Asus ROG Ally Price in India, Launch Date Leak via Retail Listing: All Details

Asus ROG Ally could be launched in India on June 13, according to a listing on an online retailer.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 May 2023 19:20 IST
Asus ROG Ally Price in India, Launch Date Leak via Retail Listing: All Details

Asus ROG Ally was launched in global markets on May 11

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Ally runs on AMD's new Z1 and Z1 Extreme processors
  • It is equipped with a equipped with a 512GB NVMe M.2 solid-state drive
  • An official launch date for the Asus ROG Ally is yet to be announced

Asus ROG Ally has been spotted on a retailer's website, suggesting that the handheld gaming console could be launched in India soon. The price and launch date of the device have also been listed on the website, giving gaming enthusiasts a peek at it before its launch in the country. Asus' first handheld gaming device is expected to debut in two variants. The leaked pricing for both models suggest that Indian gamers could end up paying far more than their US counterparts for these portable gaming devices.

Asus ROG Ally price in India (expected)

A listing on retailer MX2 Games (via MySmartPrice) suggests that the Asus ROG Ally with the AMD Z1 processor will be priced at Rs. 71,499, while a second listing shows the model with the AMD Z1 Extreme chip will cost Rs. 79,999. These prices are considerably higher than the launch price of the Asus ROG Ally in the US, where pricing is set at $599 (roughly Rs. 49,300) and $699 (roughly Rs. 57,500) respectively.

While the listing for the Asus ROG Ally reveals the device has a launch date of June 16, it is worth noting that the company has not announced any plans to launch the Asus ROG Ally in the country. Global availability is confirmed for June 13, which suggests that these devices could be imported models.  

asus rog ally listing mx2games screenshot asus rog ally

Asus ROG Ally pricing could start at Rs. 71,999
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ MX2 Games

 

Asus ROG Ally specifications, features

The Asus ROG Ally is available in two variants, powered by AMD's Z1 and Z1 Extreme chips and paired with AMD RDNA3 graphics along with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of NVMe storage.

The device runs on Windows 11 Home and offers two thumbsticks, ABXY buttons, a D-pad, analogue triggers, bumpers, along with a variety of button controls. It sports a 7-inch full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and multitouch support. The IPS display offers a peak brightness of 500 nits and a response time of 7ms. 

The Asus ROG Ally that was launched in global markets is equipped with a Hi-Res certified dual speaker system, with Dolby Atmos. It also features an inbuilt array microphone with AI noise cancelling technology. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 and a USB Type-C port that can be used to charge the inbuilt 40WHr four-cell Li-ion battery at 65W. Besides, the device measures 28 x 11.1 x 2.12cm and weighs 608g.

