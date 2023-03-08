Overwatch 2's collaboration event with the uber-popular anime One-Punch Man is now live. Marking the first IP crossover for Blizzard's team-based shooter, the update ushers in a new set of skins and other cosmetic items inspired by the anime. The event is scheduled to last for a month until April 6, during which time players can complete in-game challenges to unlock rewards, including a free Legendary status Mumen Rider Soldier: 76 skin. Other skins will need to be purchased from the in-game shop using Overwatch Coins.

The four heroes headlining the Overwatch 2 x One-Punch Man collab have the same movesets as usual, but appear as if they are cosplaying characters from the anime. “As massive fans of anime and One-Punch Man, we're beyond thrilled to bring this new collaboration to our players around the world. The Overwatch universe is an optimistic vision of near-future Earth, so why wouldn't Doomfist cosplay Saitama?”, Mike Ybarra, president, Blizzard Entertainment, said in a prepared statement. The gauntlet-wielding Doomfist is the ideal choice to represent Saitama, who is known for his devastatingly powerful punches. Both characters are bald too.

For 2,500 Overwatch Coins, players can unlock the Doomfist-Saitama bundle, which includes the skin, a ‘Saitama Punch' highlight intro, an exclusive name card, the ‘Training Regiment' emote, and a “One Hundred Push-Ups…” quote voice line. The new healing ninja Kiriko is next on the list, fashioned after Tatsumaki, the tornado-bending professional hero. Her bundle costs 2,100 Overwatch Coins, and simply includes a victory pose and a name card in addition to the skin. The lowest priced bundle is Genos Genji, the cybernetic disciple of Saitama, costing 1,900 Overwatch Coins and granting only a skin and a name card.

Another option is to buy the One-Punch Man Mega bundle, which includes all the aforementioned items for 4,400 units of in-game currency — 2,100 less than it would cost to buy them individually. Coins can be purchased directly from the in-game store — costing $19.99 (about Rs. 1,637) for 2,000 units. Alternatively, they can be earned in smaller quantities by completing weekly challenges.

As stated before, the fourth skin based on Mumen Rider's appearance can be unlocked by completing exclusive challenges, as one of six different rewards. Players have an entire month to rack up 24 complete matches, regardless of what game mode they choose to play — Arcade, Competitive, or Casual modes — and eventually unlock the special skin for Soldier: 76. Here's a breakdown of the rewards you'll get upon completing each milestone:

4 games played — Saitama's Fist Weapon Charm

8 games played — Mumen Rider Name Card

12 games played — Cyclist of Justice Victory Pose for Soldier: 76

16 games played — Justice Crash Highlight Intro for Soldier: 76

20 games played — Boros Weapon Charm

24 games played — Legendary Mumen Rider-Soldier: 76 skin

At the moment, Overwatch 2 is enjoying its Season 3 event as well. This introduced an Asian mythology theme and a new ice-based Control map called Antarctic Peninsula. The annual PachiMarchi event is also returning on March 21, bringing a limited-time ‘Kill Confirmed' mode and a Roadhog skin bearing a Pachimari tattoo on his round belly. Meanwhile, the One-Punch Man anime series is gearing up for its third season, announced last year, with a poster featuring Saitama and Hero Hunter Garou.

The Overwatch 2 x One-Punch Man event is now live across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

