Technology News
English Edition

Epic Games Accuses Samsung, Google of Scheme to Block App Rivals

As per Epic Games, Samsung and Google are violating US antitrust law by reducing consumer choice and preventing competition.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 September 2024 17:25 IST
Epic Games Accuses Samsung, Google of Scheme to Block App Rivals

Photo Credit: Reuters

Samsung said it planned to "vigorously contest Epic Game's baseless claims"

Highlights
  • Epic said it will also raise its competition concerns in EU
  • Samsung plans to "vigorously contest Epic Game's baseless claims."
  • Epic is backed by China's Tencent
Advertisement

Fortnite video game maker Epic Games on Monday accused Alphabet's Google and Samsung, the world's largest Android phone manufacturer, of conspiring to protect Google's Play store from competition.

Epic said it would file a lawsuit in US federal court in California alleging that a Samsung mobile security feature called Auto Blocker was intended to deter users from downloading apps from sources other than the Play store or Samsung's Galaxy store, which the Korean company chose to put on the back burner.

Samsung and Google are violating US antitrust law by reducing consumer choice and preventing competition that would make apps less expensive, said US-based Epic, which is backed by China's Tencent said.

"It's about unfair competition by misleading users into thinking competitors' products are inferior to the company's products themselves," Epic Chief Executive Tim Sweeney told reporters.

"Google is pretending to keep the user safe saying you're not allowed to install apps from unknown sources. Well, Google knows what Fortnite is as they have distributed it in the past."

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Samsung said it planned to "vigorously contest Epic Game's baseless claims."

Epic said Samsung's Auto Blocker was designed to blunt the impact of a US verdict that Epic won against Google in December 2023 that is expected to force the company to make apps easier to obtain from other sources.

Epic said it will also raise its competition concerns with regulators in the European Union, which has long scrutinised Google's business practices.

Epic had earlier faced off with Google and Apple over their rules of charging up to 30 percent commission on app store payments. After getting banned for nearly four years, it was available again on iPhones in the European Union and worldwide on Google's Android devices last month.

Samsung introduced Auto Blocker on its smartphones in late 2023 as an opt-in feature to protect users from downloading apps that may contain malware. Epic said Samsung made Auto Blocker the default setting in July and intentionally made it difficult to disable or bypass.

Cary, North Carolina-based Epic Games sued Google in 2020, claiming it stifled competition through its controls over app distribution and payments.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: epic games, google, samsung, auto blocker
ChatGPT Subscription Prices Could Reportedly Be Hiked Before the End of the Year
Crypto Wallet Drainer App Identified on Google Play Store, Report Suggests $70,000 Stolen

Related Stories

Epic Games Accuses Samsung, Google of Scheme to Block App Rivals
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo, iQOO Phones in India Get Funtouch OS 15 Update With These Features
  2. OnePlus 13 Officially Teased; Will Feature a BOE X2 Display
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 20,000
  4. This is How You Can Use Gemini Live for Free
  5. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series to Launch Globally With 200-Megapixel Camera: Report
  6. Vivo X200 Pro Said to Have Scored 30,00,000 Points in AnTuTu Benchmark
  7. Lenovo Legion Y700 (2024) Tablet With 8.8-Inch Screen Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Dot9 Games' FAU-G: Domination Crosses 1 Million Pre-Registrations on Google Play Store
  2. Gemini Live Two-Way Communication Feature Now Available for All Android Users: How to Use
  3. HMD Moon Knight Key Features Leaked; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  4. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series to Debut in Global Markets With 200-Megapixel Primary Sensor: Report
  5. Raspberry Pi AI Camera With 12-Megapixel Sony IMX500 Sensor Launched: Details
  6. YouTube Said to Be Blocking Songs by Adele, Kendrick Lamar and Other Artists in the US Following Legal Dispute
  7. Japan Crypto Review May Open Door to Lower Taxes, Dedicated ETFs
  8. Vivo X200 Pro Said to Have Crossed 30,00,000 Points in AnTuTu Benchmark Results
  9. Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Gamble Pays Off With $201 Billion Fortune
  10. Crypto Wallet Drainer App Identified on Google Play Store, Report Suggests $70,000 Stolen
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »