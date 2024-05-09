Technology News

GTA 6 Website Updates Hint at New Screenshots, Cover Art, More: Report

So far, Rockstar Games has only released one trailer for GTA 6, detailing its Miami-inspired setting and one of its two principal characters, Lucia.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 May 2024 13:14 IST
GTA 6 Website Updates Hint at New Screenshots, Cover Art, More: Report

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 was first revealed with a trailer in December 2023, showing off its setting and characters

Highlights
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 is confirmed to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
  • Take-Two will report its Q4 and fiscal year 2024 results on May 16
  • Rockstar has taken down the GTA 6 database page
Advertisement

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released sometime in 2025, but with no new updates from developer Rockstar Games on the title, eager fans have been dissecting existing information to gather more clues. GTA 6 was first revealed with a trailer in December 2023, showing off its setting and characters. Now, reported changes to the Rockstar Games website have hinted at a few new updates about the game.

X user @GTAVI_Countdown spotted an update on the Rockstar Games website (via IGN) that added GTA 6 to its database. The database entry page for the upcoming game includes placeholders for four screenshots, cover art and release date. This could hint at an upcoming official GTA 6 announcement or update.

Soon after the database was spotted, Rockstar took down the page, further suggesting an update could be on its way. According to the X user, while the GTA 6 page has been taken down, the code with placeholders remains in the database that was made public earlier this week. The code includes references for four screenshots and includes mentions of digital purchases.

Rockstar has not revealed any further details about its upcoming title, but the X user believes that the studio made the GTA 6 database page public ahead of schedule accidentally and it might be gearing up for an announcement ahead of Take-Two's quarterly earnings call next week.

Take-Two Interactive, which owns Rockstar Games, will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results on May 16. While the earnings call will not provide any direct updates on GTA 6, it could hint at a narrower release window.

So far, Rockstar Games has only released one trailer for GTA 6, detailing its Miami-inspired setting and one of its two principal characters, Lucia. The studio will likely reveal more about the game and possibly provided more details on the male lead in a second trailer, possibly sometime this year. Going by trailers for previous Rockstar titles, a trailer dedicated to gameplay features should likely arrive, too, ahead of GTA 6 release.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is confirmed to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in 2025.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto 6, GTA, Grand Theft Auto, Rockstar Games, Take Two
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Google's Android 14 May Security Update Rolls Out, Pixel 8 Gets Camera Bug Fix: How to Download
Bitget, Alchemy Pay Partner to Allow Crypto Purchasing via Indian Rupee and UPI

Related Stories

GTA 6 Website Updates Hint at New Screenshots, Cover Art, More: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ With Up to 50dB ANC Debut in India: See Price
  2. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (3rd Gen) Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Nokia 3210 Debuts With New Colours, 4G Connectivity for 25th Anniversary
  4. Tecno Camon 30 Series With Sony Lytia Camera to Launch Soon in India
  5. Realme GT Neo 6 Debuts With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC : See Price
  6. Realme GT 6T Confirmed to Debut in India Later This Month With This SoC
  7. Google Rolls Out Android 14 May Security Update, Fixes Pixel 8 Camera Bug
  8. Xiaomi Mix Flip, Mix Fold 4 Camera Details Leaked; Launch Timeline Tipped
  9. CMF Phone 1 Could Be Way Cheaper Than Nothing Phone 2a
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Price Leaked; Tipped to Come in Three Colourways
  2. Microsoft Copilot AI Chatbot to Get New Features, Will Complete and Rewrite User Prompts
  3. Tecno Camon 30 Series India Launch Officially Teased; Confirmed to Feature Sony Cameras
  4. Android 15 Might Allow Third-Party Camera Apps to Offer Improved Video Stabilisation
  5. Elon Musk's Neuralink Says Implant Had Issues After First Human Surgery
  6. Sennheiser Accentum TWS With Up to 28 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme GT Neo 6 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Government to Delay Digital Payments Market Share Cap, Helping Walmart-Backed PhonePe, Google Pay
  9. Instagram Testing Support for Cross-Posting Images to Threads: Report
  10. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K With Support for More than 12,000 Apps Debuts in India: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »