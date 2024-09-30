Technology News
  Dot9 Games' FAU G: Domination Crosses 1 Million Pre Registrations on Google Play Store

Dot9 Games' FAU-G: Domination Crosses 1 Million Pre-Registrations on Google Play Store

The upcoming shooter in the FAU-G series from nCore Games received a trailer earlier this month, showcasing its first-person shooting gameplay.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 September 2024 19:49 IST
Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 September 2024 19:49 IST

Photo Credit: Dot9 Games/ Nazara Publishing

App Store pre-registrations for FAU-G: Domination will follow soon

Highlights
  • FAU-G: Domination held its second playtest on September 29
  • Players who pre-register will get a set of in-game cosmetics
  • FAU-G: Domination received a gameplay trailer earlier this month
FAU-G: Domination, the action game from Indian developer Dot9 Games, has crossed over one million pre-registrations on Google Play Store on Android in three weeks of going live. Pre-registration for the game began September 5 on Android devices. The upcoming shooter in the FAU-G series from nCore Games received a trailer earlier this month, showcasing its first-person shooting gameplay.

FAU-G: Domination Pre-Registrations Live

In a press release Monday, developer Dot9 Games and publisher Nazara Publishing confirmed that FAU-G: Domination had hit one million pre-registrations on Play Store in three weeks, making it the fastest game from Nazara to reach the milestone.

“While the Dot9 Games team is working tirelessly to make FAU-G: Domination the best it can be, a million pre-registrations is just the incentive we need to make it better,” Deepak Ail, co-founder and CEO of Dot9 Games said. “The game is at the stage where we're fine-tuning and deciding what features players need at launch — with some playtests before that,” he added,

FAU-G: Domination Playtest

FAU-G: Domination held its second playtest on Sunday, September 29, where players were able to access its latest build. According to the publisher, playtest feedback from players has been taken into account to fine-tune the game. “Their insights have been instrumental in refining key aspects of the game, from improving weapon balance to enhancing map layouts and user interface,” the makers said in the press release.

Pre-registrations for FAU-G: Domination are now live on Google Play Store on Android, with App Store pre-registrations for iOS and iPadOS coming soon. Players who pre-register for the game will get the Beast Collection set of in-game cosmetics.

Further reading: FAU G Domination, Dot9 Games, Android, Google Play Store
Gemini Live Two-Way Communication Feature Now Available for All Android Users: How to Use
Dot9 Games' FAU-G: Domination Crosses 1 Million Pre-Registrations on Google Play Store
