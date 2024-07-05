After a long gap of four years, Prime Video's blood-soaked original Mirzapur is back! The show stars the likes of Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, and Ali Fazal. In this season, Tripathi's iconic character of mobster Kaleen Bhaiya takes a backseat, and Faisal's Guddu Bhaiya shines despite new threats and contenders for the reign. Although the season is a slight upgrade from a sluggish second season, the engaging core of the original season is sporadic this time and keeps ebbing and flowing.

If Mirzapur gets you into the mood of streaming something from the hinterlands, you can also go for Paatal Lok and Tandav on Prime Video, Sacred Games and Delhi Crime on Netflix. Or of course, Gangs of Wasseypur!

There is also Lakhay Lalwani's Kill, releasing in theatres this week, which'll give you hearty doses of high-octane action sequences.

Among the post-theatrical releases, we have Rajkummar Rao's inspiring biopic Srikath on Netflix, in which he is playing the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The film goes on to pan across his days from an unknown disabled person to one of India's biggest industrialists and philanthropists.

Those looking for a heartwarming pick, go for Netflix's latest anime, The Imaginary, which will take you to the colorful world of imaginary friends that we forget. They have an entire land with dedicated jobs.

Documentary lovers could delve into the rather bizarre story of a Dutch scammer who was accused of traveling the world deceiving mothers into having their babies on a mass scale.

Top OTT Releases This Week

With that, here are the biggest OTT releases this week, which will keep you hooked.

Mirzapur Season 3

When: Now Streaming Where: Prime Video

Mirzapur follows the story of Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), a mighty gangster who runs an illegal gun and opium business in Mirzapur under the pretext of a carpet business.

In the previous two seasons, we saw how the two newly recruited thugs in his business -- Guddu Bhaiya (Ali Faizal) and Bablu Bhaiya (Vikrant Massey) – grew his empire exponentially, making the kingpin's son Munna (Divyenndu) insecure. As the latter kills his pregnant wife (Shriya Pilgaonkar) and Bablu, Guddu takes revenge. He attacks the father-son duo with the help of his sister–in–law (Shweta Tripathi).

As we enter the third season, Munna is dead, and Kaleen Bhaiya has turned into a grieving father who is no longer interested in taking back his empire; plus, he is hiding. A new threat emerges in front of Guddu in the form of Sharad (Anjum Sharma), who has long awaited the chance to tighten his claws onto the throne. As he strikes back at Guddu with the support of “baithak,” an organized group of such henchmen, the scuffle for Mirzapure continues.

Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, and Rasika Duggal are seen in prominent roles.

Srikanth

When: Now Streaming Where: Netflix

Srikanth follows the inspiring story of Srikant Bolla, a prominent visually-impaired Indian industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries, which employs several unskilled and differently-abled individuals. Bolla was also the first international visually impaired student in Management Science at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Rajkummar Rao has essayed the role of the stalwart. Tushar Hiranandani directs. Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit have served as screenplay writers.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Where: Netflix When: Now Streaming

Eddie Murphy plays a detective in this action comedy. As his daughter's life gets threatened, he teams up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals, Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton), to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy. Expect lots of laughter and drama.

The Imaginary

When: Now Streaming Where: Netflix

This heart-warming anime movie from Japan is a compelling tale of love, loss, and the healing power of imagination. It follows the story of Rudger, the imaginary companion of a young girl called Amanda. When one day Rudgers finds himself in the Town of Imaginaries, where forgotten "Imaginaries" live and find work, he realises that his old friend has forgotten all about him. A new mysterious threat adds to his voe. Yoshiyuki Momose directs.

Space Cadet

When: Now Streaming Where: Prime Video

Rex (Emma Roberts) is like any other Florida party girl who wants to go to outer space someday. In a desperate attempt – which she never expected to succeed – Rex sends doctrine documents to NASA for a space program and miraculously gets in. Will she get through her training and into the cosmos — with the help of her wits, moxie, and determination — before her cover gets blown?