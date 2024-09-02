Lego Harry Potter Collection is getting remastered for current-gen consoles. Warner Bros. Games announced that the remastered collection is coming to PS5, Xbox Series S/X and PC (via Steam) on October 8. The remastered collection brings Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7 in a single package, along with two previously released downloadable content (DLC) packs.

Lego Harry Potter Collection Announced for PS5, Xbox Series S/X

The announcement was made as part of the Back to Hogwarts showcase on September 1. The remastered Lego Harry Potter Collection will feature enhanced graphics and 4K resolution.

The remastered compilation is developed by Double Eleven, which previously worked on the collection for its PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch release. The latest release comes with enhanced graphics and gameplay, with support for 60fps, native 4K resolution, haptic feedback, and high-resolution shadow maps.

The remastered collection will be released digitally on PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Steam on October 8.

Warner Bros. confirmed that players who already own the PS4 or Xbox One digital versions of Lego Harry Potter Collection can get the PS5 or Xbox Series S/X digital versions for a discounted price. Additionally, players who already own Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and/or Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7 on Steam will also be eligible for discounts.

Originally developed by TT Games and published by Warner Bros. Games, Lego Harry Potter Collection brings together two games — Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7 — that cover all eight Harry Potter films. Players can relive Harry's journey through Hogwarts, learn spells, solve puzzles, and uncover secrets.

Warner Bros. Games is also gearing up to release Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4 and PS5 on September 3. The game will also be available on PlayStation Plus on the day of launch.