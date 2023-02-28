Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Elden Ring’s First Major Expansion ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ Announced: All Details

Elden Ring’s First Major Expansion ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ Announced: All Details

A FromSoftware blog post confirms that the expansion will be out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 February 2023 20:15 IST
Elden Ring’s First Major Expansion ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ Announced: All Details

Photo Credit: FromSoftware

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree key art

Highlights
  • FromSoftware released key art for Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC
  • The expansion is currently in development and features no release details
  • The Elden Ring DLC presumably focuses on Miquella

FromSoftware has announced the first major expansion for Elden Ring. In a tweet, the studio confirmed that the DLC is currently in development and that it's called ‘Shadow of the Erdtree.' The Game of the Year winner at The Game Awards 2022 celebrated its one-year anniversary on February 25, leaving fans disappointed when no new content was revealed. Three days later, the company has unveiled key artwork, which includes several hints for what to expect from the expansion. A blog post is also out, confirming that Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will be out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. FromSoftware, however, has not specified a launch date for the upcoming expansion.

“The follow-up report is still a little ahead, but I would appreciate it if you could look forward to it,” a direct Google translation of the Japanese Elden Ring blog post reads. As with most announcements, FromSoftware continues to remain cryptic in its approach, offering nothing but a scenic imagery, featuring an open field with two intertwined trees in the distance, whose roots are presumably corrupted by Deathblight, a status effect that impales enemies to death in the game. Upon closer inspection, you'll notice one of the trees is severely damaged and leaking some golden sap, resulting in its leaves and branches losing their glow and turning dark. On the far right, you see a mysterious blonde figure mounted atop a horse that closely resembles Torrent, the spectral, summonable steed our maiden Melina grants access to in the main game.

It has been widely speculated through data mining and theories that the Elden Ring DLC will be focused on Miquella in some capacity. Cursed to remain young forever, he set out to create the Haligtree to grow into an adult and in the process, get rid of the rot that devours his Empyrean sister Malenia. However, before he could complete the task, his uncle Mohg, Lord of Blood kidnapped and placed him at the centre of the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum, hoping to rule together. Players might recognise a weird-looking cocoon/ egg in this arena, within which Miquella is in a deep slumber. While there is no official confirmation, we can speculate that the intertwined trees in question is the Haligtree, while the character itself is quite possibly Miquella, given the hairstyle consisting of long braids and the loose outfit. Between the two lies a vast open field, populated with ghostly gravestones that seem to have some heavy lore implications.

Right around The Game Awards 2022, Elden Ring received its first minor DLC — the Colosseum — focused on PvP content, opening doors to select arenas so players could partake in combat. Last week, publisher Bandai Namco confirmed that Elden Ring had sold over 20 million copies worldwide in under a year. For comparison, their 2016 title Dark Souls 3 took four years to cross the 10 million mark. In a recent interview, game director Hidetaka Miyazaki acknowledged Elden Ring's success but claimed that it won't affect what kind of projects they work on next. “We basically keep creating the game that we want to create, and that's our policy. It's very simple,” he said.

When ready, Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion will be out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: elden ring, elden ring dlc, elden ring shadow of the erdtree, elden ring expansion, elden ring dlc release date, elden ring dlc news, elden ring dlc announced, fromsoftware, bandai namco, miquella
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
New Windows 11 Update With AI-Powered Bing for Taskbar, Phone Link for iPhones, More Launched
Featured video of the day
Torture Testing Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Related Stories

Elden Ring’s First Major Expansion ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ Announced: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 13 Pro to Go on Sale in India At This Price: Details
  2. Redmi's New 300W Charger Will Take Just 5 Minutes to Fully Charge Device
  3. iPhone SE 4 to Get In-House 4nm 5G Chip, Bigger OLED Display: Report
  4. MIUI 14 Launched in India for These Xiaomi, Redmi Devices
  5. Vivo V27 Pro Is Expected to Debut in India at This Price: Details
  6. Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Smartwatch Launched at MWC 2023
  7. OnePlus Ace 2V Confirmed to Launch on This Date; Colour Options Teased
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Renders Hint at a Buttonless Design
  9. iPhone Charging Cable Supplier Likely to Halt India Operations After Fire
  10. NoiseFit Halo Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Elden Ring’s First Major Expansion ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ Announced: All Details
  2. New Windows 11 Update With AI-Powered Bing for Taskbar, Phone Link for iPhones, More Launched
  3. WhatsApp’s Call Link Feature Rolling Out for Beta Testers on Windows: Report
  4. OnePlus Confirmed to Launch Its First Foldable Smartphone Later This Year: All Details
  5. India's Mobile Exports to Exceed $10 Billion in FY 2022-23, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  6. Jio 5G Network Services Will Be Available Across India by End of 2023, Says Reliance
  7. Apple Supplier Foxlink Unlikely to Resume India Operations for 2 Months After Fire Incident
  8. iPhone SE 4 With In-House 4nm 5G Chip, Bigger OLED Display Back in Development: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. 20 Percent Americans Own Crypto Owing to ‘Frustrating’ Financial Inequality: Study
  10. OnePlus Ace 2V Confirmed to Launch on March 7; Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.