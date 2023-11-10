Netflix Games, the streamer's game subscription service that comes bundled with a Netflix subscription, has grown over time to include nearly 90 games across different genres. The platform adds new games to the service every month, which can be played on Android phones and tablets, iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Now, Netflix Games is bringing four new titles inspired by popular films and shows on the streaming platform. As part of its ongoing Geeked Week 2023 showcase, Netflix has announced Money Heist, Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold, Chicken Run: Eggstraction, and The Dragon Prince: Xadia — all mobile titles arriving soon for Netflix subscribers.

Money Heist

Based on Netflix's popular crime series Money Heist, this new mobile title focuses on the original heist from the show. A narrative focussed title, Money Heist will let players take on the La Perla Museo de Barcelona heist with the original crew from the series. The game will combine narrative choices that affect the outcome and light puzzles. The trailer for the game shows the crew from the series, with different dialogue options to choose from.

Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold

Based on Netflix's fantasy series Shadow and Bone, this new mobile title takes players back to Grishaverse. Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold is set between Seasons 1 and 2 of the show and seems to be a top-down RPG with a focus on attribute-based dialogue choices.

Chicken Run: Eggstraction

Chicken Run: Eggstraction is a top-down stealth action game from the creators of the Chicken Run film. Inspired by Netflix's upcoming stop motion animated comedy Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the game is coming soon to Netflix Games on mobile devices. Billed as a heist game by its developers — “Grand Theft Auto chickens,” the game came about as an idea during the making of the film, as a means to expand the Chicken Run universe. The game is currently in development and should likely arrive by next year.

The Dragon Prince: Xadia

This new title is based on Netflix's animated fantasy series, The Dragon Prince. A more combat-focussed experience, The Dragon Prince: Xadia is a hack-and-slash looter action-RPG that can be played with friends. You can team up to defeat evil forces in Xadia, with each co-op player controlling a unique hero wielding distinct weapons. The combat and art style resemble Supergiant Games' acclaimed top-down action-RPG Hades. The Dragon Prince: Xadia arrives on the Netflix Games platform on mobiles next year.

A recent report claimed that Netflix was doubling down on its effort to bring more games to its subscribers and is focussed on adding higher quality titles to its roster. The report also said that streamer would reportedly add games based on its hit shows to its Netflix Games platform, with planned mobile game adaptations of Squid Game and Wednesday arriving in the coming months. Back in July, the Netflix Games added The Queen's Gambit Chess, based on its popular The Queen's Gambit series starring Anya Taylor-Joy, to Netflix Games service on both Android and iOS. The streamer is also working on bringing select titles on TV, PCs, and Macs.

