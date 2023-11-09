Technology News

GTA 6 Trailer Is Coming Early December, Rockstar Games Confirms

The trailer launch timeline coincides with Rockstar Games’ 25th-anniversary celebration.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 November 2023 14:32 IST
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

The last Grand Theft Auto game was released in 2013

Highlights
  • GTA 6 release won’t be affected if video game actors go on strike
  • GTA 6 will feature the franchise’s first female protagonist
  • GTA 5 has now sold over 190 million copies worldwide
GTA 6 is getting a trailer in early December, Rockstar Games has confirmed. The news follows a recent report claiming that the developer was planning an announcement ‘as early as this week.' Studio co-founder Sam Houser attested to those claims, adding that next month also marks Rockstar's 25th-anniversary celebration, and thanked players for their continued support over the decades. It's been over 11 years since Grand Theft Auto V launched in 2013, which at the time of writing has sold over 190 million copies — 5 million of them were sold in Q4 2023, thanks to next-gen upgrades and the GTA Online segment still going strong.

“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you,” the tweet reads, giving desperate fans something to look forward to. As for whether the trailer launch is planned for The Game Awards on December 7, only time will tell, but the timeframe certainly fits. Of course, the awards show host and organiser Geoff Keighley hasn't commented on GTA 6's presence at the event, but it's not out of fashion for them to keep things quiet and save it as the final mic drop. It's worth noting, however, that Rockstar Games has avoided making announcements at industry events in the past, instead preferring to release reveals and trailers on their own channels.

This marks only the second official GTA 6 update from Rockstar Games since confirming that the game is in development, last year. There is no word yet on a release window, which might be revealed alongside the trailer next month. However, a May earnings call and subsequent quarterly reports from the studio's parent company Take-Two Interactive have suggested that the launch window for GTA 6 is set for fiscal year 2025. In Rockstar's case, this window opens in April 2024.

Elsewhere, Hollywood actors have finally arrived at a tentative deal with major production companies, ending the 118-day-long strike. Back in September, it was reported that video game performers might also join the cause, wanting fair payouts and fighting back against unregulated use of artificial intelligence to replace actors. However, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick claimed in an interview that it was ‘unlikely' that video game actors would follow in Hollywood's footsteps and go on strike. And even if they did, he claims that GTA 6 is ‘completely protected' from any delays happening — this could very well be an indication that all voice lines have been recorded and finalised for release and that Rockstar would continue fine-tuning the game until launch. The studio has been trying to get rid of its crunch culture for a while now after some employees spoke out against the harsh working conditions and the resulting burnout.

In September 2022, Rockstar Games suffered a severe security breach, causing a collection of over 90 in-development gameplay videos to leak online. One of those clips confirmed previous leaks, which suggested that GTA 6 would be introducing its first female protagonist, who was seen partaking in a daytime heist at a diner. The game is reportedly set in a fictionalised version of Miami and features two protagonists — a man and a woman — by way of the real-life American crime duo Bonnie and Clyde. During its Q4 2023 earnings report, Rockstar Games also revealed that Red Dead Redemption 2 had sold 57 million copies.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will probably release on the current-gen PS5 and Xbox Series S/X first, before heading to PC — as seen with previous Rockstar entries.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
