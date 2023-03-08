Technology News
Overwatch 2’s One-Punch Man Collaboration Is Now Live: Doomfist Fashioned After Saitama, More Details

A Mumen Rider skin for Soldier: 76 can be unlocked by completing exclusive challenges during the event period.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Jamshed Avari | Updated: 8 March 2023 21:16 IST
Photo Credit: Blizzard Entertainment

The complete One-Punch Man Mega bundle costs 4,400 Overwatch Coins

Highlights
  • The limited-time event is scheduled to run until April 6
  • Kiriko’s skin is based on the tornado-bending Tatsumaki
  • Genji’s Genos skin bundle costs 1,900 Overwatch Coins

Overwatch 2's collaboration event with the uber-popular anime One-Punch Man is now live. Marking the first IP crossover for Blizzard's team-based shooter, the update ushers in a new set of skins and other cosmetic items inspired by the anime. The event is scheduled to last for a month until April 6, during which time players can complete in-game challenges to unlock rewards, including a free Legendary status Mumen Rider Soldier: 76 skin. Other skins will need to be purchased from the in-game shop using Overwatch Coins.

The four heroes headlining the Overwatch 2 x One-Punch Man collab have the same movesets as usual, but appear as if they are cosplaying characters from the anime. “As massive fans of anime and One-Punch Man, we're beyond thrilled to bring this new collaboration to our players around the world. The Overwatch universe is an optimistic vision of near-future Earth, so why wouldn't Doomfist cosplay Saitama?”, Mike Ybarra, president, Blizzard Entertainment, said in a prepared statement. The gauntlet-wielding Doomfist is the ideal choice to represent Saitama, who is known for his devastatingly powerful punches. Both characters are bald too.

For 2,500 Overwatch Coins, players can unlock the Doomfist-Saitama bundle, which includes the skin, a ‘Saitama Punch' highlight intro, an exclusive name card, the ‘Training Regiment' emote, and a “One Hundred Push-Ups…” quote voice line. The new healing ninja Kiriko is next on the list, fashioned after Tatsumaki, the tornado-bending professional hero. Her bundle costs 2,100 Overwatch Coins, and simply includes a victory pose and a name card in addition to the skin. The lowest priced bundle is Genos Genji, the cybernetic disciple of Saitama, costing 1,900 Overwatch Coins and granting only a skin and a name card.

Another option is to buy the One-Punch Man Mega bundle, which includes all the aforementioned items for 4,400 units of in-game currency — 2,100 less than it would cost to buy them individually. Coins can be purchased directly from the in-game store — costing $19.99 (about Rs. 1,637) for 2,000 units. Alternatively, they can be earned in smaller quantities by completing weekly challenges.

As stated before, the fourth skin based on Mumen Rider's appearance can be unlocked by completing exclusive challenges, as one of six different rewards. Players have an entire month to rack up 24 complete matches, regardless of what game mode they choose to play — Arcade, Competitive, or Casual modes — and eventually unlock the special skin for Soldier: 76. Here's a breakdown of the rewards you'll get upon completing each milestone:

  • 4 games played — Saitama's Fist Weapon Charm
  • 8 games played — Mumen Rider Name Card
  • 12 games played — Cyclist of Justice Victory Pose for Soldier: 76
  • 16 games played — Justice Crash Highlight Intro for Soldier: 76
  • 20 games played — Boros Weapon Charm
  • 24 games played — Legendary Mumen Rider-Soldier: 76 skin

At the moment, Overwatch 2 is enjoying its Season 3 event as well. This introduced an Asian mythology theme and a new ice-based Control map called Antarctic Peninsula. The annual PachiMarchi event is also returning on March 21, bringing a limited-time ‘Kill Confirmed' mode and a Roadhog skin bearing a Pachimari tattoo on his round belly. Meanwhile, the One-Punch Man anime series is gearing up for its third season, announced last year, with a poster featuring Saitama and Hero Hunter Garou.

The Overwatch 2 x One-Punch Man event is now live across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: overwatch, overwatch 2, one punch man, overwatch 2 one punch man collab, overwatch 2 one punch man crossover, overwatch 2 doomfist, overwatch 2 anime skins, blizzard entertainment, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5, xbox series s, xbox series x, xbox one, pc, battle net
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
