oz.'

