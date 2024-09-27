Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft to Merge Xbox and Game Pass Apps on iOS and Android, Rolls Out New Features on PC, Consoles

Microsoft to Merge Xbox and Game Pass Apps on iOS and Android, Rolls Out New Features on PC, Consoles

Microsoft will halt all new downloads of the Xbox Game Pass app from November.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 September 2024 13:20 IST
Microsoft to Merge Xbox and Game Pass Apps on iOS and Android, Rolls Out New Features on PC, Consoles

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The Xbox app on mobile will get Game Pass features for all users soon

Highlights
  • The update will be available to Xbox beta members on mobile this week
  • Users will be able to manage their Game Pass membership from the Xbox app
  • Microsoft also rolled out Game Bar Compact Mode for all PC users
Advertisement

Microsoft said Wednesday that it would be merging features from the Xbox Game Pass app to the Xbox app on mobile platforms this week. The new streamlined Xbox app with Game Pass features will be available on iOS, Android and iPadOS. Microsoft will also halt all downloads of the Xbox Game Pass app from November. Additionally, the company announced a few other Xbox-related features for PC and consoles, including Game Bar Compact Mode and improvements to the Xbox app on PC.

Xbox App to Get Game Pass Features

Features of the Xbox Game Pass app will be combined with the Xbox app as part of an update available for Xbox beta members on mobile this week. The new all-in-one Xbox app will be available to all users soon. Starting November, Microsoft will no longer support new downloads of the Xbox Game Pass app.

Some of the features coming to the Xbox app will include the ability to explore Microsoft's game subscription service and manage your membership. “You'll be able to browse the full Game Pass catalog to find your favorite games and stay in the loop with alerts for new games coming to the service,” the company said in an Xbox Wire post Wednesday.

Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will also be able to view and claim their perks, and stream select games via Xbox Cloud Gaming on iOS or Android.

The regular features of the Xbox app will remain the same for all users, including its social features, updates on games, party chat while gaming, the ability to check achievements and remotely installing games on your console, and more.

Xbox Updates on PC

As part of its September update, Microsoft also confirmed that Game Bar Compact Mode, first announced in August, was now available for all PC players. Initially available to Xbox Insiders, the new mode optimizes Xbox Game Bar for smaller screens and Windows-based gaming handhelds.

Game Bar lets players on Windows view recently played games, access game launchers, capture gameplay footage and more. The Compact Mode brings simplified access to Game Bar widgets on smaller screens. A new feature in Game Bar Compact Mode now allows users to quit a game directly from the Home widget.

To turn on Game Bar Compact Mode, users can head to Game Bar Settings and switch on the Compact Mode toggle found in the General tab.

02 PC Gaming Install fc862df8a3129adcd72d 1 xbox pc

Users can view and manage add-ons at one place
Photo Credit: Microsoft

The Xbox parent also rolled out an update to the Xbox app on PC that improves the game management experience on the app. Users can now view and install related add-ons for a game, while installing that title, instead of searching for available add-ons on the app. Users can also manage add-ons or additional content for a game by right-clicking on an installed title, selecting “Manage,” and heading to the “Add-ons” section.

Improved Game Management on Xbox Consoles

On Xbox consoles, players can now pre-download game updates and start playing as soon as the update is live. This can be done by heading to My Games & Apps on an Xbox console, then selecting Manage, and then Updates. Here, users will be able to see all available pre-downloads for their games. This feature is currently supported by select games and will be available for more titles later.

Finally, Xbox users will now get notified when a wish listed game is released, joins Game Pass, or becomes available as part of a Free Play Day promotion.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xbox, Xbox App, Xbox Game Pass, iOS, iPhone, Android, PC, Xbox Series, Microsoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Google NotebookLM Upgraded to Support YouTube Videos and Audio Files as Sources

Related Stories

Microsoft to Merge Xbox and Game Pass Apps on iOS and Android, Rolls Out New Features on PC, Consoles
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Starts: Best Deals
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE With Exynos 2400e SoC Launched in India
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Top Deals
  4. Xiaomi 14T Pro With Dimensity 9300+ SoC Debuts Alongside Xiaomi 14T
  5. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series Debuts With IP68 Rating, Up to 6,200mAh Battery
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series With AI Features Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme UI 6.0 Update for Smartphones Officially Confirmed to Launch in China in October
  2. Infinix Zero Flip With 3.64-Inch Cover Display, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Gemini in Gmail App Adds Contextual Smart Replies Feature for Google Workspace Users
  4. Vivo X200 Design, Colour Options Officially Teased Ahead of Launch Next Month 
  5. Microsoft to Merge Xbox and Game Pass Apps on iOS and Android, Rolls Out New Features on PC, Consoles
  6. Google NotebookLM Upgraded to Support YouTube Videos and Audio Files as Sources
  7. Depression Could Be Linked With the Brain Network Responsible for Guiding Attention, Study Claims
  8. Redmi Note 14 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, 5,110mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series With Dynamic AMOLED 2X Displays, AI Features Launched in India
  10. Did Pollen Allergies Cause Woolly Mammoths' Extinction? New Study Proposes a Surprising Theory
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »