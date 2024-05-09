GTA 6 Website Updates Hint at New Screenshots, Cover Art, More: Report

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released sometime in 2025, but with no new updates from developer Rockstar Games on the title, eager fans have been dissecting existing information to gather more clues. GTA 6 was first revealed with a trailer in December 2023, showing off its setting and characters. Now, reported changes to the Rockstar Games website have hinted at a few new updates about the game.

X user @GTAVI_Countdown spotted an update on the Rockstar Games website (via IGN) that added GTA 6 to its database. The database entry page for the upcoming game includes placeholders for four screenshots, cover art and release date. This could hint at an upcoming official GTA 6 announcement or update.

Soon after the database was spotted, Rockstar took down the page, further suggesting an update could be on its way. According to the X user, while the GTA 6 page has been taken down, the code with placeholders remains in the database that was made public earlier this week. The code includes references for four screenshots and includes mentions of digital purchases.

Rockstar has just added GTA 6 to the website's database, which includes placeholders for 4 screenshots, cover art and the release date.



Do you expect an announcement soon?

Rockstar has not revealed any further details about its upcoming title, but the X user believes that the studio made the GTA 6 database page public ahead of schedule accidentally and it might be gearing up for an announcement ahead of Take-Two's quarterly earnings call next week.

Take-Two Interactive, which owns Rockstar Games, will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results on May 16. While the earnings call will not provide any direct updates on GTA 6, it could hint at a narrower release window.

So far, Rockstar Games has only released one trailer for GTA 6, detailing its Miami-inspired setting and one of its two principal characters, Lucia. The studio will likely reveal more about the game and possibly provided more details on the male lead in a second trailer, possibly sometime this year. Going by trailers for previous Rockstar titles, a trailer dedicated to gameplay features should likely arrive, too, ahead of GTA 6 release.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is confirmed to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in 2025.

