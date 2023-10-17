Technology News
  Netflix in Talks to Bring a New Grand Theft Auto Title to Its Games Service: Report

Netflix in Talks to Bring a New Grand Theft Auto Title to Its Games Service: Report

No, it’s not Grand Theft Auto 6.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 October 2023 15:23 IST
Netflix in Talks to Bring a New Grand Theft Auto Title to Its Games Service: Report

Photo Credit: Netflix

Netfix Games added Nailed It! Baking Bash and Spiritfarer to its library in October

Highlights
  • A new GTA title on Netflix Games is likely to be a mobile release
  • Netflix Games is expanding to game streaming on TVs and PCs
  • Netflix has also launched a game controller app on iOS
Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games' long-awaited sequel to 2013's Grand Theft Auto 5, has left gamers parched, with no official announcement about its release from the developers. If you've been waiting for the next GTA title, however, there might be good news for you. It's not GTA 6, but a new report claims that streaming giant Netflix is looking to add a Grand Theft Auto title to its games portfolio. There are no details on the game itself or its launch date, but a GTA release on the Netflix Games platform would likely be a mobile title.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Netflix is planning to license the lucrative GTA franchise for a future release on its Netflix Games service. The report mentions that the streamer has held discussions with Rockstar parent Take-Two Interactive over plans to release a GTA title for its catalogue via a licensing deal. No details about the deal or the type of game planned for release are available just yet.

An active Netflix subscription grants you access to its Netflix Games service, a growing catalogue of games available to play on mobile and tablets. The streamer has recently also started testing its games on more devices. A new GTA title on Netflix Games would thus likely be a mobile title. It's worth noting that mobile versions of mainline GTA titles already exist on both Android and iOS. Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas are available to download as part of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy bundle on Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store. GTA: Chinatown Wars, a handheld title originally released on the Nintendo DS and the PlayStation Portable, is also available on both mobile platforms.

The WSJ report claims that Netflix is doubling down on its effort to bring more games to its subscribers and is focussed on adding higher quality titles to its roster, which can be played on TVs and PCs via game streaming. The streamer will reportedly also add games based on its hit shows, with Squid Game and Wednesday mobile games arriving in the coming months. Back in July, the company added The Queen's Gambit Chess, based on its popular The Queen's Gambit series starring Anya Taylor-Joy, to Netflix Games service on both Android and iOS.

Meanwhile, in August, Netflix announced that select subscribers in the US and Canada would be able to cloud stream a section of games from its portfolio on their TVs. Tests for game streaming on PC and Mac have also begun, with two games — Night School Studios' Oxenfree and Molehew's Mining Adventure — included in the testing period. Netflix subscribers will be able to use their phone as a controller, with a dedicated Netflix Game Controller app available to download on the App Store.

Netflix added two games to its library in October, bringing Paladin Studios' Nailed It! Baking Bash and Thunder Lotus Games' Spiritfarer to the service. Nailed It! is an arcade cooking game in the vein of Overcooked, while Spiritfarer is an adventure platformer with shipbuilding at its core.

While there's no release timeline for the GTA title coming to Netflix, a GTA 6 announcement is perhaps even further away. Rockstar is hard on work on the next mainline GTA title, which we know will be set in Miami's Vice City and will feature two playable protagonists, Lucia and Jason.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GTA, GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto, GTA 5, Netflix, Netflix Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Oppo Find N3 Design Revealed in Official Renders Ahead of October 19 Launch

Netflix in Talks to Bring a New Grand Theft Auto Title to Its Games Service: Report
