Hades, the acclaimed roguelike from Supergiant Games, is coming to iOS as part of Netflix Games on March 19. The streaming giant confirmed the release date on Apple's mobile platform Tuesday, with pre-registrations open for the action title. Hades was first released on the Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac in 2020 and launched on PlayStation and Xbox platforms a year later. All Netflix subscribers will be able to access the game for free on iOS devices.

Netflix confirmed the iOS release date for Hades on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday, alongside a trailer confirming pre-registrations for the game. All Netflix Games titles have traditionally been released on both iOS and Android mobile platforms, but Hades will join the Netflix Games library exclusively on iOS. Developers Supergiant do not plant to port it to Android.

Raise some hell! 💀🔥 Hades on iOS is coming to Netflix Games on March 19!



Pre-register now: https://t.co/kOQPQAQe3x pic.twitter.com/Yw6IM1atLF — Netflix (@netflix) March 5, 2024

Hades was first confirmed for mobile as part of Netflix Games in November last year, alongside indie darlings Braid and Death's Door. The roguelike dungeon crawler puts players in the shoes of Zagreus, the moody son of Hades, the lord of the Underworld, as he attempts to escape hell and reach Mount Olympus. Over multiple runs, players discover the stories and secrets of the denizens of the Underworld.

Hades was released to immense critical acclaim and was nominated for the Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2020, eventually winning Best Action Game and Best Indie Game honours.

Supergiant Games are currently working on a sequel, with Hades II confirmed at The Game Awards 2022. While there's no concrete release date yet, Supergiant said late last year that Hades II would launch in Early Access in the second quarter of 2024 on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Netflix Games, which has over 80 games in its library — all free to play on mobile for its subscribers, has been pushing to bring major titles under its umbrella, in addition to a range of smaller and indie games already available on the platform. The subscription service added Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to Android and iOS platforms in December, bringing beloved GTA games to its portfolio.

