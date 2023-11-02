Lies of P, the Pinocchio-inspired soulslike title, is getting a DLC expansion and a separate sequel. Publisher Neowiz dropped a Director's Letter video, in which game director Ji Won Choi confirmed the plans and revealed two pieces of concept art from the in-development DLC. The first one appears to be a laboratory frozen all over, which could presumably be the location where the human citizens of Krat were experimented on and turned into puppets. There's no labelling on them, so for now, we can simply guess what these images could mean for future content. The second art sees our puppet protagonist strutting along an abandoned, almost ghostly ship, which could indicate some Peter Pan influence.

Currently, there is no release window for the DLC or the sequel, which is expected to bring in characters from The Wizard of Oz, but director Choi dropped details for a set of new updates coming later this month. In case you missed it, Lies of P sold 1 million copies worldwide as of October, prompting the developer to return the favour, starting with a patch that tweaks weapon and handle balance, so players can experiment with more armaments instead of sticking to an overpowered one throughout the run. Whenever FromSoftware drops a new game or any Souls clone makes its way into the wild, conversation about its high difficulty level always flares up. Lies of P has been part of that discussion as well, with several of its bosses being nerfed last month.

A tease for what to expect in the Lies of P DLC

Photo Credit: Neowiz

This time, however, the protagonist Pinocchio will have the Rising Dodge ability unlocked as a default skill, reducing the amount of damage taken when dodging. Some cosmetic updates were also promised, with the merchant Alidoro's costume and wolf mask being made available to all owners of the game, ‘as a token of gratitude.' Furthermore, a new slot is being added to Lies of P's outfit menu, separating facial accessories and headgear, allowing players to pick separate hats and glasses for their character. Previously, these wearables were clubbed under the same slot, providing the option to only pick one of them. Of course, a more detailed description of the weapon balance and other tiny tweaks will be released closer to the November patch launch.

Neowiz also has plans to release the long-requested soundtrack for Lies of P, which would total more than 60 tracks. As development on the DLC has commenced, the studio is looking for new developers to join the team, which is ideal for the unfortunate ones who've been recently getting laid off across the larger video game industry. “Even after the launch, our commitment remains unwavering in providing players with a compelling and unforgettable story,” Choi said in his closing remarks about the future of the game. “I love seeing players speculating and discussing various aspects as they wait for the DLC.”

Lies of P is out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.