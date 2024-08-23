Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Black Myth: Wukong Launch on Xbox Series S/X Was Reportedly Delayed Over a 'Tech Issue'

Black Myth: Wukong Launch on Xbox Series S/X Was Reportedly Delayed Over a 'Tech Issue'

Black Myth: Wukong released on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) and PS5 on August 20.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 August 2024 16:19 IST
Black Myth: Wukong Launch on Xbox Series S/X Was Reportedly Delayed Over a 'Tech Issue'

Photo Credit: Game Science

Black Myth: Wukong is developed by Chinese studio Game Science

Highlights
  • Black Myth: Wukong has gone past popular titles like Elden Ring on Steam
  • Game Science is working to optimise the game for Xbox
  • Black Myth: Wukong is available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store
Advertisement

Black Myth: Wukong released earlier this week and has since climbed to the top of Steam charts, becoming one of the most played games of all time on the platform. The action-RPG from Chinese developer Game Science is available on PC and PlayStation, but hasn't yet launched on Xbox. While Microsoft has not clarified the reason for the delay, Black Myth: Wukong's launch on Xbox Series S/X has reportedly been pushed back over a “tech issue.”

Black Myth: Wukong on Xbox Series S/X

According to a report by Forbes, The Xbox launch of Black Myth: Wukong hasn't been delayed because of an exclusivity deal between Sony and Game Science. The game has reportedly not arrived on Microsoft's console simultaneously with other platforms because of a “tech issue.”

The report doesn't clarify the technical issue with an Xbox version of the game, but one can gauge it might have something to do with optimising the game for both the higher-end Xbox Series X and the less powerful Xbox Series S.

Earlier this year, Game Science had clarified the reason for the game's delay on Xbox Series S/X in the FAQ section of the game's website. “PC and PS5 users can enjoy the full game starting August 20, 2024. We are currently optimizing the Xbox Series X|S version to meet our quality standards, so it won't release simultaneously with the other platforms,” the developer had said. “We apologize for the delay and aim to minimize the wait for Xbox users. We will announce the release date as soon as it meets our quality standards.”

Black Myth: Wukong is built in Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5 and is a graphically demanding title that could likely face issues with running smoothly on Xbox Series S. The underpowered console has previously acted as a hurdle for games launching on Xbox. Baldur's Gate 3 was released on Xbox Series S/X months after launching on PC and PS5 because developer Larian Studios struggled to make the game's split-screen co-op feature work optimally on Series S. The game eventually released on the platform without the split-screen mode.

Microsoft, as policy, enforces gameplay feature parity between both of its current-generation consoles and the company intends for games to launch on both Xbox Series X and Series S simultaneously.

Black Myth: Wukong arrived on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) and PS5 on August 20. Since launch, it has gone on to become the second most-played game on Steam, behind only PUBG: Battlegrounds, with its all-time peak concurrent player count hitting over 2 million users on Valve's platform.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Black Myth Wukong, Game Science, Microsoft, Xbox, Xbox Series, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PS5, PC, Steam
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Dreame Launches New Range of Robot Vacuum Cleaners in India Starting at Rs. 7,999

Related Stories

Black Myth: Wukong Launch on Xbox Series S/X Was Reportedly Delayed Over a 'Tech Issue'
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Pro May Launch Soon With These Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy A55, A35 Get a Limited Period Discount in India
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, and More
  4. iPhone 16 Series Camera Features, Capture Button Details Leaked
  5. Poco Pad 5G With 12.1-Inch Screen Launched in India: See Price
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Review: Same Same but Different?
  7. Dell XPS 13 (9345) Review: eXtreme Performance System?
  8. Redmi Watch 5 Active Will Be Launched in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Reportedly Working on Bigger Displays That Could Be Used in Dual-Fold, Rollable Smartphones
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Again; Said to Get Micro-Curved Display
  3. Future Apple Vision Pro Models May Come With Lenses That Can Be Tuned for Vision Correction
  4. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Said to Launch Soon; Key Features Including Camera Details Surface Online
  5. Chandrayaan-3 Mission’s Pragyan Rover Finds Evidence of an Ancient Magma Ocean Near Moon’s South Pole
  6. Sony Announces Layer-2 Blockchain ‘Soneium’ in Collaboration with Startale Labs
  7. MIT Engineers Create Miniature Zinc-Air Batteries for Cell-Sized Robots, Revolutionising Autonomous Technology
  8. Black Myth: Wukong Launch on Xbox Series S/X Was Reportedly Delayed Over a 'Tech Issue'
  9. Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 Price in India Discounted for Limited Period, Now Starts at Rs. 25,999
  10. ISRO Chief Says NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams’ Situation a Lesson for Gaganyaan Mission: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »