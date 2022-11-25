Technology News
The Callisto Protocol PC System Requirements Announced

The GPU requirement going from minimum to recommended settings is oddly close — Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 to GTX 1070.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 25 November 2022 12:49 IST
The Callisto Protocol PC System Requirements Announced

Photo Credit: Striking Distance Studios

The Callisto Protocol heavily relies on dismemberment

Highlights
  • It releases December 2 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
  • Denuvo DRM has been known to cause performance issues on PC
  • The Callisto Protocol season pass will add total 25 new death animations

The Callisto Protocol launches next Friday on December 2, and ahead of that, its Steam page has listed PC system requirements for the same. While certainly not as demanding as the recent Gotham Knights, the required specs lean toward a medium-end rig, asking for an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, to run the game at its lowest settings. There's a mild inconsistency with the listing as well, as the requirements seem awfully close in places. Going from minimum to recommended specs only sees a small jump to a same-gen GTX 1070 card, despite demanding an additional 8GBs of RAM for optimal performance. The Callisto Protocol launches across all major platforms — PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

That said, according to Steam's Hardware Survey, Nvidia's GTX 1060 is the most popular graphics card by a huge margin of 7.39 percent. While developer Striking Distance Studios does not specify whether it's asking for a 3GB or 6GB version, the inclusion of an AMD Radeon RX 580 suggests the latter — since it's available in an 8GB variant only.

Furthermore, The Callisto Protocol will be using Denuvo's anti-tampering measure, which has been known to cripple game performance on PC. WB Games Montréal was one of the few major developers, who removed the DRM to combat Gotham Knights' abysmal performance issues, merely days after launch. This also had the unfortunate side effect of pirated copies being easily created.

The Callisto Protocol PC system requirements

The Callisto Protocol's PC specs list comes courtesy of a Steam store page update, with the common requirements being a Windows 10 64-bit operating system and 75 GBs of available storage space.

The Callisto Protocol minimum PC requirements

  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
  • RAM: 8GB
  • DirectX: Version 11

The Callisto Protocol recommended PC requirements

  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700
  • RAM: 16GB
  • DirectX: Version 12

The Callisto Protocol Season Pass

The Callisto Protocol's Steam page was also updated to list season pass content, which comes included with the Deluxe Edition. Priced at Rs. 2,999, it adds four pieces of content to the base games, including the Outer Way Skin Collection, a story DLC, a Riot Bundle pitting you in a wave-based mode, and a permadeath mode for those looking for a soul-crushing experience. The last two bundles also detail 25 new death animations — 13 for protagonist Jacob Lee, and 12 for the enemies — implying that they're locked behind a paywall.

In response to the chatter, Striking Distance Studios' founder and CEO Glen A. Schofield took to Twitter to confirm that the team isn't “holding anything back from the main game for the season pass.” Turns out, the animations are entirely new content and the developers haven't even begun work on it yet. “Fans have asked for EVEN MORE deaths, so we're making it a priority next year,” the tweet reads.

From the creators of Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol is a third-person space survival horror game that takes you on a deadly trip through an intergalactic space sewage system. Set on Jupiter's dead moon Callisto in 2320, players take control of the inmate Jacob and navigate through spooky corridors, as parasitic aliens start closing in on you. Besides guns, players are equipped with an assortment of melee weapons and telekinesis, letting you grab enemies from afar, and chuck them into sharp razors, into giant rotating blades, and between heavy doors. Just like Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol heavily relies on dismemberment, letting you rip through limbs, upping the game's ESRB rating to Mature 17+.

The Callisto Protocol launches December 2, across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

