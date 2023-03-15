Technology News

Krafton Launches Road to Valor: Empires in India Across Android and iOS

Road to Valor: Empires has amassed 2.5 lakh pre-registrations since it went live on February 23.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 March 2023 18:02 IST
Krafton Launches Road to Valor: Empires in India Across Android and iOS

Photo Credit: Krafton

Road to Valor: Empires

Highlights
  • Road to Valor: Empires is a real-time PvP strategy game
  • The Indian version includes Hindi language support, exclusive rewards
  • Players can create custom multi-player rooms to host and spectate games

PUBG publisher Krafton has launched its new mobile game in India. Road to Valor: Empires, now available to download on Android and iOS, is a real-time PvP strategy game where players assemble armies of mythical guardians and troops and head into battle across villages and terrains, in a top-down view. The title is a successor to developer Dreamotion's Road to Valor: World War II and has amassed 2.5 lakh pre-registrations since it opened on February 23. RTV: Empires has received Indian localisation, starting with complete Hindi language support and some region-specific content.

This version of Road to Valor: Empires allows players to create custom multi-player rooms to host games, spectate, and compete with others online. A Krafton press release notes that support for other Indian languages will be enabled soon and that the game offers a starter pack with rewards starting at Rs. 29. It's a bit like Clash Royale, where players conjure a strategy and lead their troops to break down all three of the opponent's towers. You can rain arrows, slingshot boulders, send out shielded soldiers to combat incoming hordes, and more. There also appears to be a levelling system, though it is unclear if online matchmaking depends entirely on that. Players can pick between characters from different mythologies, ranging from the Greek Athena to the Asgardian ruler Odin, to name a couple. Krafton also promises regular post-launch content for Road to Valor: Empires, including new characters, civilisations, in-game events, and “esports tournaments.”

Beyond PUBG: Krafton Dreams of Ascending the World Stage

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Road to Valor: Empires, our latest game designed exclusively for the Indian market. With locally relevant content and regular updates, we aim to deliver an immersive gaming experience that resonates with the diverse cultures and preferences of Indian gamers,” Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton India, said in a press release. “Road to Valor: Empires is a reflection of Krafton's continued commitment to provide high-quality and engaging gaming experiences to the Indian market. We hope our users enjoy the game as much we enjoyed creating it as they delve into the world of mythological characters and historical civilisations.”

Krafton's last major release was The Callisto Protocol in December, which opened to generally mixed reception, with the PC version receiving flak due to poor performance and optimisation issues. Developer Striking Distance Studios just released the Contagion Bundle DLC for it, which brings 14 new death animations for protagonist Jacob Lee, a Watchtower skin collection, and a ‘Contagion Mode' which makes the bloodthirsty biophages stronger, limits resources, and resets chapter progress each time you die. The DLC is available to purchase as an add-on to the main game, and it's also included in the Season Pass.

Road to Valor: Empires is now available for free download on Android and iOS.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: road to valor empires, road to valor empires krafton, road to valor empires release date, road to valor empires launched, road to valor empires download, road to valor empires india, road to valor empires hindi language, krafton, android, ios, rtv empires
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Apple Partner Foxconn to Ramp Up Investment Outside China as Consumer Electronics Demand Dips
Nothing Ear 2 Confirmed to Get IP54 Rating, Support for LHDC 5.0; Price, More Specifications Tipped
Krafton Launches Road to Valor: Empires in India Across Android and iOS
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Launched at This Price: All Details
  2. Why Samsung Is Facing a New Controversy Around Its Space Zoom Moon Photos
  3. Netflix Announces Yo Yo Honey Singh Documentary Film
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra Enterprise Edition Launched: What's New
  5. Infinix 260W Wired, 110W Wireless Fast Chargers Launched: Details
  6. Nokia C99 Specifications and Price Surface Online, May Launch in Q3 2023
  7. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A43 5G Spotted on Retailer Site: See Prices
  8. Here’s When Amazon’s Satellite Broadband Internet Service Will Launch
  9. Oppo Find N2 Flip With 6.8-Inch AMOLED Screen Debuts in India: See Price
  10. Reliance Jio Launches 5G Services in 34 More Cities in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F14 Renders Suggest Dual Rear Cameras, Colour Options
  2. Nothing Ear 2 Confirmed to Get IP54 Rating, Support for LHDC 5.0; Price, More Specifications Tipped
  3. Krafton Launches Road to Valor: Empires in India Across Android and iOS
  4. Apple Partner Foxconn to Ramp Up Investment Outside China as Consumer Electronics Demand Dips
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Gets Nothing OS 1.5.3 Update With Ear 2 Support, Better Memory Utilisation
  6. Reliance Jio Launches 5G Services in 34 More Cities in India, Overall Coverage Reaches 365 Cities
  7. India’s SVC Bank Clarifies Its Business is Safe as Some Confuse it With Collapsed SVB
  8. Am I Next Starring Anushka Sen to Stream March 17 on Zee5
  9. Pixel 8 Renders Leak Online, Hint at Smaller Display With Rounded Corners: All Details
  10. Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Set to Reunite for Apple TV+ Comedy Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.