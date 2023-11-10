Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Netflix Announces New Games Based on Money Heist, Shadow and Bone, More at Geeked Week 2023

Netflix Announces New Games Based on Money Heist, Shadow and Bone, More at Geeked Week 2023

A narrative focussed title, Money Heist will let players take on the La Perla Museo de Barcelona heist with the crew from the series.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 November 2023 19:20 IST
Netflix Announces New Games Based on Money Heist, Shadow and Bone, More at Geeked Week 2023

Photo Credit: Netflix

The Dragon Prince: Xadia is a hack-and-slash looter action-RPG

Highlights
  • Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold is set between Seasons 1, 2 of the show
  • Chicken Run: Eggstraction is a top-down stealth action game
  • Netflix Games can be accessed via a Netflix subscription
Advertisement

Netflix Games, the streamer's game subscription service that comes bundled with a Netflix subscription, has grown over time to include nearly 90 games across different genres. The platform adds new games to the service every month, which can be played on Android phones and tablets, iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Now, Netflix Games is bringing four new titles inspired by popular films and shows on the streaming platform. As part of its ongoing Geeked Week 2023 showcase, Netflix has announced Money Heist, Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold, Chicken Run: Eggstraction, and The Dragon Prince: Xadia — all mobile titles arriving soon for Netflix subscribers.

Money Heist

Based on Netflix's popular crime series Money Heist, this new mobile title focuses on the original heist from the show. A narrative focussed title, Money Heist will let players take on the La Perla Museo de Barcelona heist with the original crew from the series. The game will combine narrative choices that affect the outcome and light puzzles. The trailer for the game shows the crew from the series, with different dialogue options to choose from.

Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold

Based on Netflix's fantasy series Shadow and Bone, this new mobile title takes players back to Grishaverse. Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold is set between Seasons 1 and 2 of the show and seems to be a top-down RPG with a focus on attribute-based dialogue choices.

Chicken Run: Eggstraction

Chicken Run: Eggstraction is a top-down stealth action game from the creators of the Chicken Run film. Inspired by Netflix's upcoming stop motion animated comedy Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the game is coming soon to Netflix Games on mobile devices. Billed as a heist game by its developers — “Grand Theft Auto chickens,” the game came about as an idea during the making of the film, as a means to expand the Chicken Run universe. The game is currently in development and should likely arrive by next year.

The Dragon Prince: Xadia

This new title is based on Netflix's animated fantasy series, The Dragon Prince. A more combat-focussed experience, The Dragon Prince: Xadia is a hack-and-slash looter action-RPG that can be played with friends. You can team up to defeat evil forces in Xadia, with each co-op player controlling a unique hero wielding distinct weapons. The combat and art style resemble Supergiant Games' acclaimed top-down action-RPG Hades. The Dragon Prince: Xadia arrives on the Netflix Games platform on mobiles next year.

A recent report claimed that Netflix was doubling down on its effort to bring more games to its subscribers and is focussed on adding higher quality titles to its roster. The report also said that streamer would reportedly add games based on its hit shows to its Netflix Games platform, with planned mobile game adaptations of Squid Game and Wednesday arriving in the coming months. Back in July, the Netflix Games added The Queen's Gambit Chess, based on its popular The Queen's Gambit series starring Anya Taylor-Joy, to Netflix Games service on both Android and iOS. The streamer is also working on bringing select titles on TV, PCs, and Macs.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix Games, Netflix, Money Heist, Shadow and Bone, Geeked Week 2023
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Design Renders Surface Online; Hints at Imminent Launch

Related Stories

Netflix Announces New Games Based on Money Heist, Shadow and Bone, More at Geeked Week 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 11 Series, Honor 100 Series Could Launch on This Date
  2. iPhone SE 4 Will Reportedly Feature an Upgraded Design Based on This iPhone
  3. Here’s How Much It Costs Apple to Make the iPhone 15 Pro Max
  4. Realme GT Neo 6 Leak Allegedly Reveals Pricing and Chipset
  5. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Review: Action-Packed
  6. Honor X50i+ With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched: Check Price
  7. Infinix Smart 8 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  8. GTA 6 Trailer Is Coming in Early December, Rockstar Confirms
  9. Dell Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop Launched in India: See Price
  10. Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 2 Now Available for Nothing Phone 2 Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Announces New Games Based on Money Heist, Shadow and Bone, More at Geeked Week 2023
  2. Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 144Hz LCD Display
  3. Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Design Renders Surface Online; Hints at Imminent Launch
  4. Facebook and Instagram Introduce Support for Seamless Shopping via Amazon: How it Works
  5. Oppo Reno 11 Series, Honor 100 Series Could Launch on November 23
  6. Honor X50i+ With 108-Megapixel Camera, 35W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Amazon Plans to Replace Android-Based Fire OS With New Operating System on Fire TVs, Other Devices: Report
  8. iPhone SE 4 to Feature Single Rear Camera, Sport Upgraded Design Based on iPhone 14 Chassis: Report
  9. Infinix Smart 8 With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung, Huawei to Release Affordable Foldable Smartphones Next Year: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »