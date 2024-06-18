Netflix added Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to its game subscription service in December. Now, the rebooted trilogy of classic GTA titles from Rockstar Games has reportedly crossed 30 million downloads on Netflix Games. The trilogy, which bundles together the remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, is available to all Netflix subscribers on iOS and Android.

According to data compiled by mobilegamer.biz, GTA: San Andreas leads the pack with 20.5 million downloads to date, GTA: Vice City comes in second with 6.5 million downloads, and GTA 3 has been installed 3.3 million times for a combined 30.3 million downloads on Netflix Games service across iOS and Android. The numbers make the remastered trilogy “by far the biggest game series released” on the streamer's game subscription service, the report said.

The report also detailed the share of downloads on iOS and Android devices. The three games have been downloaded a combined 23.1 million times on Apple devices, while the share of downloads from Google Play Store came in at about 7.2 million.

A sizable portion of these downloads came from India, with eight percent of San Andreas, 18 percent of Vice City and 12 percent of all GTA 3 installs coming from the country.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was first released November 11, 2021, for PC and consoles. All three games were remastered to receive visual, gameplay and quality of life improvements.

The trilogy pack arrived on Netflix Games service on December 14, 2023, and is available to Netflix subscribers at no additional cost via App Store, Google Play, and within the Netflix app.

Netflix Games now boasts a growing catalogue of over 80 mobile games across genres and added acclaimed new mobile titles like Laya's Horizon and Oxenfree II: Lost Signals last year.

