Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Hades Is Coming to Netflix Games on iOS on March 19, Pre Registrations Open Now

Hades Is Coming to Netflix Games on iOS on March 19, Pre-Registrations Open Now

Hades will join the Netflix Games library exclusively on iOS, with no Android port planned.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 March 2024 11:26 IST
Hades Is Coming to Netflix Games on iOS on March 19, Pre-Registrations Open Now

Photo Credit: Supergiant Games

Hades was first confirmed for mobile as part of Netflix Games in November last year

Highlights
  • Supergiant do not plant to port Hades to Android
  • Hades will be free to play on iOS for Netflix subscribers
  • The roguelike title won Best Action Game at The Game Awards 2022
Advertisement

Hades, the acclaimed roguelike from Supergiant Games, is coming to iOS as part of Netflix Games on March 19. The streaming giant confirmed the release date on Apple's mobile platform Tuesday, with pre-registrations open for the action title. Hades was first released on the Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac in 2020 and launched on PlayStation and Xbox platforms a year later. All Netflix subscribers will be able to access the game for free on iOS devices.

Netflix confirmed the iOS release date for Hades on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday, alongside a trailer confirming pre-registrations for the game. All Netflix Games titles have traditionally been released on both iOS and Android mobile platforms, but Hades will join the Netflix Games library exclusively on iOS. Developers Supergiant do not plant to port it to Android.

Hades was first confirmed for mobile as part of Netflix Games in November last year, alongside indie darlings Braid and Death's Door. The roguelike dungeon crawler puts players in the shoes of Zagreus, the moody son of Hades, the lord of the Underworld, as he attempts to escape hell and reach Mount Olympus. Over multiple runs, players discover the stories and secrets of the denizens of the Underworld.

Hades was released to immense critical acclaim and was nominated for the Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2020, eventually winning Best Action Game and Best Indie Game honours.

Supergiant Games are currently working on a sequel, with Hades II confirmed at The Game Awards 2022. While there's no concrete release date yet, Supergiant said late last year that Hades II would launch in Early Access in the second quarter of 2024 on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Netflix Games, which has over 80 games in its library — all free to play on mobile for its subscribers, has been pushing to bring major titles under its umbrella, in addition to a range of smaller and indie games already available on the platform. The subscription service added Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to Android and iOS platforms in December, bringing beloved GTA games to its portfolio.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Hades, Netflix Games, iOS, Apple, Supergiant Games, Hades 2
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
iOS 17.4 Released With New Emoji, Support for Third-Party App Stores in the EU, More
CBDC Not Widely Recognised in Japan Despite Ongoing Trials, R&D Efforts: Details

Related Stories

Hades Is Coming to Netflix Games on iOS on March 19, Pre-Registrations Open Now
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a Review: Something New
  2. CMF Neckband Pro, CMF Buds Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Nothing Phone 2a With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC Goes Official in India
  4. Xiaomi 14 Series Teased to Launch in India Ahead of March 7 Event
  5. These Samsung Galaxy A Series Models May Launch in India on March 11
  6. iQoo Z9 5G Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of March 12 Launch
  7. Chakshu Portal Launched by the Government to Curb Cyber Fraud
  8. Google Rolls Out Pixel Feature Drop Alongside March Security Update
  9. iOS 17.4 Now Available With Third-Party App Stores in the EU, More
#Latest Stories
  1. CBDC Not Widely Recognised in Japan Despite Ongoing Trials, R&D Efforts: Details
  2. ChatGPT Gets New Accessibility Feature, Can Now Read Its Responses Aloud to Users
  3. Hades Is Coming to Netflix Games on iOS on March 19, Pre-Registrations Open Now
  4. iOS 17.4 Released With New Emoji, Support for Third-Party App Stores in the EU, More
  5. [Update] Instagram Down for Several Users Globally; Facebook Users Also Report Outage
  6. CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds Launched by Nothing Sub-Brand in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme GT Neo 6 Series Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoCs
  8. Google Maps is Reportedly Testing Entrance and Exit Icons on Large Buildings
  9. BRICS Nations Plan to Create Payment Network Backed by Digital Currencies in Quest of De-Dollarisation: Report
  10. Wix Launches AI-Powered Website Builder That Can Create Websites Using Simple Text Prompts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »