Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch sometime in 2025. Take-Two Interactive, in its earnings report for fiscal year 2024 last week, narrowed down the game's release window to the fall of calendar 2025. Now, Take-Two CEO has said he is “highly confident” of GTA 6's planned release timing.

Speaking to CNBC, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick discussed the publisher's release calendar, particularly focusing on Rockstar Games' GTA 6. The hotly anticipated game was first revealed with a trailer in December 2023 and is set to arrive in the fall of next year. Zelnick said that Rockstar parent Take-Two was “highly confident in that timing.”

“Well, there is slippage in the industry and we're not immune from that. However, we narrowed the timing because we are highly confident in that timing,” Zelnick told CNBC.

The Take-Two CEO also talked about the planned release window for GTA 6 and how the publisher and Rockstar Games arrived at it. “There are elements that you can actually measure, for example the number of bugs in a title, and every one of us will make sure we have as few bugs as possible before we launch,” he said.

“However, in the case of an extraordinary title, for which there are extraordinary expectations, it's not really about bugs, it's about creating an experience that no one's seen before, and Rockstar Games seeks perfection in what they do. And perfection is indeed hard to measure, it really is more subjective than objective.” Zelnick added.

GTA 6 does not yet have a concrete release date. The game was first revealed with a trailer detailing its protagonists and setting after a slew of leaks in December 2023. More trailers for the game that focus on its gameplay features should arrive ahead of launch.

Last week, during its quarterly earnings call, Take-Two confirmed that GTA 6 would launch in the fall of calendar 2025. In April, Take-Two announced that it would lay off about 5 percent of its workforce, or around 600 employees. The publisher said it would also cancel several projects in development as part of a cost-cutting plan.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.