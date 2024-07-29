Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Video Games Face Delay After Actors Go on Strike Over AI Use, but GTA 6 Reportedly Won't Be Impacted

Video Games Face Delay After Actors Go on Strike Over AI Use, but GTA 6 Reportedly Won't Be Impacted

GTA 6 is set for release sometime in 2025, but developer Rockstar Games has not yet confirmed a release date.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 July 2024 12:56 IST
Video Games Face Delay After Actors Go on Strike Over AI Use, but GTA 6 Reportedly Won't Be Impacted

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6 will feature dual protagonists

Highlights
  • Video game actors went on strike on July 26 over AI use in the industry
  • GTA 6 was revealed with a trailer late last year
  • The strike won't impact games in development before September 2023
Advertisement

Video game workers who are members of the SAG-AFTRA union have been on strike since July 26 over the use of artificial intelligence in the industry. The actors and major video game companies failed to come to an agreement over protections around AI use in game development. Following the strike, several video games currently in development face the possibility of delay. Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 6 was earlier believed to be one such game that could be affected by the video game actors' strike. A new report, however, has confirmed that the hotly anticipated game won't be impacted by the SAG-AFTRA action.

GTA 6 'exempt' from strike

According to Kotaku, GTA 6 is one of the several in-development titles exempt from the strike, which will allow actors to continue working on the project. The report received the confirmation from a spokesperson for the video game publishers involved in the negotiations with SAG-AFTRA workers. Rockstar Games parent Take-Two is one of the publishers facing the strike.

“I can confirm GTA VI is exempt,” the spokesperson told Kotaku. The spokesperson also confirmed that any game that was already in development before September 2023 would be exempt from the SAG-AFTRA strike.

GTA 6 is set for release sometime in 2025, but developer Rockstar Games has not yet confirmed a release date.

AI use in video game development

SAG-AFTRA members who work as actors in video games went on strike against all video game companies signed to the Interactive Media Agreement on July 26. The labour action was initiated after over a year-and-a-half of negotiations between the two parties failed to lead to a deal. According to SAG-AFTRA, video game companies have refused to “plainly affirm, in clear and enforceable language, that they will protect all performers covered by this contract in their AI language.”

The video game companies involved in the negotiations and now facing the strike include Activision Productions, Blindlight, Disney Character Voices, Electronic Arts Productions, Formosa Interactive, Insomniac Games, Llama Productions, Take 2 Productions, VoiceWorks Productions, and WB Games.

The video game industry has seen the growing use of AI tools in video game development. A report last week claimed that generative AI use had led to several job losses in the industry. Call of Duty maker Activision reportedly also made an AI-generated in-game cosmetic available for purchase on its online store.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto 6, SAG AFTRA, AI, AI in Video Games, Rockstar Games, Take Two, Activision
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Apple Intelligence May Not Be Ready in Time for iOS 18, iPadOS 18 Public Release in September: Report
WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Message Reactions via Double Tap Feature

Related Stories

Video Games Face Delay After Actors Go on Strike Over AI Use, but GTA 6 Reportedly Won't Be Impacted
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Launches 14 Civi Limited Edition With Dual-Textured Panda Design
  2. Google Pixel 9 Series Might Let You Record and Transcribe Your Calls
  3. Poco Buds X1 TWS India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K12x 5G With 5,100mAh Battery, MIL-STD-810H Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition With Dual-Tone Panda Design Launched in India: Specifications, Price
  3. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Message Reactions via Double Tap Feature
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Surges Past $69,000 on Global Exchanges; Altcoins Exhibit Mixed Performance
  5. Google Pixel 9 Series Tipped to Arrive With an AI Call Notes Feature and Redesigned Panorama Mode
  6. Video Games Face Delay After Actors Go on Strike Over AI Use, but GTA 6 Reportedly Won't Be Impacted
  7. Apple Intelligence May Not Be Ready in Time for iOS 18, iPadOS 18 Public Release in September: Report
  8. WazirX Wallet Hack: Liminal Denies Responsibility Amid Recent Allegations
  9. Gemini Chatbot for Android to Reportedly Get an AI-Powered Image Editing Feature
  10. Microsoft Rolls Out Android Smartphone Visibility in Windows 11 File Explorer for Wireless Browsing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »