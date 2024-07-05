Technology News

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur Season 3, Srikanth, Space Cadet and More

Bridgerton Season 3 was the most watched [English] web series on Netflix globally last week, with 6.6 million views

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 July 2024 16:59 IST
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur Season 3, Srikanth, Space Cadet and More

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Ali Fazal has given a stellar performance as Guddu Bhaiya in Mirzapur Season 3

Highlights
  • Despicable Me 4 and Kill have been released theatrically
  • The sixth episode for The Boys Season 4 is now available to stream
  • Big Boss OTT Season 3 is available to stream 24x7 on JioCinema
Advertisement

After a long gap of four years, Prime Video's blood-soaked original Mirzapur is back! The show stars the likes of Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, and Ali Fazal. In this season, Tripathi's iconic character of mobster Kaleen Bhaiya takes a backseat, and Faisal's Guddu Bhaiya shines despite new threats and contenders for the reign. Although the season is a slight upgrade from a sluggish second season, the engaging core of the original season is sporadic this time and keeps ebbing and flowing.

If Mirzapur gets you into the mood of streaming something from the hinterlands, you can also go for Paatal Lok and Tandav on Prime Video, Sacred Games and Delhi Crime on Netflix. Or of course, Gangs of Wasseypur!

There is also Lakhay Lalwani's Kill, releasing in theatres this week, which'll give you hearty doses of high-octane action sequences.

Among the post-theatrical releases, we have Rajkummar Rao's inspiring biopic Srikath on Netflix, in which he is playing the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The film goes on to pan across his days from an unknown disabled person to one of India's biggest industrialists and philanthropists.

Those looking for a heartwarming pick, go for Netflix's latest anime, The Imaginary, which will take you to the colorful world of imaginary friends that we forget. They have an entire land with dedicated jobs.

Documentary lovers could delve into the rather bizarre story of a Dutch scammer who was accused of traveling the world deceiving mothers into having their babies on a mass scale.

Top OTT Releases This Week

With that, here are the biggest OTT releases this week, which will keep you hooked. You can also look for something on our Entertainment Hub, where we have curated a special list of all the latest and upcoming releases theatrically as well as from all major streaming platforms.

Mirzapur Season 3

When: Now Streaming Where: Prime Video

Mirzapur follows the story of Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), a mighty gangster who runs an illegal gun and opium business in Mirzapur under the pretext of a carpet business.

In the previous two seasons, we saw how the two newly recruited thugs in his business -- Guddu Bhaiya (Ali Faizal) and Bablu Bhaiya (Vikrant Massey) – grew his empire exponentially, making the kingpin's son Munna (Divyenndu) insecure. As the latter kills his pregnant wife (Shriya Pilgaonkar) and Bablu, Guddu takes revenge. He attacks the father-son duo with the help of his sister–in–law (Shweta Tripathi).

As we enter the third season, Munna is dead, and Kaleen Bhaiya has turned into a grieving father who is no longer interested in taking back his empire; plus, he is hiding. A new threat emerges in front of Guddu in the form of Sharad (Anjum Sharma), who has long awaited the chance to tighten his claws onto the throne. As he strikes back at Guddu with the support of “baithak,” an organized group of such henchmen, the scuffle for Mirzapure continues.

Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, and Rasika Duggal are seen in prominent roles.

Srikanth

When: Now Streaming Where: Netflix

Srikanth follows the inspiring story of Srikant Bolla, a prominent visually-impaired Indian industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries, which employs several unskilled and differently-abled individuals. Bolla was also the first international visually impaired student in Management Science at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Rajkummar Rao has essayed the role of the stalwart. Tushar Hiranandani directs. Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit have served as screenplay writers.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Where: Netflix When: Now Streaming

Eddie Murphy plays a detective in this action comedy. As his daughter's life gets threatened, he teams up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals, Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton), to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy. Expect lots of laughter and drama.

The Imaginary

When: Now Streaming Where: Netflix

This heart-warming anime movie from Japan is a compelling tale of love, loss, and the healing power of imagination. It follows the story of Rudger, the imaginary companion of a young girl called Amanda. When one day Rudgers finds himself in the Town of Imaginaries, where forgotten "Imaginaries" live and find work, he realises that his old friend has forgotten all about him. A new mysterious threat adds to his voe. Yoshiyuki Momose directs.

Space Cadet

When: Now Streaming Where: Prime Video

Rex (Emma Roberts) is like any other Florida party girl who wants to go to outer space someday. In a desperate attempt – which she never expected to succeed – Rex sends doctrine documents to NASA for a space program and miraculously gets in. Will she get through her training and into the cosmos — with the help of her wits, moxie, and determination — before her cover gets blown?

Mirzapur Season 3

Mirzapur Season 3

  • Release Date 5 July 2024
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Verma, Harshita Gaur, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang
  • Director
    Gurmmeet Singh, Anand Iyer
  • Producer
    Gurmmeet Singh, Kassim Jagmagia, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar
Srikanth

Srikanth

  • Release Date 10 May 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Biography
  • Cast
    Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika, Sharad Kelkar, Ravi Singh
  • Director
    Tushar Hiranandani
  • Producer
    Tushar Hiranandani, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Parmar
The Imaginary

The Imaginary

  • Release Date 5 July 2024
  • Language Japanese
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Drama
  • Cast
    Kokoro Terada, Rio Suzuki, Sakura Ando, Riisa Naka, Takayuki Yamada, Atsuko Takahata, Issey Ogata
  • Director
    Yoshiyuki Momose
  • Producer
    Yoshiaki Nishimura
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

