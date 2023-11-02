Technology News
The three free games will be available to unlock on PlayStation Plus from November 7.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 November 2023 15:36 IST
Photo Credit: 2K Games

Mafia II is inspired by iconic gangster movies and shows

  • These games will be available to Essential, Extra, Deluxe members
  • PS Plus monthly free games for October are available till December 4
  • A PS Plus Essential subscription costs Rs. 499 per month
PlayStation Plus' monthly free games for November 2023 have been revealed. The three titles will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting November 7. PS Plus members can become a gangster and run the streets of New York City in Mafia II: Definitive Edition, take part in explosive battles against classic supervillains in Dragon Ball: The Breakers, and battle through hordes of Xenomorphs in Aliens: Fireteam Elite. These games can be added to your PS4 and PS5 games library until December 4, after which you'll have to hold on to your PS Plus membership for continued access. If you enjoy any of these titles, you could buy them for permanent access and continue from where you left off.

Sony confirmed the aforementioned additions on the PlayStation Blog late Wednesday, adding that PS Plus members have until November 6 to add last month's free games to their library. The October lineup includes the space horror game The Callisto Protocol, the dark fantastical Western RPG Weird West, and Farming Simulator 22, where you could masterfully build out large-scale prosperous businesses.

PS Plus November 2023 – Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Growing up poor, war hero Vito Scaletta's Sicilian family owed a lot of debts, which he must now clear by joining the wrong side of the law and getting entangled with the mob. Set in the fictional post-World War II era of Empire Bay, players must work with their buddy Joe Barbaro to take on high-profile hit jobs and climb the ladders to become the next big gangster in town. Extort and smuggle drugs and money, threaten worthless schmucks, and control the flow of drugs in the sprawling adventure of Mafia II: Definitive Edition — which is essentially an HD remaster of the Director's Cut that comes with all the DLCs.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition will be available to play on the PS4.

PS Plus November 2023 – Dragon Ball: The Breakers

World-threatening supervillains easily steal the spotlight in the Dragon Ball universe until the heroes show up and engage in explosive battles loaded with Ki blasts. However, Dragon Ball: The Breakers puts you in the shoes of seven desperate survivors, who are forced to cower in fear and live through the onslaught of the Raiders — enemies like Cell, Frieza, and Buu — who evolve over the course of the game. Escape isn't so easy since you're forced to cooperate with others online to evade energy beams, respond back with stun attacks, or even shapeshift into a random environmental object if you're playing as Oolong the pig. Meanwhile, the Raider player gets to enjoy overwhelming amounts of power as they zip through the city and wipe out everything. Think of it like Dead by Daylight but with Dragon Ball Z characters.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be available to play on the PS4.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Suit up with up to two other players (or AI) and follow a distress call through the stars onto the alien planet LV-895, whose caves swarm with hostile creatures waiting to rip you to shreds. Set in the expansive Alien universe, combat is heavily reliant on team composition — specifically what build you chose at the start, in addition to how consumables are shared between your teammates. Blast through endless hordes of Xenomorphs to escort your team to safety and slowly unravel the larger lore, or engage in Challenge runs to see where you stand. Aliens: Fireteam Elite also comes with ample gear customisation and level-ups to ensure encounters stay fair.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be available to play on the PS4 and PS5.

Last month, PlayStation also announced the set of games coming to its Game Catalog, available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier subscribers. Key highlights include Gotham Knights, Disco Elysium, Outlast II, and a lot more. The publisher also launched cloud streaming on the PS5 in select regions around the world, allowing PS Plus Premium members to stream top-tier games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ghost of Tsushima without having to download them.

PlayStation Plus subscription in India starts at Rs. 499 per month for Essential, Rs. 749 per month for the Extra plan, and Rs. 849 per month for the top-tier Deluxe. The monthly free games are included with all three tiers.

Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Mafia
PEGI Rating 18+
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Alien
PEGI Rating 16+
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
