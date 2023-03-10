Technology News
The Last of Us Part I PC System Requirements and Features Revealed Ahead of Release

There is no mention of ray-tracing support for The Last of Us Part I on PC.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 March 2023 13:44 IST
The Last of Us Part I PC System Requirements and Features Revealed Ahead of Release

Photo Credit: Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part I vastly improves upon the visuals and gameplay seen in the original

Highlights
  • The Last of Us Part I releases March 28 on PC
  • It will support PS5’s DualSense controllers, with haptic feedback
  • The Last of Us Part I download size is 100GB

The Last of Us Part I is finally headed to PC on March 28, and ahead of that, Sony has unveiled the system requirements and new features for the same. Created by Naughty Dog themselves — who are responsible for the original PlayStation versions — the PlayStation-PC port comes with a range of adjustable graphics options, support for ultra-wide displays, and compatibility with AMD FSR 2.2 and Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution. The news comes after a short delay, wherein The Last of Us Part I PC was shifted from its original March 3 release date, in order to ensure a polished, big-free experience at launch.

The Last of Us Part I PC system requirements

As with many recent PC releases, system requirements for The Last of Us Part I are on the higher end. In order to run the game at ultra settings, at 4K 60fps, developer Naughty Dog is demanding at least an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 or an AMD Radeon RX 7900XT graphics card paired with an Intel Core i5-12600K or an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. Understandably, this raises the requirements for lower-end specs, and there is no confirmation for ray-tracing either. Regardless of the visual fidelity, players will need to dedicate 100GB of storage to run The Last of Us Part I on PC. Minimum requirements start with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, paired with 16GB of RAM.

While a spec sheet for Medium settings isn't explicitly mentioned, the leap to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super card for High-quality presets suggests that rigs packing something around a GTX 1060 should run The Last of Us Part I at medium quality. The PC specs list comes directly from the developer, with a Windows 10 64-bit operating system and 100GB of available storage space on an SSD being a common requirement.

The Last of Us Part I ‘minimum' PC requirements

  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4GB) or AMD Radeon RX 470 (4GB)
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Resolution: 1,280x720 pixels at 30fps, at Low preset settings

The Last of Us Part I ‘recommended' PC requirements

  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (8GB)
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Resolution: 1,920x1,080 pixels at 60fps, at High preset settings

The Last of Us Part I ‘performance' PC requirements

  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT
  • RAM: 32GB
  • Resolution: 1,440p at 60fps, at High preset settings

The Last of Us Part I ‘ultra' PC requirements

  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT (FSR Quality)
  • RAM: 32GB
  • Resolution: 4K at 60fps, at Ultra preset settings

The Last of Us Part I PC new features

Similar to past PlayStation–PC ports, The Last of Us Part I boasts numerous enhancements and customisable settings. For starters, Nvidia and AMD's upscaling methods should help players amp up their framerate without sacrificing too much in the visual fidelity department. That said, it's worth noting that PlayStation has not mentioned support for ray-tracing in their new trailer or the blog post, and merely details all the settings one could tinker with. The Last of Us Part I on PC will let you cap framerates and adjust texture quality, shadows, reflections, and more.

Customisable keybindings for keyboard + mouse purists are inbound, in addition to support for haptic feedback and vibrations through PS5's DualSense controller, as long as there's a wired connection. Naughty Dog has also promised support for the last-gen PS4 DualShock 4 as well, a “wide range of other gamepads,” and the ability to combine keyboard and controller inputs. Judging by the blog post, it seems owners of the PS4 controller won't have to use the third-party DS4Windows software to get it working.

The Last of Us Part I on PC also offers support for both 21:9 ultrawide and 32:9 super ultrawide displays. Immersive 3D Audio is included as well, helping you “better hear the rustle of leaves, the crack of glass, or the footfalls of enemies trying to ambush you.” Of course, this would require the player to own stereo headphones or compatible speakers.

PlayStation has reiterated that content-wise, The Last of Us Part I will include the same core gameplay experience as the PS5 version, released last year. This includes generally enhanced visuals in the vein of The Last of Us Part II, the campaign mode, the Left Behind DLC chapter, a photo mode with a wealth of editing options, a speedrun mode, and a permadeath mode for the masochists out there. The Speedrun mode will be available at launch to those who buy the Deluxe Edition. Owners of the Standard Edition will need to unlock it via game progression.

The Last of Us Part I PC pre-order, price, and bonuses

Pre-orders for The Last of Us Part I PC are now live, granting bonus supplements and weapon parts — essentially giving you a head start. The Standard Edition costs Rs. 3,999 on Steam and Epic Games Store, whereas the Digital Deluxe Edition is priced at Rs. 4,799. The latter includes the Speedrun mode, alongside a bunch of bonus items. They are as follows:

  • Increased Crafting Speed Skill
  • Increased Healing Speed Skill
  • 9mm Reload Speed Increase Upgrade
  • Rifle Clip Capacity Increase Upgrade
  • Explosive Arrows Gameplay Modifier
  • Dither Punk Filter
  • Speedrun Mode
  • Six Weapon Skins: Black Gold 9mm Pistol, Silver Filigree 9mm Pistol, Rubber Tactical Shotgun, Sculpted Oak Shotgun, Arctic White Bow, Carbon Black Bow

Alternatively, there's a Firefly Edition for The Last of Us Part I on PC, which is available at select locations (India not included), which comes with a Steelbook case and Dark Horse's The Last of Us: American Dreams comic books — issue #1 to #4. This is the most expensive edition of them all, costing $99.99 (about Rs. 8,207) and comes with a digital voucher code for downloading the game.

The Last of Us Part I releases March 28 on PC.

Comments

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
The Last of Us Part I PC System Requirements and Features Revealed Ahead of Release