  • Release Date 3 July 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Comedy, Crime
  • Cast
    Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judge Reinhold, Kevin Bacon, John Ashton, Bronson Pinchot, Paul Reiser, Taylour Paige, James Preston Rogers, Patricia Belcher
  • Director
    Mark Molloy
  • Producer
    Jerry Bruckheimer, Eddie Murphy, Chad Oman
Space Cadet

Space Cadet

  • Release Date 4 July 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Emma Roberts, Tom Hopper, Poppy Liu, Gabrielle Union, Kuhoo Verma, Desi Lydic, Sebastián Yatra, Sam Robards, Dave Foley, Yasha Jackson
  • Director
    Liz W. Garcia
  • Producer
    Jon Berg, Greg Silverman
Bridgerton Season 3

Bridgerton Season 3

  • Release Date 16 May 2024
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Ben Miller, Luke Newton, Regé-Jean Page, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Julie Andrews, Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch, Rupert Young
  • Producer
    Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Chris Van Dusen, Julie Anne Robinson, Sarada McDermott, Holden Chang, Sarah Dollard
The Boys Season 4

The Boys Season 4

  • Release Date 13 June 2024
  • Genre Action, Comedy, Crime
  • Cast
    Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell
  • Director
    Philip Sgriccia, Frederick E.O. Toye, Eric Kripke, Catriona McKenzie, Shana Stein
  • Producer
    Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, jason Netter
Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

  • Release Date 21 June 2024
  • Genre Reality
  • Cast
    Anil Kapoor, Luv Kataria, Deepak Chaurasia, Munisha Khatwani, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Chandrika Gera Dixit, Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Ranvir Shorey, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Naezy, Neeraj Goyat, Giovanni DelBiondo
Paatal Lok Season 1

Paatal Lok Season 1

  • Release Date 15 May 2020
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Jagjeet Sadhu, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Asif Khan, Bodhisattva Sharma, Mairembam Ronaldo Singh
  • Director
    Avinash Arun, Prosit Roy
  • Producer
    Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Ssharma, Sudip Sharma
Sacred Games Season 1
Read Review

Sacred Games Season 1

  • Release Date 5 July 2018
  • Genre Crime
  • Cast
    Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neeraj Kabi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Luke Kenny, Aamir Bashir, Shalini Vatsa, Jatin Sarna, Radhika Apte, Chittaranjan Tripathy, Pankaj Tripathi, Jitendra Joshi, Kubbra Sait, Rajshri Deshpande, Surveen Chawla,
  • Director
    Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Neeraj Ghaywan
  • Producer
    Sandeep Sharma, Kelly Luegenbiehl, Erik Barmack, Vikramaditya Motwane
Delhi Crime Season 1
Read Review

Delhi Crime Season 1

  • Release Date 22 March 2019
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang
  • Director
    Richie Mehta
  • Producer
    Sidney Kimmel, Brian Kornreich, Aaron Kaplan, Jeff Sagansky, Florence Sloan, Apoorva Bakshi, Pooja Kohli, Sanjay Bachani, John Penotti, Kilian Kerwin, Michael Hogan
Tandav Season 1

Tandav Season 1

  • Release Date 15 January 2021
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Dino Morea, Anup Soni
  • Director
    Ali Abbas Zafar
  • Producer
    Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Kishan Mehra
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, weekly ott release, Movie recommendations, Web Series Recommendations, Netflix, Prime video, Anime, documentary, Rajkummar Rao, Srikanth, Srikanth Bolla, Visually impaired, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali fazal, Mirzapur, mirzapur season 3, Uttar Pradesh, space cadet, rasika duggal, Tandav, Sacred Games, lakshay lalwani, kill, Divyenndu, vikrant massey, Eddie Murphy, post theatrical release, movies, Netflix Top 10, bridgerton season 3, emma roberts, NASA, shweta tripathi
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi writes about entertainment for Gadgets360. Over the years, she has covered many beats including travel, culture, science, lifestyle, cinema, fashion, technology, and food. When not panicking about work deadlines, Vaibhavi can be found looking for new places to explore, cuisines to try, and poems to read. Vaibhavi is available as @MisVaibhavi on Twitter and on email at vaibhavim@ndtv.com. More
Lava Blaze X 5G Price Range Leaked Ahead of India Launch; Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC
Moshi AI Chatbot With Real-Time Voice Features Launched by Kyutai Labs as GPT-4o Rival

Related Stories

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur Season 3, Srikanth, Space Cadet and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 at an Effective Price of Rs. 34,900 During Monsoon Fest Sale
  2. OnePlus Pad 2 Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch in India
  3. Amazon Prime Day: Galaxy M35, iQoo Z9 Lite and More New Phones to Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Key Specifications Leaked Again Ahead of Launch
  5. HMD View Design, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 at an Effective Price of Rs. 34,900 With Exchange Offer During Monsoon Fest Sale
  2. Samsung Galaxy M35, iQoo Z9 Lite, Honor 200, and More New Smartphones to Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day 2024
  3. OnePlus Pad 2 Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 9,510mAh Battery
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Next Week's Unpacked Event
  5. HMD View Design Leaked; Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
  6. Moshi AI Chatbot With Real-Time Voice Features Launched by Kyutai Labs as GPT-4o Rival
  7. Lava Blaze X 5G Price Range Leaked Ahead of India Launch; Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7 Battery, Connectivity Specifications Surface on Certification Website
  9. Xiaomi 15 Pro Tipped to Feature 5,400mAh Battery; Fast Charging Details Surface Online
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Leaked Images Show LED Strips on Stem; Buds 3 Retail Box Surfaces Ahead of Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »