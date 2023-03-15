PUBG publisher Krafton has launched its new mobile game in India. Road to Valor: Empires, now available to download on Android and iOS, is a real-time PvP strategy game where players assemble armies of mythical guardians and troops and head into battle across villages and terrains, in a top-down view. The title is a successor to developer Dreamotion's Road to Valor: World War II and has amassed 2.5 lakh pre-registrations since it opened on February 23. RTV: Empires has received Indian localisation, starting with complete Hindi language support and some region-specific content.

This version of Road to Valor: Empires allows players to create custom multi-player rooms to host games, spectate, and compete with others online. A Krafton press release notes that support for other Indian languages will be enabled soon and that the game offers a starter pack with rewards starting at Rs. 29. It's a bit like Clash Royale, where players conjure a strategy and lead their troops to break down all three of the opponent's towers. You can rain arrows, slingshot boulders, send out shielded soldiers to combat incoming hordes, and more. There also appears to be a levelling system, though it is unclear if online matchmaking depends entirely on that. Players can pick between characters from different mythologies, ranging from the Greek Athena to the Asgardian ruler Odin, to name a couple. Krafton also promises regular post-launch content for Road to Valor: Empires, including new characters, civilisations, in-game events, and “esports tournaments.”

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Road to Valor: Empires, our latest game designed exclusively for the Indian market. With locally relevant content and regular updates, we aim to deliver an immersive gaming experience that resonates with the diverse cultures and preferences of Indian gamers,” Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton India, said in a press release. “Road to Valor: Empires is a reflection of Krafton's continued commitment to provide high-quality and engaging gaming experiences to the Indian market. We hope our users enjoy the game as much we enjoyed creating it as they delve into the world of mythological characters and historical civilisations.”

Krafton's last major release was The Callisto Protocol in December, which opened to generally mixed reception, with the PC version receiving flak due to poor performance and optimisation issues. Developer Striking Distance Studios just released the Contagion Bundle DLC for it, which brings 14 new death animations for protagonist Jacob Lee, a Watchtower skin collection, and a ‘Contagion Mode' which makes the bloodthirsty biophages stronger, limits resources, and resets chapter progress each time you die. The DLC is available to purchase as an add-on to the main game, and it's also included in the Season Pass.

Road to Valor: Empires is now available for free download on Android and iOS.

