Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick 'Highly Confident' of GTA 6 Releasing in Fall 2025: Report

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick 'Highly Confident' of GTA 6 Releasing in Fall 2025: Report

Take-Two has narrowed down the GTA 6 release window to the fall of calendar 2025.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 May 2024 17:14 IST
Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick 'Highly Confident' of GTA 6 Releasing in Fall 2025: Report

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6 will release on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

Highlights
  • GTA 6 was first revealed with a trailer in December 2023
  • Last month, Take-Two said it would lay off about 5% of its workforce
  • GTA 6 will be set in the fictional state of Leonida, based on US' Miami
Advertisement

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch sometime in 2025. Take-Two Interactive, in its earnings report for fiscal year 2024 last week, narrowed down the game's release window to the fall of calendar 2025. Now, Take-Two CEO has said he is “highly confident” of GTA 6's planned release timing.

Speaking to CNBC, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick discussed the publisher's release calendar, particularly focusing on Rockstar Games' GTA 6. The hotly anticipated game was first revealed with a trailer in December 2023 and is set to arrive in the fall of next year. Zelnick said that Rockstar parent Take-Two was “highly confident in that timing.”

“Well, there is slippage in the industry and we're not immune from that. However, we narrowed the timing because we are highly confident in that timing,” Zelnick told CNBC.

The Take-Two CEO also talked about the planned release window for GTA 6 and how the publisher and Rockstar Games arrived at it. “There are elements that you can actually measure, for example the number of bugs in a title, and every one of us will make sure we have as few bugs as possible before we launch,” he said.

“However, in the case of an extraordinary title, for which there are extraordinary expectations, it's not really about bugs, it's about creating an experience that no one's seen before, and Rockstar Games seeks perfection in what they do. And perfection is indeed hard to measure, it really is more subjective than objective.” Zelnick added.

GTA 6 does not yet have a concrete release date. The game was first revealed with a trailer detailing its protagonists and setting after a slew of leaks in December 2023. More trailers for the game that focus on its gameplay features should arrive ahead of launch.

Last week, during its quarterly earnings call, Take-Two confirmed that GTA 6 would launch in the fall of calendar 2025. In April, Take-Two announced that it would lay off about 5 percent of its workforce, or around 600 employees. The publisher said it would also cancel several projects in development as part of a cost-cutting plan.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto 6, Take Two, Rockstar Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Xiaomi India Teases Launch of First-Ever Civi Series Phone in the Country
Brazil to Unveil Second Phase of Crypto Rules by End of 2024: Report

Related Stories

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick 'Highly Confident' of GTA 6 Releasing in Fall 2025: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y200 Pro 5G With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Infinix GT Book With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs Launched in India
  3. Infinix GT 20 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC Debuts in India
  4. Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop Unveiled: Price, Features
  5. CMF by Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Be a Redesigned Nothing Phone 2a
  6. Xiaomi Could Launch Its First Civi Series Smartphone in India Soon
  7. iQoo Neo 9S Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC Launched: See Price
  8. Motorola Razr 50 Price Tipped; Here's How Much the Foldable Could Cost
  9. iQoo Pad 2 Series Design, Key Features Revealed; to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Brazil to Unveil Second Phase of Crypto Rules by End of 2024: Report
  2. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick 'Highly Confident' of GTA 6 Releasing in Fall 2025: Report
  3. Honor Magic Foldable Phone India Launch Teased by HTech CEO Madhav Sheth
  4. iQoo Pad 2, Pad 2 Pro Design, Key Features Revealed; to Launch on May 31
  5. Xiaomi India Teases Launch of First-Ever Civi Series Phone in the Country
  6. Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop Introduced As Company’s First Copilot+ PCs: Price, Features
  7. Vivo Y200 Pro 5G With 64-Megapixel Main Camera, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Motorola Razr 50 Price Leaked Online; Might Cost the Same as Its Predecessor
  9. Crypto-Backed Investment Products Made Over $930 Million Last Week: CoinShares Data
  10. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Becomes PlayStation's Biggest Single-Player Launch on Steam
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »